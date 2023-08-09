Dota 2 Patch 7.34 official notes: Midas has two charges, Captains Mode Draft Order rebalancing, buffs, nerfs, and more

After being teased by Valve through a string of emojis, the promised Dota 2 patch 7.34 is finally here. While it still doesn't have the hotly anticipated 10-year anniversary event or other similar goodies, it brings a plethora of tweaks and changes. These rebalancing have not only been meted out to heroes and items but also to the Captains Mode Draft Order and general mechanics.

For one, jungle watcher locations have been moved, and scans now have two charges. The latest update also introduced a new stat called Slow Resistance. Midas now gains one charge every 100 seconds with a maximum of two allowed.

In the hero department, meta heroes such as Enigma, Undying, and Spirit Breaker have been reworked. All these changes will make for an exciting time as we move towards The International 2023.

Dota 2 Patch 7.34 official notes

The official patch notes for Dota 2 Patch 7.34 are as follows:

Dota 2 Patch 7.34 General updates

Reworked Captains Mode Draft Order

Old order: 2-3-2 Bans, 2-2-1 picks

New order: New: 3-2-2 Bans (First Pick) 4-1-2 Bans (Second Pick) 1-3-1 picks (Both)

Time per ban during the First Phase Bans decreased from 30 seconds to 15 seconds

New casting type: Alternative cast

Alternative Cast Abilities

Updated the UI for many abilities that were using Auto-Cast to enable different behaviors on an ability

Alternative Cast Abilities can be toggled in the same way as Auto-Cast (default to alt+keybind or right clicking) to adjust their cast behavior

Alternative Cast Abilities have a unique icon for the different casting modes

Holding the Ctrl key will allow you to cast the non-selected version of the ability without having to toggle it

The following abilities have been updated to use Alternative Casting

Dark Seer's Surge

Doom's Devour

Elder Titan's Echo Stomp

Hoodwink's Acorn Shot

Meepo's Poof

Mirana's Leap

Monkey King's Boundless Strike

Morphling's Morph

Razor's Static Link

Sven's Storm Hammer

Templar Assassin's Trap

Added a new stat: Slow Resistance . Reduces the impact of slows on your hero by a percentage

. Reduces the impact of slows on your hero by a percentage Status Resistance no longer affects the impact of slows. About a half of existing slows in the game had both duration and impact reduced by Status Resistance, but now it affects only the duration of slows

Scan now has 2 charges

Killing Roshan no longer grants control of any Watchers on the map

Main jungle Watchers for both Radiant and Dire have been moved to different locations

Adjusted the position of the triangle Watchers

Moved both Outposts from the main jungle to the triangles

Mighty Mines buff in Mines area increased from +4 HP/s to +7 HP/s

Added UI to support self-restoring item charges (i.e. Hand of Midas, Holy Locket)

Dota 2 Patch 7.34 Item updates

BLOOD GRENADE

Cost decreased from 65 to 50

Max Inventory Stacks decreased from 3 to 2

Initial Stock decreased from 3 to 2

Restock Time increased from 120s to 180s

REFRESHER SHARD

Now provides +20 Damage, +6 Mana Regen, +12 Health Regen

SMOKE OF DECEIT

Disguise Duration increased from 35s to 45s

While the caster is still disguised, any allies that come within 300 range of them will also get the buff. Each smoke can only be applied once to allies (can not be reapplied if smoke was broken)

TANGO

Consuming Nature's Prophet's Sprout trees no longer grants healing

ARCANE BLINK

Arcane Blink now restores 200 health and 100 mana when used

ARMLET OF MORDIGGIAN

Unholy Strength now additionally grants 35% slow resistance

BATTLE FURY

Damage bonus increased from +60 to +65

Quell Bonus Damage against non-hero units for melee/ranged heroes decreased from 15/6 to 10/5

CRYSTALYS

Recipe cost decreased from 500 to 450. Total cost decreased from 1950 to 1900

DAEDALUS

Total cost decreased from 5150 to 5100

SILVER EDGE

Recipe cost increased from 500 to 550. Total cost unchanged

DESOLATOR

Soul Stealer Maximum Damage Bonus increased from 20 to 30

DIFFUSAL BLADE

Inhibit No longer roots creeps, instead applies normal slow

DISPERSER

Suppress now affects all units in a 350 AoE around the target

Suppress no longer roots creeps, instead applies normal slow

HAND OF MIDAS

Transmute now has 2 charges. Initially comes with 1 charge. Charge Restore Time: 100s.

HARPOON

Draw Forth now has a 50 mana cost

HEAVEN'S HALBERD

Disarm no longer pierces debuff immunity if applied beforehand

HELM OF THE OVERLORD

Dominate now increases neutral creep ability levels by 1

HOLY LOCKET

Refreshing the item now restores full charges of Energy Charge

LINKEN'S SPHERE

Transfer Spellblock from multiple sources now refreshes the buff instead of applying multiple instances, and blocking multiple spells

MAELSTROM

Chain Lightning now deals 150% damage to illusions

MJOLLNIR

Chain Lightning now deals 150% damage to illusions

MONKEY KING BAR

Recipe cost decreased from 675 to 600. Total cost decreased from 4975 to 4900

NULLIFIER

Nullify no longer purges debuff immune targets

OVERWHELMING BLINK

Overwhelming Blink Damage on impact decreased from 100 + 150% of Strength to 100 + 50% of Strength

Overwhelming Blink now deals 100% of Strength as damage over the duration of the debuff

RADIANCE

Burn now deals 150% damage to illusions

REVENANT'S BROOCH

Phantom Province no longer grants attack speed

Phantom Province now applies a -20% Magic Resistance debuff to enemies on attack that lasts 3s (applied before the damage is dealt)

Phantom Province no longer deals no damage to debuff immune targets, but reduction by Magic Resistance still applies

ROD OF ATOS

Recipe changed. Now requires Staff of Wizardry (1000), Vitality Booster (1000), Recipe (250). Total cost decreased from 2750 to 2250

No longer provides Strength and Agility bonuses

Intelligence bonus decreased from +24 to +15

Now provides +300 Health

GLEIPNIR

Total cost decreased from 6150 to 5650

No longer provides Strength and Agility bonuses

Now provides +350 Health

Chain Lightning now deals 150% damage to illusions

SHIVA'S GUARD

Arctic Blast now deals 150% damage to illusions

SKULL BASHER

Damage bonus increased from +25 to +30

ABYSSAL BLADE

Damage bonus increased from +30 to +35

SOUL RING

Recipe cost decreased from 400 to 350. Total cost decreased from 855 to 805

Sacrifice Mana Gain increased from 150 to 170

SPIRIT VESSEL

Recipe changed. Now requires Urn of Shadows (880), Crown (450), Crown (450), Recipe (1200). Total cost 2980 (unchanged)

