×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Natus Vincere

Soham Narendra Rane
CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    27 Oct 2018, 15:04 IST

Image result for navi

Natus Vincere. The name evokes an inexpressible emotion in the hearts of the fans who have seen the rise of the CIS giants, only to later witness a tragic fall. Natus Vincere has fought in the highest number of The International finals.

Natus Vincere also boasts of a rabid fanbase that until the departure of 28-year-old famed professional Danil "Dendi" Ishutin were among the most sincere and dedicated tribe of people who are part of the eSport ecosystem. With the departure of their star player who wouldn't sport the yellow-and-black jersey for the first time since 2010, not many questioned the talents of the sinking ship that was Na'Vi.

Today, Na'Vi maybe just a shadow of their past selves, but that doesn't mean that they don't stand a chance to truly win DreamLeague Season 10. The competition isn't stiff, and it is mediocre at best. If Na'Vi ever wanted a chance to prove themselves on the international stage after a decent showing in the CIS qualifiers, it is now.


Image result for navi

Of the current roster, it would seem that it is Crystallize and SoNNeikO who stand out as internationally renowned. The former has spent more than a year now with Na'Vi, delivering mediocre results and performances. Much more can be expected from him now at this stage.

The latter, SoNNeikO, is already a darling of the CIS community who is a veteran of the game. He has, on and off, spent the majority of his career with Na'Vi, and has an excellent track record of wins on his belt. If there is anyone who has to step up to the game, it is him.

Of all the teams coming at DreamLeague Season 10, Na'Vi certainly stands as an excellent choice to win it. The burden will be on the recruits to prove themselves at the stage.


Topics you might be interested in:
Dota 2
Soham Narendra Rane
CONTRIBUTOR
I write about games and stuff.
DOTA 2 Pro Circuit: Top 5 Post The International 2018...
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 News: Dendi Standing in For Team Secret
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 News: Lil Announces His Own Team - Odium
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Points System Updated Prior To Kuala...
RELATED STORY
The International 2018 Dota 2 Championships: Everything...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Valve Announces First DPC Tournament...
RELATED STORY
The International 2018 and the History of The...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 News: Dendi will Stand in for Team Lithium at...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: DreamHack Revealed to Be The First...
RELATED STORY
The Most Iconic Player-Hero Duo of Dota2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us