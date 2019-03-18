Dota 2 News: Valve releases an official app

Image courtesy: Dota 2 website

Dota 2 publisher and developer Valve has released a Dota Pro Circuit application which is available to Dota 2 Plus subscribers on Android and iOS platforms. The app enables users to predict pro matches and earn shards. Famous twitch and YouTube content maker SirActionSlacks tweeted saying that the new application by Valve was controversial but also great at the same time.

The new Dota Pro Circuit application has the following features:

Custom News Feed - This feature enables app users to select their favorite teams and players from the pro scene to feature them in their personal news feeds. The users will get prompt updates of the ongoing matches, team changes and upcoming fixtures. The option of checking out player profiles also benefits the users to access in-depth information on the player’s history and their performance with different teams.

Predictions - This feature lets app users predict the outcome of any pro circuit match. However, there is an interesting twist which Valve has added to this feature. In addition to predicting, users can wager their shards to test their luck and knowledge. As expected, wins will bolster your shards in number but a loss will certainly deplete them.

Fantasy - App users can make their own squad of players and win shards if the fantasy team performs well. The fantasy team concept is just like fantasy leagues in other sports. Users will compete against friends and other players.

Valve: To enrich our gaming scene and push for a wholesome enviroment we have decided to ban betting sponsors from official dota 2 esports events



LATER



WHO WANTS TO BET YA SHARDS ON THESE DOTA 2 PRO GAMES BABY DOWNLOAD OUR APP



all jokes aside the dotaplus app is dope as hell — SirActionSlacks (@SirActionSlacks) March 16, 2019

Tournaments - As the name suggests, this feature will enable users to gather all the information they need on any ongoing tournament. The standings, match details, net worth graph, hero stats and other things.

Match details - This is perhaps the coolest feature of the application. Imagine watching a live mini-map of an ongoing match. Application users can watch live matches and track every stat. A live minimap, net worth chart, match information like hero scores, team line up and display of picks and bans during drafting phase will ensure you are updated on every little story the live match unfolds.

Dota 2 had released its Dota Plus in-game paid feature back in March, 2018. Since the inception of the plus feature, Valve has been consistently buffing the benefits given to its subscribers. From exclusive sets which can be purchased by using in-game shards to detailed analysis of heroes according to different skill badges. It has not been long since Dota plus had introduced seasonal tasks, where a Dota plus subscriber has to complete certain tasks in six months period and get additional shards.

