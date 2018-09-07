Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Valve Announces First DPC Tournament of The Season

Valve Announces First DPC Tournament of the Season: Kuala Lumpur Major

After so many years of being a part of the Dota2 scene, Malaysians finally have something to shout about. Valve announced their first Major tournament of the 2018-2019 DPC tournament and it is being held at Kuala Lumpur.

The Kuala Lumpur Major will be held at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur. The event is supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Council of Malaysia. Total 16 professional teams will battle each other in the Major tournament for the prize pool of USD 1 Million.

Malaysia is one of the Big six E-sport nations in South-east Asia region.

“Southeast Asia is the fastest growing region for e-sports, with the number of e-sports enthusiasts expected to double to 19.8 million in 2019, from 9.5 million in 2016. Malaysia has the potential to be the region’s e-sports hub because our youths are passionate about e-sports,” said Malaysia Youth and Sports Minister, YB Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman during the event Launch.

“Therefore, holding an international tournament such as the Kuala Lumpur Major is significant as it provides opportunities for our e-sports industry to be on par with the global best,” he added.

The tournament will be held from 9th November to 18th November. Last 3 days of the tournament will be open for fans.

The details that were posted on Reddit regarding ticket sale was-

Ancient tickets: 180 RM

Divine tickets: 330 RM

Immortal tickets: 600 RM

- umobile presale: u.my.klmajor starts 6th September to 16th September 20% off

- Astro presale: 11th September to 16th September also 20% off

- early bird: 17th September to 30th September 10% off

- 1st October onwards no more discount.

The Major Qualifier will be held from September 16th to September 21st. November 9th to 10th Will be the group stage and Playoffs will be on November 11th to November 18th. The Main event will be on November 16th to November 18th. The main event will be open for fans and the public.

15.000 DPC points will be awarded to the participating teams in the Major tournament. The first place will receive 4.950 DPC points. 2nd place 3.000 DPC, 4th place 1.350 DPC points, 5th-6th place 900 DPC, 7th-8th place 450 DPC, 9th-12th place 150 DPC and 13th-16th place 75 DPC.