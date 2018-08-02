Dota 2 The International Immortal Treasure 3 Released - Here's All The Insights

Immortal Treasure III

Every year Valve hosts the biggest and most awaited DOTA2 event of the year, The International.

The tournament is not only popular because of the top tier teams, but there is a lot for the audience and the fans in it. And the biggest attraction of them all is the yearly Battle Pass.

Battle Pass has everything a player waits for. Be it the latest immortal skin for your favorite hero or be it the arcana committee, The community Just loves Battle Pass. Among the hundreds of attraction, the most important and most awaited feature of the Battle Pass has always been the new immortal hero skins.

Every year Battle Pass comes with 3 immortal treasure chest. And after waiting for months we finally have the third treasure here! YES, Immortal treasure 3 is out now! I’m pretty sure you guys spent your days guessing which heroes are getting some cosmetic love in this treasure so let’s find out.

Immortal treasure III has arrived, Featuring new immortal items for Shadow Shaman, Dark Willow, Queen of pain, Batrider, Zeus and Naga Siren.

Now there’s a little twist which makes it even better, in addition to these items, each of these treasures you open offers increasing odds to receive a very rare golden version of the Queen Of Pain immortal or an ultra-rare bundle for Witch Doctor. You might even unearth a rare haul of battle points, or the cosmically rare Emblem of the Crystal Echoleon.

All Battle Pass owners can find an immortal treasure III ready to unbox in their armory and you can earn more treasures just by leveling up your battle pass.

Immortal Treasure III update also includes an update to the International Compendium revealing this year’s roster of broadcast talent.

So are you ready to open ur treasure boxes?

which hero’s item did you like the most? which items were you waiting for? and which hero you wanted to be featured in it? Let us know in the comments.