No longer provides Health bonus

All Attributes bonus increased from +2 to +12

VEIL OF DISCORD

Magic Weakness now additionally deals 200 damage to all barriers

Dota 2 Patch 7.34 Neutral item updates

ARCANE RING

Replenish Mana Cooldown increased from 45s to 60s

DUELIST GLOVES

Damage bonus increased from +10 to +12

FADED BROACH

Movement Speed bonus decreased from +20 to +15

Mana bonus increased from +125 to +150

LANCE OF PURSUIT

Hound Movement Slow increased from 12/6% to 16/8% (melee/ranged)

OCCULT BRACELET

Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +10% to +5%

PIG POLE

All Attributes bonus decreased from +6 to +5

SEEDS OF SERENITY

Health Regen bonus increased from +3 to +4

DRAGON SCALE

Afterburn effect is no longer applied by illusions

RING OF AQUILA

Aquila Aura Bonus Mana Regen decreased from +1.25 to +1

SPECIALIST'S ARRAY

All Attributes bonus increased from +5 to +7

VAMBRACE

Strength Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +10% to +8%

CEREMONIAL ROBE

Mana bonus decreased from +350 to +300

ENCHANTED QUIVER

Certain Strike Bonus Magical Damage increased from 225 to 250

OGRE SEAL TOTEM

Ogre Seal Flop Mana Cost decreased from 75 to 25

TITAN SLIVER

Status Resistance bonus decreased from +12% to +10%

VINDICATOR'S AXE

Now provides +20% slow resistance bonus

ASCETIC'S CAP

Endurance now also grants 40% slow resistance

HAVOC HAMMER

Havoc now pulls in nearby enemies by 100 units in 0.2s instead of pushing them away by 250 units in 0.3s

MARTYR'S PLATE

Now provides +5 Health Regen bonus

Martyrdom now only redirects magical damage

Martyrdom Redirect Amount increased from 20% to 25%

Martyrdom Duration increased from 8s to 10s

NINJA GEAR

Fixed not providing smoke's bonus movement speed when activated

Agility bonus decreased from +25 to +20

Movement Speed bonus decreased from +25 to +20

SPELL PRISM

All Attributes bonus decreased from +6 to +5

Mana Regen bonus decreased from +4 to +2

TRICKSTER CLOAK

Evasion bonus decreased from +20% to +17%

Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +20% to +17%

BOOK OF SHADOWS

Shadows now only makes targets untargetable by enemies of the caster

BOOK OF THE DEAD

Strength bonus decreased from +30 to +25

Intelligence bonus decreased from +30 to +25

FALLEN SKY

Strength bonus increased from +15 to +25

Dota 2 Patch 7.34 Hero updates

ABADDON

MIST COIL

Cooldown rescaled from 5.5s to 6.5/6/5.5/5s

Damage/Heal rescaled from 110/160/210/260 to 90/160/230/300

ALCHEMIST

CORROSIVE WEAPONRY

Max Stacks decreased from 5/7/9/11 to 4/6/8/10

Movement Slow and Status Resistance Reduction per stack is now increased by 1.5% whenever Alchemist is in Chemical Rage

ANCIENT APPARITION

ICE VORTEX

Duration decreased from 6/9/12/15s to 6/8/10/12s

Vision Radius increased from 200 to 200/220/240/260

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +5% Ice Vortex Slow/Increased Magic Damage replaced with +4s Ice Vortex Duration

ANTI-MAGE

COUNTERSPELL

Aghanim's Shard Upgrade reworked. Previous effect removed

Now creates an illusion of Anti-Mage next to an enemy caster upon reflecting their spell. Illusion deals 75% damage, takes 100% damage and has a duration of 4 seconds

COUNTERSPELL ALLY

New ability granted by Aghanim's Shard

Creates a Counterspell shell around the targeted ally within 600 range. This shell similarly creates an illusion of Anti-Mage upon reflecting an enemy spell. Mana Cost: 45; Cooldown: 3s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent -1s Blink Cooldown replaced with +150 Mana Void Radius

Level 15 Talent +150 Mana Void Radius replaced with -1s Blink Cooldown

Level 20 Talent Mana Void Damage Multiplier increased from +0.1 to +0.15

Level 20 Talent Blink Cast Range decreased from +200 to +150

ARC WARDEN

MAGNETIC FIELD

Tempest version no longer provides a magical attack bonus

Tempest version now provides 20/40/60/80 base bonus attack damage

TEMPEST DOUBLE

Is now a point targeted ability with 700 cast range that spawns the Tempest Double in the pointed area

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Health increased from +200 to +250

Level 15 Talent +30 Magnetic Field Attack Speed/Bonus Magic Damage replaced with +25 Magnetic Field Attack Speed/Bonus Damage

Level 20 Talent Magnetic Field Cooldown Reduction decreased from 9s to 8s

AXE

Agility gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.7

COUNTER HELIX

Damage increased from 80/110/140/170 to 95/120/145/170

BANE

BRAIN SAP

Now fully pierces debuff immunity

NIGHTMARE

Sleeping units now aren't awakened by any damage dealt by Bane

Bane now gains +15/25/35/45 attack speed against sleeping units

FIEND'S GRIP

Now removes Nightmare effect from the targeted enemy

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Brain Sap Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 3s

Level 25 Talent Brain Sap Damage/Heal increased from +200 to +250

BATRIDER

FLAMING LASSO

Cast Point increased from 0.2s to 0.3s

BEASTMASTER

CALL OF THE WILD HAWK

Ability reworked

Beastmaster summons a Hawk that circles around him and dives onto an enemy within 500 range, dealing 60/90/120/150 damage and rooting them for 1s. Hawk cannot be controlled, prioritizes heroes and is killed upon Beastmaster's death. Hawk has an attack interval of 4s, but it scales with attack speed. Hawk Duration: 25s; Cooldown: 45/40/35/30s

Hawk Base Health increased from 150/200/250/300 to 250/375/500/675. Magic Resistance increased from 0% to 30/40/50/60%. XP bounty decreased from 77 to 40/50/60/70

Aghanim's Shard no longer grants Dive Bomb ability

Aghanim's Shard now summons an additional Hawk

BLOODSEEKER

THIRST

Max Health Heal (Creeps) decreased from 11/14/17/20% to 8/12/16/20%

RUPTURE

Duration decreased from 10/11/12s to 9/10/11s

BOUNTY HUNTER

SHADOW WALK

Aghanim's Shard Upgrade moved to a separate sub-ability

FRIENDLY SHADOW

New ability granted by Aghanim's Shard

Applies Shadow Walk and all of its bonuses to the target ally. Fade time: 1s. Casting this ability does not break invisibility or interrupt the target

BREWMASTER

Base Armor increased by 1

CINDER BREW

Dealing or receiving magic damage also extends Brewmaster's own Brewed Up duration

DRUNKEN BRAWLER

Fire Stance now additionally grants 10/15/20/25 attack speed. Bonus triples when Brewed Up

