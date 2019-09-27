Dota 2 News: Valve introduces new Dota Plus features

Anuj Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 27 Sep 2019, 13:12 IST

Image Courtesy: Dota 2 Blog

Dota 2 developer Valve announced a new update for Dota Plus users. The company has introduced a bunch of new features for Dota Plus subscribers. According to Dota’s blog post, there are a few important features which will be carried forward from the recent TI Battle Pass. Dota Plus users will also get access to new sets and quests for season 4.

Battle Pass features

The Avoid Player feature helps keep out unwanted players from the user’s matchmaking. This helps users to avoid toxic players and griefers. Creep Pull Timer has now been added as a feature. It helps to time stacking perfectly and increases efficiency. Ward suggestions are also added to help players ward vital and important spots on the map. Lastly, damage type has also been added as a feature. It helps players break down the total incoming damage into magical, physical or pure categories.

Valve has also added some other Battle Pass features. The Friends and Foes feature of Battle Pass replaced the AI hero suggestions of Dota Plus. Some new chat-wheels have been added from the Battle Pass such as the Mosquito Buzz, Sloppy Orangutan Kiss, Kookaburra Laugh and Monkey Business. Users can also customize their chat-wheels to add emoticons.

New item sets and quests

New exclusive sets have also been added for Dota Plus subscribers. The heroes with new sets include Crystal Maiden, Lion and Slardar. Both Crystal Maiden and Slardar cost 75,000 shards but the Lion set costs 90,000 shards.

Valve has added new Season 4 quests to the update. The quests have been divided into matchmaking and hero categories. These quests will help in earning Dota Plus shards which in turn can be used to purchase chat-wheels, exclusive sets, legacy sets and tools from the Dota Plus shop.

Valve has started rewarding bonus shards to players queuing for hard support to motivate players and help increase the number of players opting for that role.