Dota 2 Patch 7.33c official notes: Wisdom rune change, aura meta nerfs, hero tweaks, and more

With the arrival of patch 7.33 in Dota 2, the gameplay has significantly been affected. The map has been increased by about 40% of its previous size, along with new structures to facilitate players and fight around. News items and skills have been added. With the subsequent patches, Valve has tweaked the meta with nerfs and buffs. Patch 7.33c is of the same kind.
The latest update brings nerfs to the aura meta that has been doing the rounds with the arrival of patch 7.33. The recipe cost for Boots of Bearing and Crimson Guard have been increased, with the latter requiring now 75 mana to be activated. Pipe of Insight's magic resistance has also been reworked.
Wisdom runes will go to the lower-level hero when picked during the match. This will help with especially low-level support heroes. Universal Heroes have been tweaked with the latest update in Dota 2. Furthermore, Medusa has also been nerfed after her strong showing in Berlin Major.
Dota 2 Patch 7.33c official notes
GENERAL UPDATES
- Picking up a wisdom rune now also grants experience to the lowest-level hero on the team (if the lowest-level hero picks up the rune, experience goes to the second-lowest-level hero)
- Observer Ward experience bounty increased from 50+6/min to 70+8/min
- When a stacked camp is killed, the player that did the stacking receives 30% of experience gained (same percentage as gold bounty)
- Tormentor Reflect now always affects attacking hero, regardless of distance
- Cleared multiple tree paths that led to dead ends and deceptive looking terrain
- Heroes bonus attribute points can now be skilled starting at level 6
- Universal Heroes damage per attribute increased from 0.6 to 0.7
ITEM UPDATES
- Lifesteal from creeps on both Purchasable and Neutral items increased from 50% to 60%
- BOOTS OF BEARING
- Recipe cost increased from 1500 to 1700
- BRACER
- Damage bonus increased from 2/4 to 3/6
- CRIMSON GUARD
- Recipe cost increased from 925 to 1050. Total cost increased from 3600 to 3725
- Guard now costs 75 mana to activate
- ETERNAL SHROUD
- Strength bonus increased from 12 to 14
- Shroud now also converts physical damage from spells to mana
- FAERIE FIRE
- Cost decreased from 70 to 65
- PAVISE
- Now also blocks physical damage from spells
- PIPE OF INSIGHT
- Health Regen bonus decreased from 8.5 to 6
- Magic Resistance bonus decreased from 25% to 20%
- Barrier Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150
- RING OF HEALTH
- Health Regen bonus decreased from 5.25 to 4.75
- SENTRY WARD
- True Sight Radius increased from 900 to 1000
- VANGUARD
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +5.5 to +4.75
- Damage Block (Melee heroes) decreased from 64 to 56
- Damage Block (Ranged heroes) decreased from 32 to 28
NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES
- DUELIST GLOVES
- Boldness Attack Speed increased from 15 to 20
- Boldness Enemy hero search range increased from 900 to 1200
- SEEDS OF SERENITY
- Now provides +3 Health Regen bonus
- SPARK OF COURAGE
- Courage Damage increased from 10 to 18
- Courage Armor increased from 5 to 7
- TRUSTY SHOVEL
- Dig Cooldown decreased from 50s to 40s
- DRAGON SCALE
- Afterburn Burn Damage increased from 18 to 22
- EYE OF THE VIZIER
- Mana Regen bonus increased from +0.5 to +1.25
- GOSSAMER CAPE
- Cooldown decreased from 5s to 4s
- SPECIALIST'S ARRAY
- Crackshot now deals 20 bonus damage
- Crackshot now prioritizes heroes as secondary targets
- VAMBRACE
- Primary Attribute bonus decreased from +10 to +8
- Other Attributes bonus decreased from +5 to +4
- VAMPIRE FANGS
- Spell Lifesteal increased from +6% to +10%
- DEFIANT SHELL
- Armor bonus increased from +5 to +7
- ENCHANTED QUIVER
- Attack Range bonus increased from +50 to +75
- VINDICATOR'S AXE
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +30 to +35
- ASCETIC'S CAP
- Health Regen bonus increased from +15 to +20
- Endurance Duration increased from 4s to 5s
- HAVOC HAMMER
- Havoc Damage Strength multiplier increased from 1x to 1.5x
- MARTYR'S PLATE
- Magic Resistance bonus increased from +20% to +25%
