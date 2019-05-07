DOTA 2 TI9 Battle Pass To Be Released on 7th May

The tweet from the official DOTA 2 Twitter Handle

The long wait is finally over. With the tweet from the official DOTA 2 Twitter handle, it is safe to assume that the much-awaited TI9 Battle Pass is set to release tomorrow, that is 7th May.

The date and time of the release are a bit unexpected since most of the players assumed Valve is not going to risk the stability of the game while the Major is going on. The fear is not irrational since we have seen the DOTA 2 game co-ordinator issues, random crashes or other bugs popping out with the release of previous years' battle passes.

But since this is releasing on the first of the two off-days of the MDL Disneyland Paris Major, which has these two days off as they shift from the hotels to the actual arena, Valve will have two days to sort any instability out of the game caused by the update.

The pricing of the Battle Pass is yet to be known. But if we go according to the price of previous year's Battle Pass, we can safely assume the prices to be around INR 700 for level 1 and around INR 2000 for the level 75 Battle Pass.

Last year's Battle Pass had a unique quest progression system named Cavern Crawl and a refreshingly fun game mode named Underhollow, along with the shiny cosmetics, chat wheel voice lines, TI9 prediction, fantasy league and so on. This year's Battle Pass is also expected to come with similar bonanza, if not something more spectacular.

It will also be interesting to see whether Valve pulls off any special effort to make the prize pool reach 30 million USD.

TI Prize pools by the years

It is that time of the year again, folks. Don't forget to keep your steam wallets recharged.