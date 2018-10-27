Dota 2 Pro Circuit: compLexity Gaming

With DreamLeague Season 10 approaching close, it is about time that we cover the team that we believe has what it takes to be the numero uno team at the competition.

CompLexity Gaming is led by Jacky "EternalEnvy" Mao, a veteran of the game who boasts of an incredible resume with his career in Dota 2. Loved by fans and critics alike, Jacky is infamous for his fitEE fitEE plays.

The following is how it goes: Jacky makes an "irrational" play and it seems to the audience that the play will either succeed or fail at a fifty-fifty chance.

For the new season, Jacky will be sporting the position four and will be taking the role of captainship.

Under his guidance and directions, coL Gaming first got their road to Kuala Lumpur cut short by a relatively unknown roster.

EternalEnvy was quick to pick his ground up, however. He then led the team to two successive victories, one for DreamLeague Season 10 and the other for ESL One Hamberg 2018.

The good run came to a halt soon enough. They lost in two rather easy tournaments to amateur teams. Indeed, the team is off to a rough start.

EternalEnvy has much to prove his worth now that he is captain

EternalEnvy has much to prove his worth now that he is captain. Their position two, Limmp, is a staple name in the coL roster.

Their position one, Skem, has much to prove. He was earlier part of the SEA tier 2/3 rubble. Now with coL, he just might finally have the platform necessary to prove his salt. Sneyking has been a part of the American competitive scene for a while now.

Finally, we have Zfreek. Support extraordinaire, Zfreek has shown and proven himself again and again as among the best position five players in the world. What he has lacked is a bunch of trophies adorning his wall. Can the current coL roster fulfill this necessity?