Fire Stance Crit Chance decreased from 24% to 20%

PRIMAL COMPANION

Fixed an issue when Brewlings did not get increased health from level 20 talent

BRISTLEBACK

VISCOUS NASAL GOO

Aghanim's Scepter Upgrade removed

Aghanim's Shard now also increases Stack Limit by 3

BRISTLEBACK

Now upgradable by Aghanim's Scepter

Allows Bristleback to be point-targeted. Bristleback turns his back towards the targeted direction and after 0.5s forcefully ejects 6 sequential Quill Sprays in a tight conical pattern out of his back at 0.35s intervals. Bristleback is slowed down by 40% for the duration, disarmed and cannot turn but can still cast his spells in any direction. Mana Cost: 100; Cooldown: 20s

HAIRBALL

Now applies 2 stacks of Viscous Nasal Goo and only 1 stack of Quill Spray

Enemies in fog of war are now hit by the Viscous Nasal Goo as well as the Quill Sprays

Viscous Nasal Goo projectiles are no longer affected by spell reflection

Mana Cost decreased from 75 to 40

Cooldown decreased from 20s to 10s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +15 to +20

Level 20 Talent Quill Stack Damage increased from +20 to +25

Level 20 Talent Health Regen increased from +20 to +25

BROODMOTHER

Base Armor decreased by 1

Base Strength increased from 18 to 19

Agility gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6

INSATIABLE HUNGER

Lifesteal from creeps is now reduced by 40%

SILKEN BOLA

Impact Damage decreased from 120/140/160/180 to 90/120/150/180

CENTAUR WARRUNNER

HOOF STOMP

Radius decreased from 350 to 325

Cast Point improved from 0.5s to 0s

Now winds up for 0.5s before the stomp. Centaur Warrunner can move during this time but can't attack. Casting other abilities, using items or issuing either "Hold Position" or "Cancel Current Action" commands will cancel the cast

DOUBLE EDGE

Cooldown decreased from 4s to 3.5s

Strength Damage increased from 60/80/100/120% to 60/90/120/150%

WORK HORSE

New ability granted by Aghanim's Scepter

Centaur Warrunner deploys and pulls a cart for 8s, gaining the Stampede buff for the first 3.5/4/4.5s (depending on the level of Stampede). While active, the Work Horse ability is replaced with the Hitch a Ride sub-ability that can be activated with previous effect. The Work Horse goes on cooldown once the cart disappears. Mana Cost: 75; Cooldown: 30s (unchanged from the previous Upgrade)

CHAOS KNIGHT

CHAOS BOLT

Minimum Stun increased from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s to 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s

Maximum Damage increased from 120/180/240/300 to 150/210/270/330

CHAOS STRIKE

Creep Damage multiplier increased from 1.5x to 1.6x

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Chaos Strike Lifesteal increased from +30% to +35%

CHEN

PENITENCE

Now grants Chen 50/150/250/350 bonus attack range on the target

HOLY PERSUASION

Aghanim's Scepter Martyrdom Cast Range decreased from global to 1200

Aghanim's Scepter Martyrdom can now be cast on enemies to damage them for the current values of Hand of God

CLINKZ

DEATH PACT

Aghanim's Scepter Now increases the number of hits to kill Burning Skeleton Archers by 1

SKELETON WALK

Cooldown increased from 18s to 24/21/18s

BURNING ARMY

Spawn Interval decreased from 0.5s to 0.15s

Distance between spawned skeletons decreased from 325 to 225 (Total range from 1300 to 900)

Cast Range decreased from 1200 to 600

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Skeleton Walk Cooldown Reduction increased from 3s to 4s

Level 10 Talent Tar Bomb Bonus Attack Damage decreased from +20 to +15

Level 20 Talent Death Pact Health increased from +200 to +250

Level 25 Talent Strafe Cooldown Reduction increased from 7s to 8s

CLOCKWERK

ROCKET FLARE

Projectile vision range while traveling decreased from 600 to 250

OVERCLOCKING

Now increases Jetpack's movement speed bonus from 20% to 40%

CRYSTAL MAIDEN

FREEZING FIELD

Aghanim's Scepter now alse allows Crystal Maiden to move, attack and cast spells during Freezing Field in addition to the previous effects.

Scepter Time to Frostbite increased from 1.75s to 2.5s

CRYSTAL CLONE

New ability granted by Aghanim's Shard

Crystal Maiden slides backwards 275 units, creating a crystal clone of herself in her place. Whenever the clone times out after 5 seconds or is destroyed, the current level of Frostbite is applied on all enemies within 300 radius. The clone is untargetable, but can be damaged with AoE effects. Clone Health: 150; Mana Cost: 50; Cooldown: 12s

DARK SEER

VACUUM

Radius decreased from 400/450/500/550 to 325/400/475/550

SURGE

Mana Cost increased from 35/40/45/50 to 50

NORMAL PUNCH

Distance for Max Power increased from 900 to 1100

DARK WILLOW

BEDLAM

Is now a 900 range ally targeted ability (can target self). If cast on an ally, Jex travels to the ally at 1800 speed and spins around them for the duration of the effect

DAWNBREAKER

Base Armor increased by 1

STARBREAKER

Cast Point improved from 0.2s to 0.1s

Aghanim's Shard no longer improves the cast point

SOLAR GUARDIAN

Stun now pierces debuff immunity

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Celestial Hammer Slow increased from +14% to +15%

Level 10 Talent Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage increased from +18 to +20

DAZZLE

SHALLOW GRAVE

Mana Cost decreased from 100/110/120/130 to 90/100/110/120

SHADOW WAVE

Mana Cost decreased from 90 to 75

Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade can now bounce between allies and enemies regardless of who it is cast on

BAD JUJU

Instances of Health Cost Increase now stack independently of each other

Health Cost Increase Duration decreased from 30/25/20s to 20s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +35 Attack Speed replaced with +300 Poison Touch Attack Range

Level 15 Talent +350 Poison Touch Attack Range replaced with +60 Attack Speed

DEATH PROPHET

Base Movement Speed increased from 285 to 290

EXORCISM

Spirit Damage increased from 59-64 to 62-67

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent 25% Spirit Siphon Move Speed Slow replaced with Crypt Swarm applies 50% slow for 1s

DISRUPTOR

THUNDER STRIKE

If the target is trapped inside the Kinetic Field, Thunder Strike now hits all other enemies inside the field

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +100 Thunder Strike Radius replaced with +10 Thunder Strike Damage per Strike

DOOM

SCORCHED EARTH

Now upgradable by Aghanim's Shard

Heals Doom and controlled units for 60% of the damage values

INFERNAL BLADE

Aghanim's Shard Upgrade removed

Stun Duration increased from 0.5s to 0.6s

DOOM

No longer applies mute

Now makes the target unable to be healed

Damage per second increased from 30/45/60 to 30/50/70

Cooldown decreased from 145s to 140/130/120s

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent -35s Doom Cooldown replaced with +1.8% Infernal Blade Damage

