Dota 2 Patch 7.34 official notes: Midas has two charges, Captains Mode Draft Order rebalancing, buffs, nerfs, and more

After being teased by Valve through a string of emojis, the promised Dota 2 patch 7.34 is finally here. While it still doesn't have the hotly anticipated 10-year anniversary event or other similar goodies, it brings a plethora of tweaks and changes. These rebalancing have not only been meted out to heroes and items but also to the Captains Mode Draft Order and general mechanics.
For one, jungle watcher locations have been moved, and scans now have two charges. The latest update also introduced a new stat called Slow Resistance. Midas now gains one charge every 100 seconds with a maximum of two allowed.
In the hero department, meta heroes such as Enigma, Undying, and Spirit Breaker have been reworked. All these changes will make for an exciting time as we move towards The International 2023.
Dota 2 Patch 7.34 official notes
The official patch notes for Dota 2 Patch 7.34 are as follows:
Dota 2 Patch 7.34 General updates
Reworked Captains Mode Draft Order
- Old order: 2-3-2 Bans, 2-2-1 picks
- New order: New: 3-2-2 Bans (First Pick) 4-1-2 Bans (Second Pick) 1-3-1 picks (Both)
- Time per ban during the First Phase Bans decreased from 30 seconds to 15 seconds
- New casting type: Alternative cast
Alternative Cast Abilities
- Updated the UI for many abilities that were using Auto-Cast to enable different behaviors on an ability
- Alternative Cast Abilities can be toggled in the same way as Auto-Cast (default to alt+keybind or right clicking) to adjust their cast behavior
- Alternative Cast Abilities have a unique icon for the different casting modes
- Holding the Ctrl key will allow you to cast the non-selected version of the ability without having to toggle it
- The following abilities have been updated to use Alternative Casting
- Dark Seer's Surge
- Doom's Devour
- Elder Titan's Echo Stomp
- Hoodwink's Acorn Shot
- Meepo's Poof
- Mirana's Leap
- Monkey King's Boundless Strike
- Morphling's Morph
- Razor's Static Link
- Sven's Storm Hammer
- Templar Assassin's Trap
- Added a new stat: Slow Resistance. Reduces the impact of slows on your hero by a percentage
- Status Resistance no longer affects the impact of slows. About a half of existing slows in the game had both duration and impact reduced by Status Resistance, but now it affects only the duration of slows
- Scan now has 2 charges
- Killing Roshan no longer grants control of any Watchers on the map
- Main jungle Watchers for both Radiant and Dire have been moved to different locations
- Adjusted the position of the triangle Watchers
- Moved both Outposts from the main jungle to the triangles
- Mighty Mines buff in Mines area increased from +4 HP/s to +7 HP/s
- Added UI to support self-restoring item charges (i.e. Hand of Midas, Holy Locket)
Dota 2 Patch 7.34 Item updates
- BLOOD GRENADE
- Cost decreased from 65 to 50
- Max Inventory Stacks decreased from 3 to 2
- Initial Stock decreased from 3 to 2
- Restock Time increased from 120s to 180s
- REFRESHER SHARD
- Now provides +20 Damage, +6 Mana Regen, +12 Health Regen
- SMOKE OF DECEIT
- Disguise Duration increased from 35s to 45s
- While the caster is still disguised, any allies that come within 300 range of them will also get the buff. Each smoke can only be applied once to allies (can not be reapplied if smoke was broken)
- TANGO
- Consuming Nature's Prophet's Sprout trees no longer grants healing
- ARCANE BLINK
- Arcane Blink now restores 200 health and 100 mana when used
- ARMLET OF MORDIGGIAN
- Unholy Strength now additionally grants 35% slow resistance
- BATTLE FURY
- Damage bonus increased from +60 to +65
- Quell Bonus Damage against non-hero units for melee/ranged heroes decreased from 15/6 to 10/5
- CRYSTALYS
- Recipe cost decreased from 500 to 450. Total cost decreased from 1950 to 1900
- DAEDALUS
- Total cost decreased from 5150 to 5100
- SILVER EDGE
- Recipe cost increased from 500 to 550. Total cost unchanged
- DESOLATOR
- Soul Stealer Maximum Damage Bonus increased from 20 to 30
- DIFFUSAL BLADE
- Inhibit No longer roots creeps, instead applies normal slow
- DISPERSER
- Suppress now affects all units in a 350 AoE around the target
- Suppress no longer roots creeps, instead applies normal slow
- HAND OF MIDAS
- Transmute now has 2 charges. Initially comes with 1 charge. Charge Restore Time: 100s.
- HARPOON
- Draw Forth now has a 50 mana cost
- HEAVEN'S HALBERD
- Disarm no longer pierces debuff immunity if applied beforehand
- HELM OF THE OVERLORD
- Dominate now increases neutral creep ability levels by 1
- HOLY LOCKET
- Refreshing the item now restores full charges of Energy Charge
- LINKEN'S SPHERE
- Transfer Spellblock from multiple sources now refreshes the buff instead of applying multiple instances, and blocking multiple spells
- MAELSTROM
- Chain Lightning now deals 150% damage to illusions
- MJOLLNIR
- Chain Lightning now deals 150% damage to illusions
- MONKEY KING BAR
- Recipe cost decreased from 675 to 600. Total cost decreased from 4975 to 4900
- NULLIFIER
- Nullify no longer purges debuff immune targets
- OVERWHELMING BLINK
- Overwhelming Blink Damage on impact decreased from 100 + 150% of Strength to 100 + 50% of Strength
- Overwhelming Blink now deals 100% of Strength as damage over the duration of the debuff
- RADIANCE
- Burn now deals 150% damage to illusions
- REVENANT'S BROOCH
- Phantom Province no longer grants attack speed
- Phantom Province now applies a -20% Magic Resistance debuff to enemies on attack that lasts 3s (applied before the damage is dealt)
- Phantom Province no longer deals no damage to debuff immune targets, but reduction by Magic Resistance still applies
- ROD OF ATOS
- Recipe changed. Now requires Staff of Wizardry (1000), Vitality Booster (1000), Recipe (250). Total cost decreased from 2750 to 2250
- No longer provides Strength and Agility bonuses
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +24 to +15
- Now provides +300 Health
- GLEIPNIR
- Total cost decreased from 6150 to 5650
- No longer provides Strength and Agility bonuses
- Now provides +350 Health
- Chain Lightning now deals 150% damage to illusions
- SHIVA'S GUARD
- Arctic Blast now deals 150% damage to illusions
- SKULL BASHER
- Damage bonus increased from +25 to +30
- ABYSSAL BLADE
- Damage bonus increased from +30 to +35
- SOUL RING
- Recipe cost decreased from 400 to 350. Total cost decreased from 855 to 805
- Sacrifice Mana Gain increased from 150 to 170
- SPIRIT VESSEL
- Recipe changed. Now requires Urn of Shadows (880), Crown (450), Crown (450), Recipe (1200). Total cost 2980 (unchanged)
- No longer provides Health bonus
- All Attributes bonus increased from +2 to +12
- VEIL OF DISCORD
