Dota 2 News: Virtus.Pro Solo is not going to sit quietly after Ceb's racism controversy

Another racism controversy hits the professional DOTA 2 scene. And this time very unexpectedly it is Sebastien "7cknmad" Debs of OG.

A few months back the DOTA2 professional scene was hit by back to back controversy and it was all about racist remarks during tournament games and pub games. Don't forget the China vs World beef that almost made the future of TI9 uncertain.

This time Sebastien "7cknmad" Debs aka Ceb is under the scope. During a recent pub match, Ceb started whining about two of his Russian teammates. The rant started from the in-game chat and continued to the post-game chat. During the rant, he used some really abusive words among other insults. He called them "animals from Russia", "third world dog", and, "Russian whore". He also added that they would "sell their mothers for MMR"

Ceb responded quickly to the situation and claimed that he was not generalizing Russians. He added that his insults only meant for the two teammates.

The entire complain and screenshots can be found on Reddit.

Even though Ceb apologized, the incident have provoked many professional Russian players. Alexei "Solo" Benezin is one of them. The 322 boy decided to speak up and he clearly said,

"I won’t be participating at the upcoming Epicenter Major that will be played in my home country unless Valve openly speaks about this case and ensures consistency and transparency when it comes to treating racism in our game"

This is the 3rd racist scandal that happened in the 2018-2019 season. Toxicity was always an issue with multiplayer games and DOTA2 surely was known as one of the most toxic multiplayer. If the professionals are losing their clam so easily then how can you blame the rest of the community?

Valve has stepped in a few times in the past and the outcome was not pleasant. Many players supported KuKu earlier in the season when Valve decided to ban him from a certain tournament.

