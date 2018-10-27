×
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Team Lithium

Soham Narendra Rane
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
27 Oct 2018

KheZu, however, is probably the most famous and well-known personality who is part of the roster

Team Lithium's star-studded roster have more or less seen the light of the day in the pro circuit. They boast of players such as Madara who garnered international acclaim with his time in Ad Finem and later, Mousesports. He is joined Maybe Next Time in the team.

Together, these players peaked at The Boston Major, where they had a legendary run that is adored by fans worldwide to this day.

The question that lingers on is, can they recreate their magic again and win the first tournament of this year's DPC?

MagE- is the team's second position player. He is known in pubs for being an absolute wrecking ball when found in the right rhythm.

Aiding these three players are Peksu and KheZu. Peksu is a relatively unknown Finnish player who has now brought international attention with their team's run in the various European qualifiers they played at the start of the season. He has played in a wide range of teams before joining Team Lithium.

KheZu, however, is probably the most famous and well-known personality who is part of the roster. He also is the captain of the team.

The 23-year-old German first began in career in Heroes of Newerth before shifting to Dota 2. He started his career with a few less prominent teams even though he was highly sought after.

His rise to fame began with him joining famous caster syndereN's team No Diggity. The team was then signed by Escape Gaming. They could garner below average results before he finally jumped ship and joined Team Secret, replacing Forev. With Team Secret, he rose to his full potential and was instrumental in delivering good plays.

Team Lithium have a lot of potential within their players, but the question that comes to the fore is whether they can come together as a team and deliver a remarkable result.

Soham Narendra Rane
CONTRIBUTOR
I write about games and stuff.