- Magic Weakness now additionally deals 200 damage to all barriers
Dota 2 Patch 7.34 Neutral item updates
- ARCANE RING
- Replenish Mana Cooldown increased from 45s to 60s
- DUELIST GLOVES
- Damage bonus increased from +10 to +12
- FADED BROACH
- Movement Speed bonus decreased from +20 to +15
- Mana bonus increased from +125 to +150
- LANCE OF PURSUIT
- Hound Movement Slow increased from 12/6% to 16/8% (melee/ranged)
- OCCULT BRACELET
- Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +10% to +5%
- PIG POLE
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +6 to +5
- SEEDS OF SERENITY
- Health Regen bonus increased from +3 to +4
- DRAGON SCALE
- Afterburn effect is no longer applied by illusions
- RING OF AQUILA
- Aquila Aura Bonus Mana Regen decreased from +1.25 to +1
- SPECIALIST'S ARRAY
- All Attributes bonus increased from +5 to +7
- VAMBRACE
- Strength Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +10% to +8%
- CEREMONIAL ROBE
- Mana bonus decreased from +350 to +300
- ENCHANTED QUIVER
- Certain Strike Bonus Magical Damage increased from 225 to 250
- OGRE SEAL TOTEM
- Ogre Seal Flop Mana Cost decreased from 75 to 25
- TITAN SLIVER
- Status Resistance bonus decreased from +12% to +10%
- VINDICATOR'S AXE
- Now provides +20% slow resistance bonus
- ASCETIC'S CAP
- Endurance now also grants 40% slow resistance
- HAVOC HAMMER
- Havoc now pulls in nearby enemies by 100 units in 0.2s instead of pushing them away by 250 units in 0.3s
- MARTYR'S PLATE
- Now provides +5 Health Regen bonus
- Martyrdom now only redirects magical damage
- Martyrdom Redirect Amount increased from 20% to 25%
- Martyrdom Duration increased from 8s to 10s
- NINJA GEAR
- Fixed not providing smoke's bonus movement speed when activated
- Agility bonus decreased from +25 to +20
- Movement Speed bonus decreased from +25 to +20
- SPELL PRISM
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +6 to +5
- Mana Regen bonus decreased from +4 to +2
- TRICKSTER CLOAK
- Evasion bonus decreased from +20% to +17%
- Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +20% to +17%
- BOOK OF SHADOWS
- Shadows now only makes targets untargetable by enemies of the caster
- BOOK OF THE DEAD
- Strength bonus decreased from +30 to +25
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +30 to +25
- FALLEN SKY
- Strength bonus increased from +15 to +25
Dota 2 Patch 7.34 Hero updates
- ABADDON
- MIST COIL
- Cooldown rescaled from 5.5s to 6.5/6/5.5/5s
- Damage/Heal rescaled from 110/160/210/260 to 90/160/230/300
- ALCHEMIST
- CORROSIVE WEAPONRY
- Max Stacks decreased from 5/7/9/11 to 4/6/8/10
- Movement Slow and Status Resistance Reduction per stack is now increased by 1.5% whenever Alchemist is in Chemical Rage
- ANCIENT APPARITION
- ICE VORTEX
- Duration decreased from 6/9/12/15s to 6/8/10/12s
- Vision Radius increased from 200 to 200/220/240/260
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +5% Ice Vortex Slow/Increased Magic Damage replaced with +4s Ice Vortex Duration
- ANTI-MAGE
- COUNTERSPELL
- Aghanim's Shard Upgrade reworked. Previous effect removed
- Now creates an illusion of Anti-Mage next to an enemy caster upon reflecting their spell. Illusion deals 75% damage, takes 100% damage and has a duration of 4 seconds
- COUNTERSPELL ALLY
- New ability granted by Aghanim's Shard
- Creates a Counterspell shell around the targeted ally within 600 range. This shell similarly creates an illusion of Anti-Mage upon reflecting an enemy spell. Mana Cost: 45; Cooldown: 3s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent -1s Blink Cooldown replaced with +150 Mana Void Radius
- Level 15 Talent +150 Mana Void Radius replaced with -1s Blink Cooldown
- Level 20 Talent Mana Void Damage Multiplier increased from +0.1 to +0.15
- Level 20 Talent Blink Cast Range decreased from +200 to +150
- ARC WARDEN
- MAGNETIC FIELD
- Tempest version no longer provides a magical attack bonus
- Tempest version now provides 20/40/60/80 base bonus attack damage
- TEMPEST DOUBLE
- Is now a point targeted ability with 700 cast range that spawns the Tempest Double in the pointed area
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Health increased from +200 to +250
- Level 15 Talent +30 Magnetic Field Attack Speed/Bonus Magic Damage replaced with +25 Magnetic Field Attack Speed/Bonus Damage
- Level 20 Talent Magnetic Field Cooldown Reduction decreased from 9s to 8s
- AXE
- Agility gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.7
- COUNTER HELIX
- Damage increased from 80/110/140/170 to 95/120/145/170
- BANE
- BRAIN SAP
- Now fully pierces debuff immunity
- NIGHTMARE
- Sleeping units now aren't awakened by any damage dealt by Bane
- Bane now gains +15/25/35/45 attack speed against sleeping units
- FIEND'S GRIP
- Now removes Nightmare effect from the targeted enemy
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Brain Sap Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 3s
- Level 25 Talent Brain Sap Damage/Heal increased from +200 to +250
- BATRIDER
- FLAMING LASSO
- Cast Point increased from 0.2s to 0.3s
- BEASTMASTER
- CALL OF THE WILD HAWK
- Ability reworked
- Beastmaster summons a Hawk that circles around him and dives onto an enemy within 500 range, dealing 60/90/120/150 damage and rooting them for 1s. Hawk cannot be controlled, prioritizes heroes and is killed upon Beastmaster's death. Hawk has an attack interval of 4s, but it scales with attack speed. Hawk Duration: 25s; Cooldown: 45/40/35/30s
- Hawk Base Health increased from 150/200/250/300 to 250/375/500/675. Magic Resistance increased from 0% to 30/40/50/60%. XP bounty decreased from 77 to 40/50/60/70
- Aghanim's Shard no longer grants Dive Bomb ability
- Aghanim's Shard now summons an additional Hawk
- BLOODSEEKER
- THIRST
- Max Health Heal (Creeps) decreased from 11/14/17/20% to 8/12/16/20%
- RUPTURE
- Duration decreased from 10/11/12s to 9/10/11s
- BOUNTY HUNTER
- SHADOW WALK
- Aghanim's Shard Upgrade moved to a separate sub-ability
- FRIENDLY SHADOW
- New ability granted by Aghanim's Shard
- Applies Shadow Walk and all of its bonuses to the target ally. Fade time: 1s. Casting this ability does not break invisibility or interrupt the target
- BREWMASTER
- Base Armor increased by 1
- CINDER BREW
- Dealing or receiving magic damage also extends Brewmaster's own Brewed Up duration
- DRUNKEN BRAWLER
- Fire Stance now additionally grants 10/15/20/25 attack speed. Bonus triples when Brewed Up
- Fire Stance Crit Chance decreased from 24% to 20%
- PRIMAL COMPANION
- Fixed an issue when Brewlings did not get increased health from level 20 talent
- BRISTLEBACK
- VISCOUS NASAL GOO
- Aghanim's Scepter Upgrade removed
- Aghanim's Shard now also increases Stack Limit by 3
- BRISTLEBACK
- Now upgradable by Aghanim's Scepter
