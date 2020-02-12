Dota 2 News: Valve issues ban to over 40,000 accounts

Dota 2

The official Twitter account of dota 2 recently tweeted, informing the community of over 40,000 bans to player accounts abusing matchmaking. Although it is not clear what kind of matchmaking abuse Valve is referring to, it can be various elements like boosting, reverse boosting, queuing for the same language and getting preset teammates which increases the chances of winning in solo queue and many more manipulative methods of gaining MMR.

The developers took a more stern step this time by issuing game bans and match-making bans to the abusers. This will make sure that the abusers cannot play dota 2 online anymore, removing them from most game modes.

We have banned over 40,000 accounts for players who were found abusing matchmaking. These bans will now appear as game bans in Steam as well as being matchmaking bans in Dota 2. — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) February 11, 2020

This is not the first time Valve has issued bans to make dota 2 match-making better. They issued the last wave of bans during September 2019. These bans affected players who had a very low behavior score because of receiving excessive reports in their matches or abandoning too many matches.

Dota 2 developers are constantly trying to make matchmaking a good experience for both new and existing players. Most online games have taken steps to improve matchmaking by taking strict steps against hackers and those who break the rules and Valve is no different.