Level 25 Talent +2.1% Infernal Blade Damage replaced with Doom applies Mute

DRAGON KNIGHT

DRAGON TAIL

Cast Range during Dragon Form increased from 400 to 450

ELDER DRAGON FORM

Bonus Move Speed increased from 25/30/35/35 to 30/35/40/45

Corrosive Breath Damage per second increased from 20/20/20/30 to 25/25/25/35

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Breathe Fire Damage/Cast Range in Dragon Form increased from +75% to +85%

DROW RANGER

GLACIER

While on glacier, Marksmanship now isn't disabled by enemies in the proximity

Drow Ranger can now freely walk off the glacier over the barrier

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent Multishot Waves decreased from +3 to +1. This talent no longer increases the total channel time, making all waves faster

EARTH SPIRIT

BOULDER SMASH

Creep Damage Multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.4

ROLLING BOULDER

Now makes Earth Spirit completely untargetable and invulnerable while rolling. The hero is still vulnerable during the delay after cast

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Spell Amplification increased from +8% to +10%

Level 15 Talent Magnetize Damage & Duration increased from +25% to +30%

EARTHSHAKER

ENCHANT TOTEM

Bonus Attack Range increased from 75 to 100

AFTERSHOCK

Radius increased from 300 to 350

ELDER TITAN

ECHO STOMP

Radius decreased from 500 to 475

EMBER SPIRIT

FLAME GUARD

Radius increased from 400 to 450

FIRE REMNANT

Cast Point increased from 0.1s to 0.2s

Aghanim's Shard Burn Radius decreased from 600 to 450

Aghanim's Shard Burn now only starts dealing damage once the Remnant stops moving

ACTIVATE FIRE REMNANT

Cast Point increased from 0.1s to 0.2s

ENCHANTRESS

Base Damage decreased by 2

ENCHANT

Now Aghanim's Scepter increases number of max enchanted creeps by 1 (previous Aghanim's Shard Upgrade)

UNTOUCHABLE

Attack Slow decreased from 120/160/200 to 100/150/200

LITTLE FRIENDS

Now granted by Aghanim's Scepter

Now also roots the target in place for 2 seconds + 0.5s for each creep in range when casted up to a maximum of 5s

SPROINK

Now granted by Aghanim's Shard

Targets decreased from 3 to 2

Additional Enemy Search Range decreased from +200 to +100

Cooldown increased from 4s to 8s

ENIGMA

DEMONIC CONVERSION

No longer cast on units

Now a no target ability that summons 3 Eidolons 100 units left/right/behind Enigma

Now has a health cost of 75/100/125/150 in addition to its mana cost

MIDNIGHT PULSE

Damage Interval decreased from 1s to 0.5s (total damage unchanged)

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Eidolon Attack Speed decreased from +12 to +10

FACELESS VOID

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent -1s Time Walk Cooldown replaced with +50 Time Lock Damage

Level 20 Talent +70 Time Lock Damage replaced with -1s Time Walk Cooldown

GRIMSTROKE

PHANTOM'S EMBRACE

Now refreshes when the phantom reaches Grimstroke rather than the moment Rend Damage is dealt

Projectile Speed increased from 850 to 1150

INK SWELL

Buff Duration increased from 3s to 5s

Can now be detonated via Ink Explosion sub-ability at any time during its effect to end it with an AoE explosion

The sub-ability replaces Ink Swell for the duration of the buff. Cooldown starts upon cast

Max Stun Duration increased from 1/1.6/2.2/2.8s to 1.3/1.8/2.3/2.8s

Cast Range increased from 400/525/650/775 to 500/600/700/800

SOULBIND

Now fully pierces debuff immunity

GYROCOPTER

ROCKET BARRAGE

Now grants Gyrocopter 20/30/40/50% slow resistance for the duration

FLAK CANNON

Radius increased from 1000 to 1250

Now additionally grants 200 bonus night vision

Aghanim's Scepter Side Gunner now attacks an additional target when Flak Cannon is active (2 targets at the same time)

HOODWINK

SCURRY

Now also provides +50/100/150/200 attack/cast range when activated

SHARPSHOOTER

Now deals half of the damage to creeps that bolt flies through

Aghanim's Scepter now also increases Sharpshooter's projectile / charge speed by 25%

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent 25% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time replaced with +125 Sharpshooter Max Damage

HUSKAR

LIFE BREAK

Now additionally slows the target's attack speed by 60/100/140 for the duration

INVOKER

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 1.5

Base Damage decreased from 29-35 to 2-10

Agility gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.8

Base Intelligence increased from 15 to 19

Intelligence gain decreased from 4.6 to 4.0

Damage on level 1 decreased by 6-4 (from 44-50 to 38-46)

Damage gain per level increased from +4.6 to +5.74

QUAS

Strength per level decreased from 2 to 1

No longer grants Health Regen

Now grants 2%->8% Spell Lifesteal on Invoker's abilities per orb on cast. The value is stored at the moment of spell cast and cannot be changed by swapping orbs after. All Spell Lifesteal works at 1/5th strength on creeps. Does not affect items

WEX

Agility per level decreased from 2 to 1

No longer grants Attack Speed

Now grants 1%->7% Cooldown Reduction per orb on all Invoker's abilities and items. The value is stored at the moment of spell cast and cannot be changed by swapping orbs after

EXORT

Intelligence per level decreased from 2 to 1

No longer grants damage

Now grants 1%->7% Spell Amplification on all Invoker's abilities per instance on cast. The value is stored at the moment of spell cast and cannot be changed by swapping orbs after. Does not affect items

COLD SNAP

Now heals Invoker for 16->128 every time it procs

Freeze Cooldown decreased from 0.83s->0.62s to 0.8s->0.59s

Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 90

GHOST WALK

Now grants Invoker 10->80 Health Regen (Quas) and 5->40 Mana Regen (Wex)

TORNADO

Lift Duration increased from 0.85s->2.6s to 1.2s->2.6s

Mana Cost decreased from 150 to 140

ALACRITY

Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 90

SUN STRIKE

Damage increased from 120->540 to 200->550

DEAFENING BLAST

Mana Cost decreased from 300 to 250

IO

OVERCHARGE

Aghanim's Shard no longer grants bonus spell amplification

Aghanim's Shard now grants 30% slow resistance

JAKIRO

MACROPYRE

Aghanim's Scepter no longer increases Macropyre distance

Aghanim's Scepter now increases Macropyre width by 70

Aghanim's Scepter Bonus Duration decreased from +15s to +5s

Aghanim's Scepter now adds two walls of ice along the edges of the Macropyre that slow any enemies trying to cross them by 70%. Damage is pure and the slow pierces debuff immunity. Ice Wall Width: 80; Slow Linger Duration: 0.4s