- Allows Bristleback to be point-targeted. Bristleback turns his back towards the targeted direction and after 0.5s forcefully ejects 6 sequential Quill Sprays in a tight conical pattern out of his back at 0.35s intervals. Bristleback is slowed down by 40% for the duration, disarmed and cannot turn but can still cast his spells in any direction. Mana Cost: 100; Cooldown: 20s
- HAIRBALL
- Now applies 2 stacks of Viscous Nasal Goo and only 1 stack of Quill Spray
- Enemies in fog of war are now hit by the Viscous Nasal Goo as well as the Quill Sprays
- Viscous Nasal Goo projectiles are no longer affected by spell reflection
- Mana Cost decreased from 75 to 40
- Cooldown decreased from 20s to 10s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +15 to +20
- Level 20 Talent Quill Stack Damage increased from +20 to +25
- Level 20 Talent Health Regen increased from +20 to +25
- BROODMOTHER
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- Base Strength increased from 18 to 19
- Agility gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6
- INSATIABLE HUNGER
- Lifesteal from creeps is now reduced by 40%
- SILKEN BOLA
- Impact Damage decreased from 120/140/160/180 to 90/120/150/180
- CENTAUR WARRUNNER
- HOOF STOMP
- Radius decreased from 350 to 325
- Cast Point improved from 0.5s to 0s
- Now winds up for 0.5s before the stomp. Centaur Warrunner can move during this time but can't attack. Casting other abilities, using items or issuing either "Hold Position" or "Cancel Current Action" commands will cancel the cast
- DOUBLE EDGE
- Cooldown decreased from 4s to 3.5s
- Strength Damage increased from 60/80/100/120% to 60/90/120/150%
- WORK HORSE
- New ability granted by Aghanim's Scepter
- Centaur Warrunner deploys and pulls a cart for 8s, gaining the Stampede buff for the first 3.5/4/4.5s (depending on the level of Stampede). While active, the Work Horse ability is replaced with the Hitch a Ride sub-ability that can be activated with previous effect. The Work Horse goes on cooldown once the cart disappears. Mana Cost: 75; Cooldown: 30s (unchanged from the previous Upgrade)
- CHAOS KNIGHT
- CHAOS BOLT
- Minimum Stun increased from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s to 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s
- Maximum Damage increased from 120/180/240/300 to 150/210/270/330
- CHAOS STRIKE
- Creep Damage multiplier increased from 1.5x to 1.6x
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Chaos Strike Lifesteal increased from +30% to +35%
- CHEN
- PENITENCE
- Now grants Chen 50/150/250/350 bonus attack range on the target
- HOLY PERSUASION
- Aghanim's Scepter Martyrdom Cast Range decreased from global to 1200
- Aghanim's Scepter Martyrdom can now be cast on enemies to damage them for the current values of Hand of God
- CLINKZ
- DEATH PACT
- Aghanim's Scepter Now increases the number of hits to kill Burning Skeleton Archers by 1
- SKELETON WALK
- Cooldown increased from 18s to 24/21/18s
- BURNING ARMY
- Spawn Interval decreased from 0.5s to 0.15s
- Distance between spawned skeletons decreased from 325 to 225 (Total range from 1300 to 900)
- Cast Range decreased from 1200 to 600
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Skeleton Walk Cooldown Reduction increased from 3s to 4s
- Level 10 Talent Tar Bomb Bonus Attack Damage decreased from +20 to +15
- Level 20 Talent Death Pact Health increased from +200 to +250
- Level 25 Talent Strafe Cooldown Reduction increased from 7s to 8s
- CLOCKWERK
- ROCKET FLARE
- Projectile vision range while traveling decreased from 600 to 250
- OVERCLOCKING
- Now increases Jetpack's movement speed bonus from 20% to 40%
- CRYSTAL MAIDEN
- FREEZING FIELD
- Aghanim's Scepter now alse allows Crystal Maiden to move, attack and cast spells during Freezing Field in addition to the previous effects.
- Scepter Time to Frostbite increased from 1.75s to 2.5s
- CRYSTAL CLONE
- New ability granted by Aghanim's Shard
- Crystal Maiden slides backwards 275 units, creating a crystal clone of herself in her place. Whenever the clone times out after 5 seconds or is destroyed, the current level of Frostbite is applied on all enemies within 300 radius. The clone is untargetable, but can be damaged with AoE effects. Clone Health: 150; Mana Cost: 50; Cooldown: 12s
- DARK SEER
- VACUUM
- Radius decreased from 400/450/500/550 to 325/400/475/550
- SURGE
- Mana Cost increased from 35/40/45/50 to 50
- NORMAL PUNCH
- Distance for Max Power increased from 900 to 1100
- DARK WILLOW
- BEDLAM
- Is now a 900 range ally targeted ability (can target self). If cast on an ally, Jex travels to the ally at 1800 speed and spins around them for the duration of the effect
- DAWNBREAKER
- Base Armor increased by 1
- STARBREAKER
- Cast Point improved from 0.2s to 0.1s
- Aghanim's Shard no longer improves the cast point
- SOLAR GUARDIAN
- Stun now pierces debuff immunity
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Celestial Hammer Slow increased from +14% to +15%
- Level 10 Talent Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage increased from +18 to +20
- DAZZLE
- SHALLOW GRAVE
- Mana Cost decreased from 100/110/120/130 to 90/100/110/120
- SHADOW WAVE
- Mana Cost decreased from 90 to 75
- Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade can now bounce between allies and enemies regardless of who it is cast on
- BAD JUJU
- Instances of Health Cost Increase now stack independently of each other
- Health Cost Increase Duration decreased from 30/25/20s to 20s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +35 Attack Speed replaced with +300 Poison Touch Attack Range
- Level 15 Talent +350 Poison Touch Attack Range replaced with +60 Attack Speed
- DEATH PROPHET
- Base Movement Speed increased from 285 to 290
- EXORCISM
- Spirit Damage increased from 59-64 to 62-67
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent 25% Spirit Siphon Move Speed Slow replaced with Crypt Swarm applies 50% slow for 1s
- DISRUPTOR
- THUNDER STRIKE
- If the target is trapped inside the Kinetic Field, Thunder Strike now hits all other enemies inside the field
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +100 Thunder Strike Radius replaced with +10 Thunder Strike Damage per Strike
- DOOM
- SCORCHED EARTH
- Now upgradable by Aghanim's Shard
- Heals Doom and controlled units for 60% of the damage values
- INFERNAL BLADE
- Aghanim's Shard Upgrade removed
- Stun Duration increased from 0.5s to 0.6s
- DOOM
- No longer applies mute
- Now makes the target unable to be healed
- Damage per second increased from 30/45/60 to 30/50/70
- Cooldown decreased from 145s to 140/130/120s
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent -35s Doom Cooldown replaced with +1.8% Infernal Blade Damage
- Level 25 Talent +2.1% Infernal Blade Damage replaced with Doom applies Mute