- SPELL PRISM
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +8 to +6
- STORMCRAFTER
- Movement Speed bonus increased from +30 to +35
HERO UPDATES
- ABADDON
- Base Damage decreased by 7 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- ALCHEMIST
- Base Movement Speed decreased from 300 to 295
- UNSTABLE CONCOCTION
- Cooldown increased from 13s to 15s
- GREEVIL'S GREED
- Base Bonus Gold decreased from +3 to +2
- Extra Bonus Gold decreased from +3 to +2
- CHEMICAL RAGE
- Bonus Movement Speed decreased from 40/50/60 to 20/40/60
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Damage per Greevil's Greed stack decreased from +3 to +2
- ANCIENT APPARITION
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.4 to 3.1
- BANE
- Base Damage decreased by 7 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- BATRIDER
- Base Damage decreased by 4 (Level 1 damage increased by 2)
- BEASTMASTER
- Base Damage decreased by 9 (Level 1 damage decreased by 3)
- CALL OF THE WILD HAWK
- Hawk Vision decreased from 750/800/850/900 to 600/700/800/900
- BOUNTY HUNTER
- Base Health Regen decreased from 1.25 to 0.75
- TRACK
- Cooldown increased from 4s to 6/5/4s
- BREWMASTER
- Base Damage decreased by 5 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- BROODMOTHER
- Base Damage decreased by 6 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- CHAOS KNIGHT
- Base Strength increased from 22 to 24
- CHAOS BOLT
- Minimum Damage increased from 60/90/120/150 to 90/120/150/180
- CHAOS STRIKE
- Lifesteal from creeps increased from 50% to 60%
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Chaos Strike Lifesteal increased from +25% to +30%
- Level 15 Talent Phantasm Illusion Incoming Damage Reduction increased from 75% to 100%
- CHEN
- Base Damage decreased by 5 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- CLOCKWERK
- Base Damage decreased by 4 (Level 1 damage increased by 2)
- Agility gain increased from 1.8 to 2.1
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.3 to 1.7
- CRYSTAL MAIDEN
- CRYSTAL NOVA
- Damage decreased from 130/170/210/260 to 110/160/210/260
- DARK SEER
- Base Damage decreased by 6 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- DARK WILLOW
- Base Damage decreased by 4 (Level 1 damage increased by 2)
- DAWNBREAKER
- LUMINOSITY
- Healing from creeps increased from 50% to 60%
- DAZZLE
- Base Damage decreased by 7 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Attack Speed increased from +30 to +35
- Level 20 Talent Poison Touch DPS increased from +45 to +60
- DEATH PROPHET
- CRYPT SWARM
- Damage increased from 85/160/235/310 to 85/165/245/325
- SILENCE
- Radius increased from 425 to 450
- EXORCISM
- Duration increased from 35s to 40s
- DOOM
- DEVOUR
- Bonus Gold decreased from 50/100/150/200 to 30/85/140/195
- INFERNAL BLADE
- Aghanim's Shard bonus damage decreased from 150 to 125
- DRAGON KNIGHT
- Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 315
- Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.6s
- EARTHSHAKER
- FISSURE
- Fissure Range increased from 1400 to 1600
- ENCHANT TOTEM
- Cast Point improved from 0.6s to 0.5s
- AFTERSHOCK
- Stun Duration increased from 0.9/1.0/1.1/1.2s to 1.0/1.1/1.2/1.3s
- ECHO SLAM
- Echo Damage increased from 70/90/110 to 85/105/125
- Radius increased from 600 to 700
- Cooldown decreased from 150/130/110s to 130/120/110s
- ENIGMA
- MIDNIGHT PULSE
- Cooldown decreased from 50/45/40/35s to 40/35/30/25s
- GYROCOPTER
- Base Movement Speed increased from 315 to 320
- HOODWINK
- ACORN SHOT
- Slow Duration increased from 0.35s to 0.45s
- Mana Cost decreased from 75/85/95/105 to 70/75/80/85
- BUSHWHACK
- Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300
- HUSKAR
- Base Strength increased from 20 to 23
- INVOKER
- Base Strength increased from 18 to 19
- COLD SNAP
- Duration decreased from 3/3.5/4/4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5s to 3/3.4/3.8/4.2/4.6/5.0/5.4/5.8s
- Freeze Duration increased from 0.3s to 0.4s
- TORNADO
- Travel Distance increased from 800/1200/1600/2000/2400/2800/3200/3600 to 1500/1800/2100/2400/2700/3000/3300/3600
- E.M.P.