JUGGERNAUT

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +1s Blade Fury Duration replaced with +100 Blade Fury DPS

Level 20 Talent +150 Blade Fury DPS replaced with -3s Blade Fury Cooldown

Level 20 Talent Blade Dance Lifesteal increased from +50% to +60%. Lifesteal is now calculated after armor reductions

KEEPER OF THE LIGHT

CHAKRA MAGIC

Mana Restore decreased from 80/160/240/320 to 75/150/225/300

Mana Restore and Cooldown Reduction are now 25% more effective when cast on self

KUNKKA

TORRENT

Damage and slow are now applied to all enemies in the torrent area throughout the duration, not just to enemies caught by the stun

X MARKS THE SPOT

Return Cast Point decreased from 0.4s to 0.2s

LEGION COMMANDER

Base Strength decreased by 2

Base Movement Speed decreased from 330 to 325

LESHRAC

DIABOLIC EDICT

Mana Cost decreased from 95/120/135/155 to 90/110/130/150

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent Lightning Storm Can Bounce Twice On Units replaced with Pulse Nova triggers Lightning Storm (Summons a single bolt every 2s upon a random enemy in Pulse Nova radius. Prioritizes heroes)

LICH

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +100 Chain Frost Damage replaced with Chain Frost on Death

LIFESTEALER

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Damage increased from +25 to +30

Level 15 Talent Health increased from +325 to +350

Level 25 Talent +1.2% Feast Lifesteal replaced with +1.2% Feast Lifesteal and Damage

LINA

DRAGON SLAVE

Damage decreased from 85/165/245/325 to 75/150/225/300

Now also burns enemies, dealing 10/20/30/40 damage per second. Damage Interval: 1s; Burn Duration: 2s

LIGHT STRIKE ARRAY

Mana Cost rescaled from 115 to 100/115/130/145

LAGUNA BLADE

Now Supercharges Lina, granting her 10 stacks of Fiery Soul for 5 seconds

LION

MANA DRAIN

No longer has a mana cost

Can now target allies without the level 15 talent. Grants bonus movement speed when used on allies and no longer drains mana from Lion when the allied target is at full mana. Movement speed and mana restored are decreased by 50% of the slow and mana stolen values

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Mana Drain Restores Allies replaced with -2s Hex Cooldown

Level 20 Talent -3s Hex Cooldown replaced with Earth Spike affects a 30º cone

LONE DRUID

SUMMON SPIRIT BEAR

Bear is now a Universal creep-hero unit. It has 0 base attributes and does not gain them with level, but attributes received from buffs or items fully affect the bear as they would for Universal heroes. The bear cannot gain experience, but their health and damage increase with Lone Druid's level by 90 and 5 respectively

Bear now has its own Aghanim's Scepter and Shard upgrades

Aghanim's Scepter allows Spirit Bear to attack at any range from Lone Druid, and to survive if Lone Druid dies

Aghanim's Shard grants an active ability Fetch. Spirit Bear roots the targeted unit or rune and uncontrollably drags them towards the Lone Druid for 2.25s. The Spirit Bear is slowed by 20% during this and the target is gradually dealt 300 damage over the duration if it's an enemy. The bear is not slowed down while fetching a rune. Mana Cost: 75; Cooldown: 30s

SPIRIT LINK

Now upgradable by Aghanim's Scepter

Lone Druid severs the link to his Spirit Bear, and connects to the target allied hero, sharing the Spirit Link bonuses with them for 20s. Armor sharing and attack speed bonuses are increased by 35%. Damage done by the ally heals Lone Druid, as well as the other way around. The Spirit Bear is feared for the duration of the transformation, unless he has his own Aghanim's Scepter. Cooldown: 40s; Mana Cost: 50

TRUE FORM

No longer increases BAT

LUNA

LUCENT BEAM

Aghanim's Shard Upgrade removed

MOON GLAIVES

Now upgradable by Aghanim's Shard

When activated, creates 4 Moon Glaives that rotate around Luna in a 150 radius for 6 seconds, reducing any damage she takes by 20%. If the glaive collides with an enemy unit, it deals 75% of Luna's attack damage once per its revolution. Cooldown: 25s; Mana Cost: 25

LYCAN

HOWL

Fear no longer affects creep-heroes

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +20% Howl Attack Damage Reduction replaced with +2 Howl Armor Reduction

Level 15 Talent Summon Wolves Health increased from +250 to +300

MAGNUS

HORN TOSS

Now stuns enemies for the duration of the air time

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent All Stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from +6 to +8

MARCI

REBOUND

Aghanim's Shard now also decreases Rebound cooldown by 3 seconds

SIDEKICK

Ability reworked

Buff is now permanent for Marci and her ally, dispellable only upon death or buffing another ally. Marci's lifesteal now also heals her ally and the ally's lifesteal heals Marci. If Marci and her ally are further apart from each other than 2500 units, Marci receives 50% of the bonus while her ally receives no bonus from the buff until they get closer again

Bonus Damage decreased from 20/35/50/65 to 6/12/24/48

Lifesteal decreased from 30/35/40/45% to 10/15/20/25%; Lifesteal is now reduced by 40% vs creeps

Cooldown rescaled from 36/28/20/12s to 20s

UNLEASH

No longer slows attack speed of towers

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent -3s Rebound Cooldown replaced with +10% Rebound Movement Speed Bonus

Level 25 Talent 1.5s Sidekick Debuff Immunity replaced with +65 Sidekick Damage

MARS

BULWARK

Aghanim's Scepter soldiers are now placed in a wall formation with 2 of them on either side of Mars. Soldiers attack only enemies in front of them in 275 range and knock back any enemy they hit. The enemies are pushed to the 325 range from the formation

MEDUSA

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent Mana Shield Damage per Mana increased from +1.3 to +1.7 (from +0.7 to +0.9 for illusions)

MEEPO

Strength gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.2

Agility gain decreased from 2.2 to 2.1

Base Intelligence decreased from 20 to 18

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Strength increased from +6 to +7

Level 15 Talent Earthbind grants True Strike on Targets replaced with -2.5s Earthbind Cooldown

Level 20 Talent -3s Earthbind Cooldown replaced with Earthbind grants True Strike on Targets

MIRANA

SACRED ARROW

Maximum Bonus Damage decreased from 180 to 150/160/170/180

LEAP

Base Charge Restore Time rescaled from 45/40/35/30s to 52/44/36/28s

MONKEY KING

BOUNDLESS STRIKE

Aghanim's Shard now also applies Primal Spring where Monkey King lands, with 50% power of the max channeling duration

WUKONG'S COMMAND

Cooldown decreased from 120/100/80s to 110/95/80s

MORPHLING

MORPH

Aghanim's Scepter Upgrade reworked

Adds an alternative cast to Morph. When enabled, Morphling creates beside himself a strong illusion of the target hero that can cast all of the hero's basic abilities and deals 100% of the target's damage but takes 300% damage. If the illusion is alive when Morphling toggles Morph, he teleports to the illusion and destroys it before turning into the enemy hero