- DRAGON KNIGHT
- DRAGON TAIL
- Cast Range during Dragon Form increased from 400 to 450
- ELDER DRAGON FORM
- Bonus Move Speed increased from 25/30/35/35 to 30/35/40/45
- Corrosive Breath Damage per second increased from 20/20/20/30 to 25/25/25/35
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Breathe Fire Damage/Cast Range in Dragon Form increased from +75% to +85%
- DROW RANGER
- GLACIER
- While on glacier, Marksmanship now isn't disabled by enemies in the proximity
- Drow Ranger can now freely walk off the glacier over the barrier
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent Multishot Waves decreased from +3 to +1. This talent no longer increases the total channel time, making all waves faster
- EARTH SPIRIT
- BOULDER SMASH
- Creep Damage Multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.4
- ROLLING BOULDER
- Now makes Earth Spirit completely untargetable and invulnerable while rolling. The hero is still vulnerable during the delay after cast
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Spell Amplification increased from +8% to +10%
- Level 15 Talent Magnetize Damage & Duration increased from +25% to +30%
- EARTHSHAKER
- ENCHANT TOTEM
- Bonus Attack Range increased from 75 to 100
- AFTERSHOCK
- Radius increased from 300 to 350
- ELDER TITAN
- ECHO STOMP
- Radius decreased from 500 to 475
- EMBER SPIRIT
- FLAME GUARD
- Radius increased from 400 to 450
- FIRE REMNANT
- Cast Point increased from 0.1s to 0.2s
- Aghanim's Shard Burn Radius decreased from 600 to 450
- Aghanim's Shard Burn now only starts dealing damage once the Remnant stops moving
- ACTIVATE FIRE REMNANT
- Cast Point increased from 0.1s to 0.2s
- ENCHANTRESS
- Base Damage decreased by 2
- ENCHANT
- Now Aghanim's Scepter increases number of max enchanted creeps by 1 (previous Aghanim's Shard Upgrade)
- UNTOUCHABLE
- Attack Slow decreased from 120/160/200 to 100/150/200
- LITTLE FRIENDS
- Now granted by Aghanim's Scepter
- Now also roots the target in place for 2 seconds + 0.5s for each creep in range when casted up to a maximum of 5s
- SPROINK
- Now granted by Aghanim's Shard
- Targets decreased from 3 to 2
- Additional Enemy Search Range decreased from +200 to +100
- Cooldown increased from 4s to 8s
- ENIGMA
- DEMONIC CONVERSION
- No longer cast on units
- Now a no target ability that summons 3 Eidolons 100 units left/right/behind Enigma
- Now has a health cost of 75/100/125/150 in addition to its mana cost
- MIDNIGHT PULSE
- Damage Interval decreased from 1s to 0.5s (total damage unchanged)
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Eidolon Attack Speed decreased from +12 to +10
- FACELESS VOID
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent -1s Time Walk Cooldown replaced with +50 Time Lock Damage
- Level 20 Talent +70 Time Lock Damage replaced with -1s Time Walk Cooldown
- GRIMSTROKE
- PHANTOM'S EMBRACE
- Now refreshes when the phantom reaches Grimstroke rather than the moment Rend Damage is dealt
- Projectile Speed increased from 850 to 1150
- INK SWELL
- Buff Duration increased from 3s to 5s
- Can now be detonated via Ink Explosion sub-ability at any time during its effect to end it with an AoE explosion
- The sub-ability replaces Ink Swell for the duration of the buff. Cooldown starts upon cast
- Max Stun Duration increased from 1/1.6/2.2/2.8s to 1.3/1.8/2.3/2.8s
- Cast Range increased from 400/525/650/775 to 500/600/700/800
- SOULBIND
- Now fully pierces debuff immunity
- GYROCOPTER
- ROCKET BARRAGE
- Now grants Gyrocopter 20/30/40/50% slow resistance for the duration
- FLAK CANNON
- Radius increased from 1000 to 1250
- Now additionally grants 200 bonus night vision
- Aghanim's Scepter Side Gunner now attacks an additional target when Flak Cannon is active (2 targets at the same time)
- HOODWINK
- SCURRY
- Now also provides +50/100/150/200 attack/cast range when activated
- SHARPSHOOTER
- Now deals half of the damage to creeps that bolt flies through
- Aghanim's Scepter now also increases Sharpshooter's projectile / charge speed by 25%
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent 25% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time replaced with +125 Sharpshooter Max Damage
- HUSKAR
- LIFE BREAK
- Now additionally slows the target's attack speed by 60/100/140 for the duration
- INVOKER
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 1.5
- Base Damage decreased from 29-35 to 2-10
- Agility gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.8
- Base Intelligence increased from 15 to 19
- Intelligence gain decreased from 4.6 to 4.0
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 6-4 (from 44-50 to 38-46)
- Damage gain per level increased from +4.6 to +5.74
- QUAS
- Strength per level decreased from 2 to 1
- No longer grants Health Regen
- Now grants 2%->8% Spell Lifesteal on Invoker's abilities per orb on cast. The value is stored at the moment of spell cast and cannot be changed by swapping orbs after. All Spell Lifesteal works at 1/5th strength on creeps. Does not affect items
- WEX
- Agility per level decreased from 2 to 1
- No longer grants Attack Speed
- Now grants 1%->7% Cooldown Reduction per orb on all Invoker's abilities and items. The value is stored at the moment of spell cast and cannot be changed by swapping orbs after
- EXORT
- Intelligence per level decreased from 2 to 1
- No longer grants damage
- Now grants 1%->7% Spell Amplification on all Invoker's abilities per instance on cast. The value is stored at the moment of spell cast and cannot be changed by swapping orbs after. Does not affect items
- COLD SNAP
- Now heals Invoker for 16->128 every time it procs
- Freeze Cooldown decreased from 0.83s->0.62s to 0.8s->0.59s
- Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 90
- GHOST WALK
- Now grants Invoker 10->80 Health Regen (Quas) and 5->40 Mana Regen (Wex)
- TORNADO
- Lift Duration increased from 0.85s->2.6s to 1.2s->2.6s
- Mana Cost decreased from 150 to 140
- ALACRITY
- Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 90
- SUN STRIKE
- Damage increased from 120->540 to 200->550
- DEAFENING BLAST
- Mana Cost decreased from 300 to 250
- IO
- OVERCHARGE
- Aghanim's Shard no longer grants bonus spell amplification
- Aghanim's Shard now grants 30% slow resistance
- JAKIRO
- MACROPYRE
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer increases Macropyre distance
- Aghanim's Scepter now increases Macropyre width by 70
- Aghanim's Scepter Bonus Duration decreased from +15s to +5s
- Aghanim's Scepter now adds two walls of ice along the edges of the Macropyre that slow any enemies trying to cross them by 70%. Damage is pure and the slow pierces debuff immunity. Ice Wall Width: 80; Slow Linger Duration: 0.4s
- JUGGERNAUT
