DOTA 2 Roster Shuffle: OG, Matumbaman, Sumail, and other changes before the start of DPC

One of the biggest annual esports events, The International 10 of DOTA 2, concluded a little over a month ago. DOTA 2 fans were elated with the return of the event after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the global pandemic.

A last-minute change to admitting people into stadiums did dampen the energy a bit, but the high octane action of the matches more than made up for it. The tournament saw a number of upsets, surprise losses and a fairytale ending with Team Spirit winning the Aegis. The excitement even got Vladimir Putin to congratulate the young blooded Team Spirit on their achievement.

The aftermath of TIs in DOTA history is usually marked by major roster changes as the teams prepare themselves for next season. This year has been no different to that norm.

A look at the major reshuffles within DOTA 2 teams for the next DPC

OG

The most significant roster change involves the only two-time TI champion, OG, after Sumail and Saksa left the team in early November. Topson, one of the most feared mid-players of all time, decided to take the season off as he looked to spend more time with his loved ones. Ceb stepped down from competing at the highest level of competitive DOTA 2.

N0tail has also decided to step down and take a break while he mentors the new OG roster. He is one of the most decorated DOTA 2 players of all time and has a career that spans over a decade.

The new era of OG players remains to be unveiled and fans are excited to see what they have got up their sleeves. Meanwhile, OG had teased that someone with a three-letter nickname starting with "A" will join the team.

Other team news

A number of DOTA 2 teams have reshuffled their active roster while others have decided to stick with what they have. Team Secret saw the departure of zai and MATUMBAMAN. Both joined Team Liquid soon after in a hotly-anticipated move which will see Nisha being moved back to the safe lane.

Team Secret went on to sign iceiceice, who had parted ways with EG, and SumaiL to complete their roster for the next season of DOTA 2. Both Evil Genius and Alliance saw a number of high-profile departures with the release of iceiceice and Fly for EG and Limmp and fng, and s4 for Alliance.

Alliance chose to rebuild their team around the two other remaining players, Handsken and Nikobaby, and signed Leslao, Aramis, and Supream^ to complete their roster. EG managed to entice JerAx to come out of retirement to join their roster with Nightfall.

The most recent TI champion, Team Spirit, has stated that they will stick together for the 2022 DOTA Pro Circuit. Team Nigma Galaxy will also retain the same squad for next season.

As the DPC dates near, more and more roster locks will be confirmed. It will be exciting to see how these teams perform at the competitive level of DOTA.

