Dota 2 Patch 7.33c official notes: Wisdom rune change, aura meta nerfs, hero tweaks, and more

With the arrival of patch 7.33 in Dota 2, the gameplay has significantly been affected. The map has been increased by about 40% of its previous size, along with new structures to facilitate players and fight around. News items and skills have been added. With the subsequent patches, Valve has tweaked the meta with nerfs and buffs. Patch 7.33c is of the same kind.

The latest update brings nerfs to the aura meta that has been doing the rounds with the arrival of patch 7.33. The recipe cost for Boots of Bearing and Crimson Guard have been increased, with the latter requiring now 75 mana to be activated. Pipe of Insight's magic resistance has also been reworked.

Wisdom runes will go to the lower-level hero when picked during the match. This will help with especially low-level support heroes. Universal Heroes have been tweaked with the latest update in Dota 2. Furthermore, Medusa has also been nerfed after her strong showing in Berlin Major.

Dota 2 Patch 7.33c official notes

GENERAL UPDATES

Picking up a wisdom rune now also grants experience to the lowest-level hero on the team (if the lowest-level hero picks up the rune, experience goes to the second-lowest-level hero)

Observer Ward experience bounty increased from 50+6/min to 70+8/min

When a stacked camp is killed, the player that did the stacking receives 30% of experience gained (same percentage as gold bounty)

Tormentor Reflect now always affects attacking hero, regardless of distance

Cleared multiple tree paths that led to dead ends and deceptive looking terrain

Heroes bonus attribute points can now be skilled starting at level 6

Universal Heroes damage per attribute increased from 0.6 to 0.7

ITEM UPDATES

Lifesteal from creeps on both Purchasable and Neutral items increased from 50% to 60%

BOOTS OF BEARING

Recipe cost increased from 1500 to 1700

BRACER

Damage bonus increased from 2/4 to 3/6

CRIMSON GUARD

Recipe cost increased from 925 to 1050. Total cost increased from 3600 to 3725

Guard now costs 75 mana to activate

ETERNAL SHROUD

Strength bonus increased from 12 to 14

Shroud now also converts physical damage from spells to mana

FAERIE FIRE

Cost decreased from 70 to 65

PAVISE

Now also blocks physical damage from spells

PIPE OF INSIGHT

Health Regen bonus decreased from 8.5 to 6

Magic Resistance bonus decreased from 25% to 20%

Barrier Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150

RING OF HEALTH

Health Regen bonus decreased from 5.25 to 4.75

SENTRY WARD

True Sight Radius increased from 900 to 1000

VANGUARD

Health Regen bonus decreased from +5.5 to +4.75

Damage Block (Melee heroes) decreased from 64 to 56

Damage Block (Ranged heroes) decreased from 32 to 28

NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES

DUELIST GLOVES

Boldness Attack Speed increased from 15 to 20

Boldness Enemy hero search range increased from 900 to 1200

SEEDS OF SERENITY

Now provides +3 Health Regen bonus

SPARK OF COURAGE

Courage Damage increased from 10 to 18

Courage Armor increased from 5 to 7

TRUSTY SHOVEL

Dig Cooldown decreased from 50s to 40s

DRAGON SCALE

Afterburn Burn Damage increased from 18 to 22

EYE OF THE VIZIER

Mana Regen bonus increased from +0.5 to +1.25

GOSSAMER CAPE

Cooldown decreased from 5s to 4s

SPECIALIST'S ARRAY

Crackshot now deals 20 bonus damage

Crackshot now prioritizes heroes as secondary targets

VAMBRACE

Primary Attribute bonus decreased from +10 to +8

Other Attributes bonus decreased from +5 to +4

VAMPIRE FANGS

Spell Lifesteal increased from +6% to +10%

DEFIANT SHELL

Armor bonus increased from +5 to +7

ENCHANTED QUIVER

Attack Range bonus increased from +50 to +75

VINDICATOR'S AXE

Attack Speed bonus increased from +30 to +35

ASCETIC'S CAP

Health Regen bonus increased from +15 to +20

Endurance Duration increased from 4s to 5s

HAVOC HAMMER

Havoc Damage Strength multiplier increased from 1x to 1.5x

MARTYR'S PLATE

Magic Resistance bonus increased from +20% to +25%

SPELL PRISM

All Attributes bonus decreased from +8 to +6

STORMCRAFTER

Movement Speed bonus increased from +30 to +35

HERO UPDATES