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +1s Blade Fury Duration replaced with +100 Blade Fury DPS
- Level 20 Talent +150 Blade Fury DPS replaced with -3s Blade Fury Cooldown
- Level 20 Talent Blade Dance Lifesteal increased from +50% to +60%. Lifesteal is now calculated after armor reductions
- KEEPER OF THE LIGHT
- CHAKRA MAGIC
- Mana Restore decreased from 80/160/240/320 to 75/150/225/300
- Mana Restore and Cooldown Reduction are now 25% more effective when cast on self
- KUNKKA
- TORRENT
- Damage and slow are now applied to all enemies in the torrent area throughout the duration, not just to enemies caught by the stun
- X MARKS THE SPOT
- Return Cast Point decreased from 0.4s to 0.2s
- LEGION COMMANDER
- Base Strength decreased by 2
- Base Movement Speed decreased from 330 to 325
- LESHRAC
- DIABOLIC EDICT
- Mana Cost decreased from 95/120/135/155 to 90/110/130/150
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent Lightning Storm Can Bounce Twice On Units replaced with Pulse Nova triggers Lightning Storm (Summons a single bolt every 2s upon a random enemy in Pulse Nova radius. Prioritizes heroes)
- LICH
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +100 Chain Frost Damage replaced with Chain Frost on Death
- LIFESTEALER
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Damage increased from +25 to +30
- Level 15 Talent Health increased from +325 to +350
- Level 25 Talent +1.2% Feast Lifesteal replaced with +1.2% Feast Lifesteal and Damage
- LINA
- DRAGON SLAVE
- Damage decreased from 85/165/245/325 to 75/150/225/300
- Now also burns enemies, dealing 10/20/30/40 damage per second. Damage Interval: 1s; Burn Duration: 2s
- LIGHT STRIKE ARRAY
- Mana Cost rescaled from 115 to 100/115/130/145
- LAGUNA BLADE
- Now Supercharges Lina, granting her 10 stacks of Fiery Soul for 5 seconds
- LION
- MANA DRAIN
- No longer has a mana cost
- Can now target allies without the level 15 talent. Grants bonus movement speed when used on allies and no longer drains mana from Lion when the allied target is at full mana. Movement speed and mana restored are decreased by 50% of the slow and mana stolen values
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Mana Drain Restores Allies replaced with -2s Hex Cooldown
- Level 20 Talent -3s Hex Cooldown replaced with Earth Spike affects a 30º cone
- LONE DRUID
- SUMMON SPIRIT BEAR
- Bear is now a Universal creep-hero unit. It has 0 base attributes and does not gain them with level, but attributes received from buffs or items fully affect the bear as they would for Universal heroes. The bear cannot gain experience, but their health and damage increase with Lone Druid's level by 90 and 5 respectively
- Bear now has its own Aghanim's Scepter and Shard upgrades
- Aghanim's Scepter allows Spirit Bear to attack at any range from Lone Druid, and to survive if Lone Druid dies
- Aghanim's Shard grants an active ability Fetch. Spirit Bear roots the targeted unit or rune and uncontrollably drags them towards the Lone Druid for 2.25s. The Spirit Bear is slowed by 20% during this and the target is gradually dealt 300 damage over the duration if it's an enemy. The bear is not slowed down while fetching a rune. Mana Cost: 75; Cooldown: 30s
- SPIRIT LINK
- Now upgradable by Aghanim's Scepter
- Lone Druid severs the link to his Spirit Bear, and connects to the target allied hero, sharing the Spirit Link bonuses with them for 20s. Armor sharing and attack speed bonuses are increased by 35%. Damage done by the ally heals Lone Druid, as well as the other way around. The Spirit Bear is feared for the duration of the transformation, unless he has his own Aghanim's Scepter. Cooldown: 40s; Mana Cost: 50
- TRUE FORM
- No longer increases BAT
- LUNA
- LUCENT BEAM
- Aghanim's Shard Upgrade removed
- MOON GLAIVES
- Now upgradable by Aghanim's Shard
- When activated, creates 4 Moon Glaives that rotate around Luna in a 150 radius for 6 seconds, reducing any damage she takes by 20%. If the glaive collides with an enemy unit, it deals 75% of Luna's attack damage once per its revolution. Cooldown: 25s; Mana Cost: 25
- LYCAN
- HOWL
- Fear no longer affects creep-heroes
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +20% Howl Attack Damage Reduction replaced with +2 Howl Armor Reduction
- Level 15 Talent Summon Wolves Health increased from +250 to +300
- MAGNUS
- HORN TOSS
- Now stuns enemies for the duration of the air time
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent All Stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from +6 to +8
- MARCI
- REBOUND
- Aghanim's Shard now also decreases Rebound cooldown by 3 seconds
- SIDEKICK
- Ability reworked
- Buff is now permanent for Marci and her ally, dispellable only upon death or buffing another ally. Marci's lifesteal now also heals her ally and the ally's lifesteal heals Marci. If Marci and her ally are further apart from each other than 2500 units, Marci receives 50% of the bonus while her ally receives no bonus from the buff until they get closer again
- Bonus Damage decreased from 20/35/50/65 to 6/12/24/48
- Lifesteal decreased from 30/35/40/45% to 10/15/20/25%; Lifesteal is now reduced by 40% vs creeps
- Cooldown rescaled from 36/28/20/12s to 20s
- UNLEASH
- No longer slows attack speed of towers
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent -3s Rebound Cooldown replaced with +10% Rebound Movement Speed Bonus
- Level 25 Talent 1.5s Sidekick Debuff Immunity replaced with +65 Sidekick Damage
- MARS
- BULWARK
- Aghanim's Scepter soldiers are now placed in a wall formation with 2 of them on either side of Mars. Soldiers attack only enemies in front of them in 275 range and knock back any enemy they hit. The enemies are pushed to the 325 range from the formation
- MEDUSA
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent Mana Shield Damage per Mana increased from +1.3 to +1.7 (from +0.7 to +0.9 for illusions)
- MEEPO
- Strength gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.2
- Agility gain decreased from 2.2 to 2.1
- Base Intelligence decreased from 20 to 18
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Strength increased from +6 to +7
- Level 15 Talent Earthbind grants True Strike on Targets replaced with -2.5s Earthbind Cooldown
- Level 20 Talent -3s Earthbind Cooldown replaced with Earthbind grants True Strike on Targets
- MIRANA
- SACRED ARROW
- Maximum Bonus Damage decreased from 180 to 150/160/170/180
- LEAP
- Base Charge Restore Time rescaled from 45/40/35/30s to 52/44/36/28s
- MONKEY KING
- BOUNDLESS STRIKE
- Aghanim's Shard now also applies Primal Spring where Monkey King lands, with 50% power of the max channeling duration
- WUKONG'S COMMAND
- Cooldown decreased from 120/100/80s to 110/95/80s
- MORPHLING
- MORPH
- Aghanim's Scepter Upgrade reworked
