Dota 2 TI10: Flyfly and JT- from Invictus Gaming test Covid-positive along with the entirety of Team Aster

The final week before TI 10 was marked by panic for the Chinese Dota 2 community.

Earlier this week, "Monet" Du Peng, Lin "xxs" Jing, and Ye "Borax" Zhibiao from Team Aster tested positive for Covid. It only came to light after the Dota 2 talents themselves asked for a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test. Two more Team Aster personnel, including their Dota 2 coach, were also found to be Covid-positive. This led to a widespread Covid-scare, as TI 10 players from all Chinese teams have been lodged in the same hotel since they landed in Bucharest. They also share the same AC system.

Since then, the two remaining Team Aster members and two more from their staff have also tested positive.

LanM under fire for accusing PGL of negligence towards Dota 2 talent

All five Chinese Dota 2 teams have stopped camping to isolate themselves. After the initial round of tests, Invictus Gaming has also entered the fold of the Covid-stricken. As reported by the official IG handle on Weibo, their carry player, Jin "flyfly" Zhiyi, offlaner Thiay 'JT-' Jun Wen, as well as their coach, have tested positive for Covid.

Romania, the new location where TI 10 is to be hosted, has seen a sudden surge of Covid in September. This can balloon into an issue, further postponing TI 10. The premier Dota 2 tournament, after a year of absence, had already faced numerous setbacks, including when the Swedish Sports Federation backed out of Valve's plans to host it in Stockholm.

Team Aster captain Zhan "LaNm" Zhicheng had previously been vocal on Chinese social media regarding PGL's management of the upcoming Dota 2 tournament. The PGL DPC studio in Bucharest was the most convenient option for Valve after their TI 10 plans were pushed back due to their fallout with the Swedish Sports Federation. LaNm lamented the lack of sufficient precautionary measures from PGL, as no routine Covid check was in place before entering the hotel.

Team Aster has since retracted the statement on LaNm's part, noting that PGL has been helpful. PSG.LGD coach Zhang "Xiao8" also vouched for PGL, citing that they have been very liberal in their treatment of the Dota 2 talent and setting up bootcamps on short notice.

