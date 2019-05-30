DOTA 2 News: Singapore Prime Minister Learns to Play Dota 2

Prime Minister Lee Playing DOTA2 at the event

Highlight: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is now learning to play DOTA2

You can't take Dota2 out of South-East Asia or SEA out of DOTA2. Valve's Esports giant, the greatest MOBA game ever created - DOTA2 has always been one of the most popular computer games in this region.

Even before Valve stepped in, DOTA1 was widely popular in this region. Over the years, DOAT2 managed to build up a massive player base in this region. India, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia produces the highest and largest number of DOTA2 players every year.

From the very beginning of DOTA2 pro scene, South-East Asian players have dominated the scene and gave birth to not only players but legends. It was about time Valve realized that SEA region is not only one of the biggest market but also this region is crazy about DOTA2.

The competitive scene that started 10-12 year back is now full grown. The SEA LAN scene started its journey with small cafe based tournaments and now the region is offering million dollar tournaments, attracting professional teams from all over the Globe.

While few of the countries have taken a step forward, some countries are still lacking. You can blame the infrastructure or mainstream media but honestly, a nation can only prosper in the gaming scene with proper backing.

Singapore realized the importance of E-sports and accepted the fact that E-sports is now as important as traditional sports. From that moment Singapore is working towards making a better E-sports scene. Many traditional sports companies are supporting the Singapore E-sports scene.

Last Saturday, the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong took a shot at DOTA2 at the Yio Game On event organized by Yio Chu Kang Community Club. The event allowed members of every age to come and try their skills at different games.

Aside from esports tournaments involving Mobile Legends and Clash Royale the event also had a Dota 2 Beginner's Class event run by Singapore’s Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) esports academy.

Fans may have thought his visit was just another official visit but his knowledge on DOTA 2 shocked everyone. It seemed he was doing fine in the game and enjoyed breaking some ancients.