MUERTA

THE CALLING

If an enemy hero dies inside The Calling, it gains an additional revenant and its duration is refreshed

Mana Cost decreased from 150/175/200/225 to 145/160/175/190

GUNSLINGER

Secondary Target Bonus Search Range increased from 150 to 175

PARTING SHOT

Physical Body Damage Reduction decreased from 50% to 35%

NAGA SIREN

Base Armor decreased by 1

NATURE'S PROPHET

Consuming a tree spawned from Sprout with a Tango no longer grants healing

SPROUT

Now deals 14/20/26/32 damage every 0.5s for the duration. Damage is dealt in a 275 radius, affecting enemies close to the trees both inside and outside of the ring

NECROPHOS

GHOST SHROUD

Aghanim's Scepter Upgrade removed

HEARTSTOPPER AURA

Now upgradable by Aghanim's Scepter

Health Decay is increased by 60% of Necrophos's current health regeneration

NIGHT STALKER

CRIPPLING FEAR

Now deals 25/30/35/40 magical damage per second

DARK ASCENSION

Now refreshes cooldowns of non-ultimate abilities on cast

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Hunter in the Night Status Resistance increased from +15% to +25%

NYX ASSASSIN

SPIKED CARAPACE

Damage Reflected increased from 100% to 125%

Cooldown rescaled from 25/20/15/10s to 26/20/14/8s

VENDETTA

Bonus Damage decreased from 300/450/600 to 300/400/500

Duration increased from 40/50/60s to 60s

OGRE MAGI

UNREFINED FIREBLAST

Damage decreased from 275 to 150

Now also deals damage equal to 1.5x of Ogre Magi's Strength

Now also affected by level 10 talent -1s Cooldown

OMNIKNIGHT

PURIFICATION

Cast Range increased from 550 to 600

REPEL

Heavenly Grace renamed to Repel

No longer grants bonus strength and health regen per dispelled debuff

Now grants bonus strength and health regen per debuff currently on the unit

Now only applies to the target, not to Omniknight as well

No longer applies a strong dispel

Now grants debuff immunity for the duration of the effect (no magic resistance)

Duration decreased from 10s to 6s

Cooldown increased from 26/22/18/14s to 60/55/50/45s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +4s Heavenly Grace Duration replaced with -2s Purification Cooldown

Level 15 Talent -2s Purification Cooldown replaced with +3 Repel Strength/Regen per Debuff

Level 20 Talent +3 Heavenly Grace Strength/Regen per Debuff replaced with +2s Repel Duration

ORACLE

PURIFYING FLAMES

Heal per second increased from 11/22/33/44 to 15/25/35/45

Total Heal increased from 99/198/297/396 to 135/225/315/405

OUTWORLD DESTROYER

ASTRAL IMPRISONMENT

Aghanim's Shard Ally Movement Speed increased from 60% to 70%

ESSENCE FLUX

Aghanim's Scepter now fully prevents the damage that would put Outworld Destroyer's health below 20%

Aghanim's Scepter Max Mana as barrier increased from 50% to 75%

SANITY'S ECLIPSE

Now applies a Mana Allergy debuff to enemies for 7s, causing them to take damage every time they cast a spell equal to the mana cost of that spell. Outworld Destroyer is healed by 150% of mana spent by enemies. Also affects items

PANGOLIER

SHIELD CRASH

No longer provides damage reduction per hero to Pangolier

Now grants 50/100/150/200 barrier per hero to Pangolier for 10 seconds

LUCKY SHOT

No longer disarms

Now adds 40/80/120/160 attack speed reduction to its targets

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +5% Shield Crash Reduction Per Hero replaced with +100 Shield Crash Barrier Per Hero

PHANTOM ASSASSIN

COUP DE GRACE

Ability reworked

Phantom Assassin refines her combat abilities, acquiring a 20% chance of gaining Deadly Focus buff with each attack. While Phantom Assassin is focused, her next attack will deal a guaranteed critical hit with 200/325/450% damage and consume the buff. Stifling Dagger has a 40% chance to gain Deadly Focus. The hit that lands a guaranteed crit may also activate a Deadly Focus buff, making consecutive crits possible. Deadly Focus Duration: 6s

PHANTOM LANCER

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Spirit Lance Damage decreased from +50 to +40

Level 15 Talent Spirit Lance Cooldown Reduction decreased from 2s to 1.5s

PHOENIX

ICARUS DIVE

Damage Interval decreased from 1s to 0.2s

FIRE SPIRITS

Damage Interval decreased from 1s to 0.2s

SUN RAY

Now applies a stackable 2% miss chance debuff for every tick of damage (every 0.2s). Duration: 5s. Duration is refreshed with each debuff stack applied

SUPERNOVA

Damage Interval decreased from 1s to 0.2s

PRIMAL BEAST

PULVERIZE

Bonus Damage per hit decreased from 30/50/70 to 20/40/60

ROCK THROW

Now provides an Uproar stack per each enemy hero hit

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Magic Resistance During Trample increased from +20% to +25%

Level 20 Talent Uproar Armor Per Stack increased from +6 to +7

Level 20 Talent Trample Attack Multiplier decreased from +25% to +20%

PUCK

PHASE SHIFT

Aghanim's Shard Bonus Damage increased from 20 to 35

DREAM COIL

Aghanim's Scepter Rapid Fire attack rate now mirrors Puck's attack rate

Aghanim's Scepter Rapid Fire keeps attacking enemies that are stunned by breaking the Dream Coil's leash

PUDGE

MEAT HOOK

Now instantly kills illusions

Cast stun on Pudge is now removed if the hook finds a target

PUGNA

NETHER WARD

Base Damage increased from 50/60/70/80 to 50/70/90/110

QUEEN OF PAIN

SHADOW STRIKE

Cooldown decreased from 16/12/8/4s to 13/10/7/4s

SCREAM OF PAIN

Radius increased from 550 to 600

SONIC WAVE

Damage increased from 310/430/550 to 350/500/650

Damage now gets gradually applied over the 1.4s duration of the knockback

Knockback is now undispellable

Cooldown decreased from 110/100/90s to 110/95/80s

RAZOR

STATIC LINK

Now upgradable by Aghanim's Shard

Increases cast range by 150 and adds alternative cast to Static Link. When toggled on, it pulls Razor and his linked target toward each other at a rate of 100 units/s while the link is active. The pull stops if the distance is less than 175 units from Razor. Does not affect debuff immune enemies

STORM SURGE

Bonus Speed decreased from 10/15/20/25% to 8/12/16/20%

Previous Aghanim's Shard Upgrade is now a part of the basic ability

There is an 18% chance when attacked, and always when targeted with a spell, to release forked lightning that strikes the target and 2 other nearby enemies, dealing 45/80/115/150 damage and slowing movement speed by 20/25/30/35% for 1s. Additional strikes prioritize the same unit type as the unit that triggered it. Strike Search Area: 700; Strike Cooldown: 3s