- Adds an alternative cast to Morph. When enabled, Morphling creates beside himself a strong illusion of the target hero that can cast all of the hero's basic abilities and deals 100% of the target's damage but takes 300% damage. If the illusion is alive when Morphling toggles Morph, he teleports to the illusion and destroys it before turning into the enemy hero
- MUERTA
- THE CALLING
- If an enemy hero dies inside The Calling, it gains an additional revenant and its duration is refreshed
- Mana Cost decreased from 150/175/200/225 to 145/160/175/190
- GUNSLINGER
- Secondary Target Bonus Search Range increased from 150 to 175
- PARTING SHOT
- Physical Body Damage Reduction decreased from 50% to 35%
- NAGA SIREN
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- NATURE'S PROPHET
- Consuming a tree spawned from Sprout with a Tango no longer grants healing
- SPROUT
- Now deals 14/20/26/32 damage every 0.5s for the duration. Damage is dealt in a 275 radius, affecting enemies close to the trees both inside and outside of the ring
- NECROPHOS
- GHOST SHROUD
- Aghanim's Scepter Upgrade removed
- HEARTSTOPPER AURA
- Now upgradable by Aghanim's Scepter
- Health Decay is increased by 60% of Necrophos's current health regeneration
- NIGHT STALKER
- CRIPPLING FEAR
- Now deals 25/30/35/40 magical damage per second
- DARK ASCENSION
- Now refreshes cooldowns of non-ultimate abilities on cast
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Hunter in the Night Status Resistance increased from +15% to +25%
- NYX ASSASSIN
- SPIKED CARAPACE
- Damage Reflected increased from 100% to 125%
- Cooldown rescaled from 25/20/15/10s to 26/20/14/8s
- VENDETTA
- Bonus Damage decreased from 300/450/600 to 300/400/500
- Duration increased from 40/50/60s to 60s
- OGRE MAGI
- UNREFINED FIREBLAST
- Damage decreased from 275 to 150
- Now also deals damage equal to 1.5x of Ogre Magi's Strength
- Now also affected by level 10 talent -1s Cooldown
- OMNIKNIGHT
- PURIFICATION
- Cast Range increased from 550 to 600
- REPEL
- Heavenly Grace renamed to Repel
- No longer grants bonus strength and health regen per dispelled debuff
- Now grants bonus strength and health regen per debuff currently on the unit
- Now only applies to the target, not to Omniknight as well
- No longer applies a strong dispel
- Now grants debuff immunity for the duration of the effect (no magic resistance)
- Duration decreased from 10s to 6s
- Cooldown increased from 26/22/18/14s to 60/55/50/45s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +4s Heavenly Grace Duration replaced with -2s Purification Cooldown
- Level 15 Talent -2s Purification Cooldown replaced with +3 Repel Strength/Regen per Debuff
- Level 20 Talent +3 Heavenly Grace Strength/Regen per Debuff replaced with +2s Repel Duration
- ORACLE
- PURIFYING FLAMES
- Heal per second increased from 11/22/33/44 to 15/25/35/45
- Total Heal increased from 99/198/297/396 to 135/225/315/405
- OUTWORLD DESTROYER
- ASTRAL IMPRISONMENT
- Aghanim's Shard Ally Movement Speed increased from 60% to 70%
- ESSENCE FLUX
- Aghanim's Scepter now fully prevents the damage that would put Outworld Destroyer's health below 20%
- Aghanim's Scepter Max Mana as barrier increased from 50% to 75%
- SANITY'S ECLIPSE
- Now applies a Mana Allergy debuff to enemies for 7s, causing them to take damage every time they cast a spell equal to the mana cost of that spell. Outworld Destroyer is healed by 150% of mana spent by enemies. Also affects items
- PANGOLIER
- SHIELD CRASH
- No longer provides damage reduction per hero to Pangolier
- Now grants 50/100/150/200 barrier per hero to Pangolier for 10 seconds
- LUCKY SHOT
- No longer disarms
- Now adds 40/80/120/160 attack speed reduction to its targets
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +5% Shield Crash Reduction Per Hero replaced with +100 Shield Crash Barrier Per Hero
- PHANTOM ASSASSIN
- COUP DE GRACE
- Ability reworked
- Phantom Assassin refines her combat abilities, acquiring a 20% chance of gaining Deadly Focus buff with each attack. While Phantom Assassin is focused, her next attack will deal a guaranteed critical hit with 200/325/450% damage and consume the buff. Stifling Dagger has a 40% chance to gain Deadly Focus. The hit that lands a guaranteed crit may also activate a Deadly Focus buff, making consecutive crits possible. Deadly Focus Duration: 6s
- PHANTOM LANCER
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Spirit Lance Damage decreased from +50 to +40
- Level 15 Talent Spirit Lance Cooldown Reduction decreased from 2s to 1.5s
- PHOENIX
- ICARUS DIVE
- Damage Interval decreased from 1s to 0.2s
- FIRE SPIRITS
- Damage Interval decreased from 1s to 0.2s
- SUN RAY
- Now applies a stackable 2% miss chance debuff for every tick of damage (every 0.2s). Duration: 5s. Duration is refreshed with each debuff stack applied
- SUPERNOVA
- Damage Interval decreased from 1s to 0.2s
- PRIMAL BEAST
- PULVERIZE
- Bonus Damage per hit decreased from 30/50/70 to 20/40/60
- ROCK THROW
- Now provides an Uproar stack per each enemy hero hit
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Magic Resistance During Trample increased from +20% to +25%
- Level 20 Talent Uproar Armor Per Stack increased from +6 to +7
- Level 20 Talent Trample Attack Multiplier decreased from +25% to +20%
- PUCK
- PHASE SHIFT
- Aghanim's Shard Bonus Damage increased from 20 to 35
- DREAM COIL
- Aghanim's Scepter Rapid Fire attack rate now mirrors Puck's attack rate
- Aghanim's Scepter Rapid Fire keeps attacking enemies that are stunned by breaking the Dream Coil's leash
- PUDGE
- MEAT HOOK
- Now instantly kills illusions
- Cast stun on Pudge is now removed if the hook finds a target
- PUGNA
- NETHER WARD
- Base Damage increased from 50/60/70/80 to 50/70/90/110
- QUEEN OF PAIN
- SHADOW STRIKE
- Cooldown decreased from 16/12/8/4s to 13/10/7/4s
- SCREAM OF PAIN
- Radius increased from 550 to 600
- SONIC WAVE
- Damage increased from 310/430/550 to 350/500/650
- Damage now gets gradually applied over the 1.4s duration of the knockback
- Knockback is now undispellable
- Cooldown decreased from 110/100/90s to 110/95/80s
- RAZOR
- STATIC LINK
- Now upgradable by Aghanim's Shard
- Increases cast range by 150 and adds alternative cast to Static Link. When toggled on, it pulls Razor and his linked target toward each other at a rate of 100 units/s while the link is active. The pull stops if the distance is less than 175 units from Razor. Does not affect debuff immune enemies
- STORM SURGE
- Bonus Speed decreased from 10/15/20/25% to 8/12/16/20%
- Previous Aghanim's Shard Upgrade is now a part of the basic ability
