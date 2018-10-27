Dota 2 Pro Circuit: ROOONS

The project 'ROOONS' is a North American Dota 2 team that was founded in this September. The team consists of veteran streamer, Dota 2 player, caster, and analyst Brian "BananaSlamJamma" Canavan, Danny "iAnnihilate" Cote, Jaron "monkeys-forever" Clinton, Bill "Boris" Oliver, and Andrew "Jubei" Evelynn. The team is made up of 3 Canadians and 2 Americans.

This team makes for the one with the X-factor. The X-factor is brought out chiefly by BananaSlamJamma who is infamously famous on Reddit and other Dota 2 communities for being a unique and quirky streamer. He can sometimes pull off great plays that change the momentum of the game, or simply fail really hard.

The 24-year-old monkeys-forever has played for a number of teams, most recognizable being compLexity Gaming. With compLexity, he wasn't exactly a maverick who made game-winning plays.

On the contrary, the team has a rough start and a rough end. Jaron has since been on the lookout for a platform to show that he is among the tier 1 American players out there. With their qualification to DreamLeague, now just might be high time for it.

ROOONS come across as a ragtag band of players that didn't have much potential in the first place since its inception.

What the team will have to rely on is their X-factor. What new can they bring to the table? Perhaps a unique strategy that will confuse their opponents? Or maybe another trick up their sleeve?

As a whole, the roster certainly doesn't look like a favorite for the tournament. Can BananaSlamJamma pull off the impossible victory?

He may strike as a good player, but the same cannot be said for his teams. They haven't had an eventful qualifier season, with the DreamLeague win being the sole savior of their track record. One can hope for the best at LAN.