- Aghanim's Shard Pull Speed increased from 100 to 175
- CHAOS METEOR
- Contact Damage increased from 52/71/90/109/128/147/166/185 to 55/80/105/130/155/180/205/220
- Burn Damage per second increased from 10/14/18/22/26/30/34/38 to 10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45
- IO
- Base Damage decreased by 3 (Level 1 damage increased by 2)
- KEEPER OF THE LIGHT
- BLINDING LIGHT
- Damage decreased from 100/140/180/220 to 85/130/175/220
- Radius decreased from 500 to 425/450/475/500
- Cast Range rescaled from 500/550/600/650 to 400/500/600/700
- Cooldown increased from 22/20/18/16s to 25/22/19/16s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Chakra Magic Cooldown Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s
- LEGION COMMANDER
- Strength gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.1
- OVERWHELMING ODDS
- Bonus Attack Speed decreased from 65/90/115/140 to 50/80/110/140
- PRESS THE ATTACK
- Health Regen decreased from 30/40/50/60 to 24/36/48/60
- LIFESTEALER
- RAGE
- Cooldown decreased from 21/20/19/18s to 20/19/18/17s
- GHOUL FRENZY
- Movement Slow increased from 10/15/20/25% to 15/20/25/30%
- INFEST
- Cooldown decreased from 100/75/50s to 80/65/50s
- LINA
- DRAGON SLAVE
- Damage increased from 85/160/235/310 to 85/165/245/325
- LIGHT STRIKE ARRAY
- Damage increased from 100/150/200/250 to 110/160/210/260
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Light Strike Array Damage increased from +130 to +150
- Level 15 Talent Health increased from +250 to +275
- LION
- Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 20
- EARTH SPIKE
- Cooldown decreased from 12s to 11s
- Damage increased from 100/160/220/280 to 105/170/235/300
- MANA DRAIN
- Aghanim's Shard Magic Resistance increased from 50% to 80%
- LONE DRUID
- Base Damage decreased by 3 (Level 1 damage increased by 2)
- LYCAN
- Base Damage decreased by 4 (Level 1 damage increased by 2)
- MAGNUS
- Base Damage decreased by 8 (Level 1 damage decreased by 2)
- MARCI
- Base Damage decreased by 8 (Level 1 damage decreased by 2)
- MARS
- SPEAR OF MARS
- Cooldown decreased from 15/14/13/12s to 14/13/12/11s
- Aghanim's Shard Damage per second increased from 35 to 40
- GOD'S REBUKE
- Bonus Damage vs Heroes increased from 5/10/15/20 to 10/15/20/25
- MEDUSA
- MYSTIC SNAKE
- Cooldown increased from 10s to 13/12/11/10s
- MANA SHIELD
- Level 2 now can be learned on level 1 instead of level 3
- Damage per Mana decreased from 2/2.5/3/3.5/4 to 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6
- Bonus Mana decreased from 200/225/250/275/300 to 0/50/100/150/200
- MIRANA
- Base Damage decreased by 11 (Level 1 damage decreased by 4)
- NAGA SIREN
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Mirror Image Damage decreased from +13% to +10%
- NATURE'S PROPHET
- TELEPORTATION
- Cooldown decreased from 65/55/45/35s to 60/50/40/30s
- Max Stacks increased from 3/6/9/12 to 6/8/10/12
- WRATH OF NATURE
- Damage increased from 105/145/185 to 120/155/190
- NYX ASSASSIN
- Base Damage decreased by 6 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Spell Amplification decreased from +8% to +6%
- ORACLE
- FORTUNE'S END
- Cooldown increased from 15/12/9/6s to 18/14/10/6s
- FATE'S EDICT
- Mana Cost increased from 80/90/100/110 to 95/100/105/110
- PANGOLIER
- Base Damage decreased by 10 (Level 1 damage decreased by 4)
- SWASHBUCKLE
- Dash Range decreased from 850 to 550/650/750/850
- LUCKY SHOT
- Chance increased from 15% to 17%
- PHANTOM LANCER
- SPIRIT LANCE
- Cooldown increased from 7s to 10/9/8/7s
- PHOENIX