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +21% Storm Surge Move Speed replaced with +25% Storm Surge Damage and Slow

RIKI

Base Armor decreased by 2

Base Damage decreased by 14

Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.0

Base Agility increased from 18 to 30

Agility gain increased from 1.4 to 2.4

CLOAK AND DAGGER

Backstab Agility Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.2/1.6/2.0 to 1/1.4/1.8

RUBICK

TELEKINESIS

Aghanim's Shard Bonus Throw Range decreased from 85% to 50%

ARCANE SUPREMACY

Cast Range decreased from 100/150/200/250 to 60/120/180/240

SAND KING

SAND STORM

Now constantly moves towards Sand King at a speed of 100ms

Aghanim's Scepter Burrowstrike spine radius now equals 10% of Sand Storm's current radius

Decreased from 65 to 42.5/50/57.5/65; Level 15 talent increases radius by 12.5 more

EPICENTER

Aghanim's Shard effect now triggers every 2.5s instead of every 700 units moved

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +100 Epicenter Base Radius replaced with +100 Base Radius and +25 Incremental Radius of Epicenter

SHADOW DEMON

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Disseminate Shared Damage increased from +10% to +15%

SHADOW FIEND

Base Attack Range increased from 500 to 525

REQUIEM OF SOULS

Aghanim's Scepter Damage on Return increased from 40% to 60%

SHADOW SHAMAN

ETHER SHOCK

Mana Cost decreased from 100/115/130/145 to 90/105/120/135

HEX

Now amplifies damage the target takes by 5/10/15/20%

Duration increased from 1.3/1.8/2.3/2.8s to 2/2.3/2.6/2.9s

Mana Cost increased from 50/100/150/200 to 110/140/170/200

Cooldown increased from 12s to 24/20/16/12s

SHACKLES

Total Damage/Heal increased from 60/130/200/270 to 75/150/225/300

SILENCER

GLAIVES OF WISDOM

Aghanim's Shard now silences all targets hit if glaives bounce

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +10% Glaives of Wisdom Damage replaced with 1 Glaives of Wisdom Bounce

Level 25 Talent 2 Glaives of Wisdom Bounces replaced with +25% Glaives of Wisdom Damage

SKYWRATH MAGE

ARCANE BOLT

Aghanim's Scepter now creates 2 additional bolts instead of 1

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Ancient Seal Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 7s

Level 15 Talent +1 Arcane Bolt Per Cast replaced with +25% Arcane Bolt Spell Lifesteal

SLARDAR

SLITHEREEN CRUSH

Cast Point improved from 0.35s to 0.25s

Puddle Duration increased from 3/4/5/6s to 7s

Puddle Duration with Aghanim's Scepter increased from 22/23/24/25s to 25s

BASH OF THE DEEP

Now passively grants 10/20/30/40 attack damage when in water

SLARK

DEPTH SHROUD

Linger Duration decreased from 0.5s to 0.01s

SNAPFIRE

LIL' SHREDDER

Fixed Damage per shot increased from 20/45/70/95 to 25/50/75/100

Mana Cost increased from 50/65/80/95 to 70/80/90/100

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage replaced with 3x Lil Shredder Multishot

Level 25 Talent 3x Lil Shredder Multishot replaced with Lil' Shredder Uses 100% of Your Attack Damage

SNIPER

ASSASSINATE

Now also performs an autoattack on the target

Damage decreased from 320/510/700 to 250/350/450

Is now refreshed whenever Sniper kills an enemy hero

This includes all kills by Sniper and not just ones from Assassinate

Mana Cost decreased from 175/225/275 to 175

SPECTRE

Base Strength decreased from 23 to 21

SHADOW STEP

Now an Ultimate ability. Haunt Damage: 40/60/80%; Haunt Damage Taken: 200%; Duration: 5/6/7s; Cooldown: 80/60/40s; Mana Cost: 150

No longer casts a Spectral Dagger on its target

REALITY

Now has a 3s cooldown

Now casts a Spectral Dagger on the target

HAUNT

Now granted by Aghanim's Scepter. Haunt Damage: 80%; Haunt Damage Taken: 200%; Duration: 7s; Cooldown: 180s; Mana Cost: 150

SPIRIT BREAKER

CHARGE OF DARKNESS

Charge Bonus Speed decreased from 325/350/375/400 to 250/300/350/400

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +17% Greater Bash Chance replaced with +25% Greater Bash Damage

Level 25 Talent +25% Greater Bash Damage replaced with +20% Greater Bash Chance

STORM SPIRIT

BALL LIGHTNING

Damage decreased from 8/12/16 to 6/10/14

SVEN

STORM HAMMER

Radius increased from 255 to 270

GOD'S STRENGTH

Now also grants 30/35/40% slow resistance for the duration

TECHIES

REACTIVE TAZER

Can now be detonated via Detonate Tazer sub-ability at any time during its effect to end it with an AoE explosion

The sub-ability replaces Reactive Tazer for the duration of the buff but is unavailable for the first 0.5s to prevent accidental detonation. Cooldown starts upon cast

Cooldown rescaled from 28/24/20/16s to 30/25/20/15s

TEMPLAR ASSASSIN

PSIONIC TRAP

Damage Tick Interval decreased from 1s to 0.5s

Bonus Damage increased from 250/300/350 to 275/325/375

TERRORBLADE

METAMORPHOSIS

Casting Metamorphosis now ends Demon Zeal prematurely

DEMON ZEAL

Ability reworked

No longer dispels Terrorblade

Bonus Attack Speed and Movement Speed increased from 65 to 100

No longer grants double bonus to melee units

Now creates a 1200 range aura around Terrorblade which provides Demon Zeal buff to his illusions

Duration increased from 7s to 30s; Cooldown increased from 14s to 60s

Can no longer be cast while under the effect of Metamorphosis. Casting Metamorphosis or Terror Wave now ends Demon Zeal prematurely

TIDEHUNTER

Tendrils of the Deep Ability removed

DEAD IN THE WATER

New ability granted by Aghanim's Shard

Tidehunter throws a chain that leashes an enemy hero to a heavy anchor. Attempting to move more than 350 units away from the anchor reduces the hero's movement speed to 100, while dragging the anchor behind them. The anchor can be destroyed with 5 hero attacks. Initial chain deals 200 magical damage, has a 1000 travel speed and can be disjointed. Ability removes invisibility and provides fog of war vision on the target. Cast Range: 350; Duration: 10s; Mana Cost: 80; Cooldown: 25s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Gush Damage decreased from +120 to +100

Level 20 Talent +40 Kraken Shell Damage Block replaced with +4 Kraken Shell Damage Block per Anchor Smash Kill

