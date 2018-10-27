Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Natus Vincere

Natus Vincere. The name evokes an inexpressible emotion in the hearts of the fans who have seen the rise of the CIS giants, only to later witness a tragic fall. Natus Vincere has fought in the highest number of The International finals.

Natus Vincere also boasts of a rabid fanbase that until the departure of 28-year-old famed professional Danil "Dendi" Ishutin were among the most sincere and dedicated tribe of people who are part of the eSport ecosystem. With the departure of their star player who wouldn't sport the yellow-and-black jersey for the first time since 2010, not many questioned the talents of the sinking ship that was Na'Vi.

Today, Na'Vi maybe just a shadow of their past selves, but that doesn't mean that they don't stand a chance to truly win DreamLeague Season 10. The competition isn't stiff, and it is mediocre at best. If Na'Vi ever wanted a chance to prove themselves on the international stage after a decent showing in the CIS qualifiers, it is now.

Of the current roster, it would seem that it is Crystallize and SoNNeikO who stand out as internationally renowned. The former has spent more than a year now with Na'Vi, delivering mediocre results and performances. Much more can be expected from him now at this stage.

The latter, SoNNeikO, is already a darling of the CIS community who is a veteran of the game. He has, on and off, spent the majority of his career with Na'Vi, and has an excellent track record of wins on his belt. If there is anyone who has to step up to the game, it is him.

Of all the teams coming at DreamLeague Season 10, Na'Vi certainly stands as an excellent choice to win it. The burden will be on the recruits to prove themselves at the stage.