- Base Damage decreased by 5 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- PRIMAL BEAST
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.4 to 1.7
- UPROAR
- Roar Bonus Armor per stack increased from 1/2/3/4 to 2/3/4/5
- PULVERIZE
- Hit Damage increased from 100/150/200 to 125/175/225
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Uproar Armor Per Stack increased from +4 to +6
- RAZOR
- Agility gain increased from 2.6 to 2.8
- Base Armor increased by 1
- STORM SURGE
- Bonus Speed increased from 6/12/18/24% to 10/15/20/25%
- RIKI
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- SMOKE SCREEN
- Aghanim's Shard Armor Reduction decreased from 6 to 5
- BLINK STRIKE
- Base Charge Restore Time increased from 25/20/15/10s to 25/21/17/13s
- SAND KING
- Base Damage decreased by 6 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- SHADOW FIEND
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Shadowraze Damage increased from +100 to +115
- SILENCER
- GLAIVES OF WISDOM
- Mana Cost increased from 15 to 20
- SKYWRATH MAGE
- Base Intelligence decreased from 25 to 23
- SLARK
- POUNCE
- Aghanim's Scepter Distance decreased from 1100 to 1000
- SNAPFIRE
- Base Damage decreased by 4 (Level 1 damage increased by 2)
- SNIPER
- TAKE AIM
- Now provides +200 attack range when active
- SPIRIT BREAKER
- Strength gain increased from 3.0 to 3.3
- CHARGE OF DARKNESS
- Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 100
- Can no longer target debuff immune enemies without Aghanim's Scepter
- BULLDOZE
- Status Resistance increased from 35/45/55/65% to 40/50/60/70%
- GREATER BASH
- Cooldown decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s
- Movement Speed as Damage increased from 15/20/25/30% to 20/25/30/35%
- NETHER STRIKE
- Cooldown decreased from 90/70/50s to 70/50/30s
- TECHIES
- Base Damage decreased by 6 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- TEMPLAR ASSASSIN
- Base Movement Speed increased from 305 to 310
- MELD
- Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 80/130/180/230
- TERRORBLADE
- SUNDER
- Can no longer target debuff immune enemies
- TIMBERSAW
- Base Damage decreased by 3 (Level 1 damage increased by 3)
- UNDERLORD
- FIEND'S GATE
- Mana Cost increased from 100 to 200
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Firestorm Radius decreased from +100 to +75
- Level 15 Talent Firestorm Cooldown Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s
- VENGEFUL SPIRIT
- Base Damage decreased by 3 (Level 1 damage increased by 3)
- VENOMANCER
- Base Damage decreased by 10 (Level 1 damage decreased by 4)
- VISAGE
- Base Damage decreased by 3 (Level 1 damage increased by 2)
- VOID SPIRIT
- Base Damage decreased by 11 (Level 1 damage decreased by 5)
- AETHER REMNANT
- Damage decreased from 80/130/180/230 to 70/120/170/220
- RESONANT PULSE
- Damage decreased from 60/110/160/210 to 60/105/150/195
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Mana Regen decreased from +1.75 to +1.5
- Level 25 Talent Astral Step Crit decreased from 160% to 140%
- WINDRANGER
- Base Damage decreased by 6 (Level 1 damage unchanged)
- WINTER WYVERN
- Base Damage decreased by 1 (Level 1 increased by 4)
- WRAITH KING
- VAMPIRIC SPIRIT
- Lifesteal from creeps increased from 50% to 60%
- ZEUS
- ARC LIGHTNING
- Mana Cost decreased from 80/85/90/95 to 75/80/85/90
- THUNDERGOD'S WRATH
- Damage increased from 300/425/550 to 350/475/600
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Lightning Bolt Ministun increased from +0.3s to +0.5s
- Level 20 Talent Arc Lightning Current Health As Damage increased from +4% to +6%