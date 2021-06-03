Dota 2: The International 10 regional qualifier dates revealed

As The International (TI) 10 inches closer, Valve released the dates for the regional Dota 2 qualifiers.

This annual tournament for Dota 2 is one of the biggest tournaments in modern Esports. With a growing prize pool every year, TI amasses a bigger crowd every time. Due to the pandemic, The International 10 got delayed for a whole year.

The Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) is a year-long system that comprises various minor and major tournaments, all leading up to the eventual TI. The International has a total of 18 slots available for the top teams from every single region to participate in the most prominent annual stand-off of Dota 2 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Out of these 18 slots, 12 are reserved for teams that will qualify directly through their standings on the DPC leaderboard. The remaining six slots will be filled by teams that are eligible through to the final regional qualifiers.

Dota 2 regional qualifiers for TI 10

The DPC follows the same pattern as any other championship tour followed by notable Esports titles, such as Valorant, League of Legends, etc.

Each minor tournament, teams, qualify for the major ones where DPC points are handed out according to a team’s berth at the end of the tournament. These DPC points allow each team to stand out from the other. Eventually, the top 12 teams from the DPC tally will get a direct invite to The International 10.

Currently, four teams have solidified their positions among the top 12 slots for TI 10. They are:

Evil Geniuses

Virtus. pro

Invictus Gaming

Team Secret

But for the remaining six slots, different regional qualifiers will be held. For these regional qualifiers, one Dota 2 team from each region will qualify for TI 10. The regional qualifiers are for the following regions:

Eastern Europe (June 23 - 26)

South America (June 23 - 26)

North America (June 30 - July 3)

Southeast Asia (June 30 - July 3)

China (June 7 - July 10)

Europe (June 7 - July 10)

Edited by Srijan Sen