- There is an 18% chance when attacked, and always when targeted with a spell, to release forked lightning that strikes the target and 2 other nearby enemies, dealing 45/80/115/150 damage and slowing movement speed by 20/25/30/35% for 1s. Additional strikes prioritize the same unit type as the unit that triggered it. Strike Search Area: 700; Strike Cooldown: 3s
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +21% Storm Surge Move Speed replaced with +25% Storm Surge Damage and Slow
- RIKI
- Base Armor decreased by 2
- Base Damage decreased by 14
- Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.0
- Base Agility increased from 18 to 30
- Agility gain increased from 1.4 to 2.4
- CLOAK AND DAGGER
- Backstab Agility Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.2/1.6/2.0 to 1/1.4/1.8
- RUBICK
- TELEKINESIS
- Aghanim's Shard Bonus Throw Range decreased from 85% to 50%
- ARCANE SUPREMACY
- Cast Range decreased from 100/150/200/250 to 60/120/180/240
- SAND KING
- SAND STORM
- Now constantly moves towards Sand King at a speed of 100ms
- Aghanim's Scepter Burrowstrike spine radius now equals 10% of Sand Storm's current radius
- Decreased from 65 to 42.5/50/57.5/65; Level 15 talent increases radius by 12.5 more
- EPICENTER
- Aghanim's Shard effect now triggers every 2.5s instead of every 700 units moved
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +100 Epicenter Base Radius replaced with +100 Base Radius and +25 Incremental Radius of Epicenter
- SHADOW DEMON
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Disseminate Shared Damage increased from +10% to +15%
- SHADOW FIEND
- Base Attack Range increased from 500 to 525
- REQUIEM OF SOULS
- Aghanim's Scepter Damage on Return increased from 40% to 60%
- SHADOW SHAMAN
- ETHER SHOCK
- Mana Cost decreased from 100/115/130/145 to 90/105/120/135
- HEX
- Now amplifies damage the target takes by 5/10/15/20%
- Duration increased from 1.3/1.8/2.3/2.8s to 2/2.3/2.6/2.9s
- Mana Cost increased from 50/100/150/200 to 110/140/170/200
- Cooldown increased from 12s to 24/20/16/12s
- SHACKLES
- Total Damage/Heal increased from 60/130/200/270 to 75/150/225/300
- SILENCER
- GLAIVES OF WISDOM
- Aghanim's Shard now silences all targets hit if glaives bounce
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +10% Glaives of Wisdom Damage replaced with 1 Glaives of Wisdom Bounce
- Level 25 Talent 2 Glaives of Wisdom Bounces replaced with +25% Glaives of Wisdom Damage
- SKYWRATH MAGE
- ARCANE BOLT
- Aghanim's Scepter now creates 2 additional bolts instead of 1
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Ancient Seal Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 7s
- Level 15 Talent +1 Arcane Bolt Per Cast replaced with +25% Arcane Bolt Spell Lifesteal
- SLARDAR
- SLITHEREEN CRUSH
- Cast Point improved from 0.35s to 0.25s
- Puddle Duration increased from 3/4/5/6s to 7s
- Puddle Duration with Aghanim's Scepter increased from 22/23/24/25s to 25s
- BASH OF THE DEEP
- Now passively grants 10/20/30/40 attack damage when in water
- SLARK
- DEPTH SHROUD
- Linger Duration decreased from 0.5s to 0.01s
- SNAPFIRE
- LIL' SHREDDER
- Fixed Damage per shot increased from 20/45/70/95 to 25/50/75/100
- Mana Cost increased from 50/65/80/95 to 70/80/90/100
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage replaced with 3x Lil Shredder Multishot
- Level 25 Talent 3x Lil Shredder Multishot replaced with Lil' Shredder Uses 100% of Your Attack Damage
- SNIPER
- ASSASSINATE
- Now also performs an autoattack on the target
- Damage decreased from 320/510/700 to 250/350/450
- Is now refreshed whenever Sniper kills an enemy hero
- This includes all kills by Sniper and not just ones from Assassinate
- Mana Cost decreased from 175/225/275 to 175
- SPECTRE
- Base Strength decreased from 23 to 21
- SHADOW STEP
- Now an Ultimate ability. Haunt Damage: 40/60/80%; Haunt Damage Taken: 200%; Duration: 5/6/7s; Cooldown: 80/60/40s; Mana Cost: 150
- No longer casts a Spectral Dagger on its target
- REALITY
- Now has a 3s cooldown
- Now casts a Spectral Dagger on the target
- HAUNT
- Now granted by Aghanim's Scepter. Haunt Damage: 80%; Haunt Damage Taken: 200%; Duration: 7s; Cooldown: 180s; Mana Cost: 150
- SPIRIT BREAKER
- CHARGE OF DARKNESS
- Charge Bonus Speed decreased from 325/350/375/400 to 250/300/350/400
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +17% Greater Bash Chance replaced with +25% Greater Bash Damage
- Level 25 Talent +25% Greater Bash Damage replaced with +20% Greater Bash Chance
- STORM SPIRIT
- BALL LIGHTNING
- Damage decreased from 8/12/16 to 6/10/14
- SVEN
- STORM HAMMER
- Radius increased from 255 to 270
- GOD'S STRENGTH
- Now also grants 30/35/40% slow resistance for the duration
- TECHIES
- REACTIVE TAZER
- Can now be detonated via Detonate Tazer sub-ability at any time during its effect to end it with an AoE explosion
- The sub-ability replaces Reactive Tazer for the duration of the buff but is unavailable for the first 0.5s to prevent accidental detonation. Cooldown starts upon cast
- Cooldown rescaled from 28/24/20/16s to 30/25/20/15s
- TEMPLAR ASSASSIN
- PSIONIC TRAP
- Damage Tick Interval decreased from 1s to 0.5s
- Bonus Damage increased from 250/300/350 to 275/325/375
- TERRORBLADE
- METAMORPHOSIS
- Casting Metamorphosis now ends Demon Zeal prematurely
- DEMON ZEAL
- Ability reworked
- No longer dispels Terrorblade
- Bonus Attack Speed and Movement Speed increased from 65 to 100
- No longer grants double bonus to melee units
- Now creates a 1200 range aura around Terrorblade which provides Demon Zeal buff to his illusions
- Duration increased from 7s to 30s; Cooldown increased from 14s to 60s
- Can no longer be cast while under the effect of Metamorphosis. Casting Metamorphosis or Terror Wave now ends Demon Zeal prematurely
- TIDEHUNTER
- Tendrils of the Deep Ability removed
- DEAD IN THE WATER
- New ability granted by Aghanim's Shard
- Tidehunter throws a chain that leashes an enemy hero to a heavy anchor. Attempting to move more than 350 units away from the anchor reduces the hero's movement speed to 100, while dragging the anchor behind them. The anchor can be destroyed with 5 hero attacks. Initial chain deals 200 magical damage, has a 1000 travel speed and can be disjointed. Ability removes invisibility and provides fog of war vision on the target. Cast Range: 350; Duration: 10s; Mana Cost: 80; Cooldown: 25s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Gush Damage decreased from +120 to +100
- Level 20 Talent +40 Kraken Shell Damage Block replaced with +4 Kraken Shell Damage Block per Anchor Smash Kill
- TIMBERSAW
- Base Damage decreased by 3
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +7% Spell Amplification replaced with +3% Whirling Death Stat Loss
- TINKER
- Strength gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.3
- HEAT-SEEKING MISSILE
- Mana Cost increased from 95/105/115/125 to 105/115/125/135
- REARM