TIMBERSAW

Base Damage decreased by 3

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +7% Spell Amplification replaced with +3% Whirling Death Stat Loss

TINKER

Strength gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.3

HEAT-SEEKING MISSILE

Mana Cost increased from 95/105/115/125 to 105/115/125/135

REARM

Mana Cost increased from 130/185/240 to 140/195/250

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +2s Laser Blind Duration replaced with +50 Laser Radius

Level 25 Talent Heat-Seeking Missile Ministun decreased from +0.25s to +0.2s

TINY

GROW

Now also provides 15/30/45% slow resistance

TREANT PROTECTOR

NATURE'S GUISE

Now considers Nature's Grasp vines as trees

Tree Search Radius increased from 150 to 200

TROLL WARLORD

Rampage Ability removed

BERSERKER'S RAGE

Both Whirling Axes abilities are now accessible at the same time. Casting any of them automatically switches Troll Warlord to the form of the used ability

WHIRLING AXES (RANGED)

Damage rescaled from 90 to 80/100/120/140

FERVOR

Now upgradable by Aghanim's Shard

Increases max Fervor stacks by 4 and grants Troll 20% + 3% chance per Fervor stack to fire an additional ranged attack to any unit within the ranged attack range plus 175

TUSK

TAG TEAM

Now passively grants Tusk a 20/30/40/50 Attack Speed Slow aura within 350 radius

UNDERLORD

FIRESTORM

Cooldown increased from 15/14/13/12s to 16/15/14/13s

Aghanim's Shard now allows targeting allies

PIT OF MALICE

Cast Point improved from 0.45s to 0.35s

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Firestorm Burn Damage decreased from +1% to +0.8%

UNDYING

Base Damage decreased by 4

DECAY

Cooldown increased from 10/8/6/4s to 13/10/7/4s

SOUL RIP

Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 110

URSA

Agility gain increased from 2.6 to 2.8

OVERPOWER

Now also grants 10/15/20/25% slow resistance

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Enrage Status Resistance increased from +10% to +20%

Level 20 Talent Fury Swipes Damage decreased from +12 to +10

Level 20 Talent -2s Earthshock Cooldown replaced with +400 Earthshock Radius

Level 25 Talent Enrage provides half benefits to allies in a 700 radius replaced with Earthshock has 2 Charges. Base charge restore time equals the cooldown of the current level of Earthshock

VENGEFUL SPIRIT

Base Attack Speed increased from 100 to 110

WAVE OF TERROR

Now also reduces the enemy's total attack damage by 15/20/25/30%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Nether Swap Enemy Damage increased from +150 to +200

Level 15 Talent Wave of Terror Armor Reduction increased from 3 to 4

VENOMANCER

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Poison Sting Health Regen Reduction decreased from 20% to 15%

VIPER

VIPER STRIKE

Duration increased from 5s to 6s

Initial Attack Slow increased from 40/60/80 to 80/120/160

Damage per second decreased from 80/120/160 to 70/110/150

Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1500

NOSEDIVE

Cast Range increased from 375 to 475

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent -11s Nethertoxin Cooldown replaced with Become Universal

VISAGE

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +1 Armor Corruption to Visage and Familiars replaced with +2s Grave Chill Duration

Level 20 Talent +20 Visage and Familiars Movement Speed replaced with +1 Armor Corruption to Visage and Familiars

VOID SPIRIT

AETHER REMNANT

Aghanim's Shard now makes non-hero units take 30% of ability's damage every second they spend on the Remnant's path instead of one instance of full damage

DISSIMILATE

Phase Duration decreased from 1.3s to 1.1s

RESONANT PULSE

Aghanim's Scepter Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 18s to 15s

ASTRAL STEP

Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 90

Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 28/23/18s to 25/20/15s

WARLOCK

FATAL BONDS

Units that die while affected by Fatal Bonds now spawn an imp that lasts for 15 seconds

Imps' stats improve with each level of Fatal Bonds. Aghanim's Shard now also increases the level of imps by 1

Imps cannot be controlled and chase after nearby units, favoring heroes affected by Fatal Bonds. Upon reaching a target or dying, imps explode, dealing 30/60/90/120/180 damage to all enemies in 400 radius around them. Explosion deals 50% less damage to non-hero units. Imps don't spawn from denied enemies

Imp Health: 30/80/130/180/280; Damage: 10/12/14/16/18; Movespeed: 320/335/350/365/380; Explosion Delay: 0.2s

Imps seek any targets in 1200 radius and attack the nearest building if there are no valid targets. Imps don't explode while attacking a building

UPHEAVAL

With Aghanim's Shard now summons imps from the current level of Fatal Bonds, sharing the same stats and changes

CHAOTIC OFFERING

Golem now has 60% slow resistance

Mana Cost rescaled from 250/375/500 to 200/400/600

WEAVER

SHUKUCHI

Aghanim's Shard Upgrade reworked

Now procs Geminate Attack 0.2s after exiting the Shukuchi invisibility and also procs an additional attack if Weaver has level 25 talent +1 Geminate Attack. Procs still search for marked enemies in 1200 radius around Weaver

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Shukuchi Damage increased from +50 to +55

WINDRANGER

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Windrun Cooldown Reduction decreased from 3s to 2.5s

Level 20 Talent Shackleshot Duration increased from +0.65s to +0.75s

Level 25 Talent Focus Fire Kills Advance Cooldown decreased from 20s to 18s

WINTER WYVERN

COLD EMBRACE

Max HP Heal per second increased from 1.75/2.5/3.25/4% to 2.25/3/3.75/4.5%

WINTER'S CURSE

Winter Wyvern can no longer deal physical damage to units affected by Winter's Curse

Affected units now take 30% more magical and pure damage from Winter Wyvern and units under her control

Cooldown decreased from 90/85/80s to 85/80/75s

WITCH DOCTOR

Strength gain decreased from 2.3 to 2.1

PARALYZING CASK

Bounce Delay decreased from 0.3s to 0.1s

DEATH WARD

Now deals pure damage and pierces debuff immunity

Damage decreased from 90/150/210 to 60/110/160

Aghanim's Scepter attacks can now also bounce to creeps (heroes prioritized)

VOODOO SWITCHEROO

Attack Speed Reduction increased from 30 to 40

Mana Cost increased from 150 to 200

WRAITH KING

VAMPIRIC SPIRIT

Skeletons now deal 25% more damage to heroes

Skeletons' Armor increased by 2

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Vampiric Spirit Lifesteal increased from +8% to +10%

Level 15 Talent Wraithfire Blast Stun Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.75s

ZEUS

THUNDERGOD'S WRATH

Damage decreased from 350/500/650 to 300/425/550

Now also deals damage equal to 5/7.5/10% of target's max HP

LIGHTNING HANDS

Ability changed from auto-cast to toggle

An accompanying blog post mentioned that the 10-year anniversary "fun stuff" is almost ready to ship out and will arrive soon. We expect to see them sometime in September.