- Mana Cost increased from 130/185/240 to 140/195/250
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +2s Laser Blind Duration replaced with +50 Laser Radius
- Level 25 Talent Heat-Seeking Missile Ministun decreased from +0.25s to +0.2s
- TINY
- GROW
- Now also provides 15/30/45% slow resistance
- TREANT PROTECTOR
- NATURE'S GUISE
- Now considers Nature's Grasp vines as trees
- Tree Search Radius increased from 150 to 200
- TROLL WARLORD
- Rampage Ability removed
- BERSERKER'S RAGE
- Both Whirling Axes abilities are now accessible at the same time. Casting any of them automatically switches Troll Warlord to the form of the used ability
- WHIRLING AXES (RANGED)
- Damage rescaled from 90 to 80/100/120/140
- FERVOR
- Now upgradable by Aghanim's Shard
- Increases max Fervor stacks by 4 and grants Troll 20% + 3% chance per Fervor stack to fire an additional ranged attack to any unit within the ranged attack range plus 175
- TUSK
- TAG TEAM
- Now passively grants Tusk a 20/30/40/50 Attack Speed Slow aura within 350 radius
- UNDERLORD
- FIRESTORM
- Cooldown increased from 15/14/13/12s to 16/15/14/13s
- Aghanim's Shard now allows targeting allies
- PIT OF MALICE
- Cast Point improved from 0.45s to 0.35s
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Firestorm Burn Damage decreased from +1% to +0.8%
- UNDYING
- Base Damage decreased by 4
- DECAY
- Cooldown increased from 10/8/6/4s to 13/10/7/4s
- SOUL RIP
- Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 110
- URSA
- Agility gain increased from 2.6 to 2.8
- OVERPOWER
- Now also grants 10/15/20/25% slow resistance
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Enrage Status Resistance increased from +10% to +20%
- Level 20 Talent Fury Swipes Damage decreased from +12 to +10
- Level 20 Talent -2s Earthshock Cooldown replaced with +400 Earthshock Radius
- Level 25 Talent Enrage provides half benefits to allies in a 700 radius replaced with Earthshock has 2 Charges. Base charge restore time equals the cooldown of the current level of Earthshock
- VENGEFUL SPIRIT
- Base Attack Speed increased from 100 to 110
- WAVE OF TERROR
- Now also reduces the enemy's total attack damage by 15/20/25/30%
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Nether Swap Enemy Damage increased from +150 to +200
- Level 15 Talent Wave of Terror Armor Reduction increased from 3 to 4
- VENOMANCER
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Poison Sting Health Regen Reduction decreased from 20% to 15%
- VIPER
- VIPER STRIKE
- Duration increased from 5s to 6s
- Initial Attack Slow increased from 40/60/80 to 80/120/160
- Damage per second decreased from 80/120/160 to 70/110/150
- Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1500
- NOSEDIVE
- Cast Range increased from 375 to 475
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent -11s Nethertoxin Cooldown replaced with Become Universal
- VISAGE
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +1 Armor Corruption to Visage and Familiars replaced with +2s Grave Chill Duration
- Level 20 Talent +20 Visage and Familiars Movement Speed replaced with +1 Armor Corruption to Visage and Familiars
- VOID SPIRIT
- AETHER REMNANT
- Aghanim's Shard now makes non-hero units take 30% of ability's damage every second they spend on the Remnant's path instead of one instance of full damage
- DISSIMILATE
- Phase Duration decreased from 1.3s to 1.1s
- RESONANT PULSE
- Aghanim's Scepter Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 18s to 15s
- ASTRAL STEP
- Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 90
- Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 28/23/18s to 25/20/15s
- WARLOCK
- FATAL BONDS
- Units that die while affected by Fatal Bonds now spawn an imp that lasts for 15 seconds
- Imps' stats improve with each level of Fatal Bonds. Aghanim's Shard now also increases the level of imps by 1
- Imps cannot be controlled and chase after nearby units, favoring heroes affected by Fatal Bonds. Upon reaching a target or dying, imps explode, dealing 30/60/90/120/180 damage to all enemies in 400 radius around them. Explosion deals 50% less damage to non-hero units. Imps don't spawn from denied enemies
- Imp Health: 30/80/130/180/280; Damage: 10/12/14/16/18; Movespeed: 320/335/350/365/380; Explosion Delay: 0.2s
- Imps seek any targets in 1200 radius and attack the nearest building if there are no valid targets. Imps don't explode while attacking a building
- UPHEAVAL
- With Aghanim's Shard now summons imps from the current level of Fatal Bonds, sharing the same stats and changes
- CHAOTIC OFFERING
- Golem now has 60% slow resistance
- Mana Cost rescaled from 250/375/500 to 200/400/600
- WEAVER
- SHUKUCHI
- Aghanim's Shard Upgrade reworked
- Now procs Geminate Attack 0.2s after exiting the Shukuchi invisibility and also procs an additional attack if Weaver has level 25 talent +1 Geminate Attack. Procs still search for marked enemies in 1200 radius around Weaver
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Shukuchi Damage increased from +50 to +55
- WINDRANGER
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Windrun Cooldown Reduction decreased from 3s to 2.5s
- Level 20 Talent Shackleshot Duration increased from +0.65s to +0.75s
- Level 25 Talent Focus Fire Kills Advance Cooldown decreased from 20s to 18s
- WINTER WYVERN
- COLD EMBRACE
- Max HP Heal per second increased from 1.75/2.5/3.25/4% to 2.25/3/3.75/4.5%
- WINTER'S CURSE
- Winter Wyvern can no longer deal physical damage to units affected by Winter's Curse
- Affected units now take 30% more magical and pure damage from Winter Wyvern and units under her control
- Cooldown decreased from 90/85/80s to 85/80/75s
- WITCH DOCTOR
- Strength gain decreased from 2.3 to 2.1
- PARALYZING CASK
- Bounce Delay decreased from 0.3s to 0.1s
- DEATH WARD
- Now deals pure damage and pierces debuff immunity
- Damage decreased from 90/150/210 to 60/110/160
- Aghanim's Scepter attacks can now also bounce to creeps (heroes prioritized)
- VOODOO SWITCHEROO
- Attack Speed Reduction increased from 30 to 40
- Mana Cost increased from 150 to 200
- WRAITH KING
- VAMPIRIC SPIRIT
- Skeletons now deal 25% more damage to heroes
- Skeletons' Armor increased by 2
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Vampiric Spirit Lifesteal increased from +8% to +10%
- Level 15 Talent Wraithfire Blast Stun Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.75s
- ZEUS
- THUNDERGOD'S WRATH
- Damage decreased from 350/500/650 to 300/425/550
- Now also deals damage equal to 5/7.5/10% of target's max HP
- LIGHTNING HANDS
- Ability changed from auto-cast to toggle
An accompanying blog post mentioned that the 10-year anniversary "fun stuff" is almost ready to ship out and will arrive soon. We expect to see them sometime in September.