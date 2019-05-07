×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

DOTA 2 TI9 Battle Pass To Be Released on 7th May

Manodeep Mukherjee
CONTRIBUTOR
News
15   //    07 May 2019, 07:38 IST

The tweet from the official DOTA 2 Twitter Handle
The tweet from the official DOTA 2 Twitter Handle

The long wait is finally over. With the tweet from the official DOTA 2 Twitter handle, it is safe to assume that the much-awaited TI9 Battle Pass is set to release tomorrow, that is 7th May.

The date and time of the release are a bit unexpected since most of the players assumed Valve is not going to risk the stability of the game while the Major is going on. The fear is not irrational since we have seen the DOTA 2 game co-ordinator issues, random crashes or other bugs popping out with the release of previous years' battle passes.

But since this is releasing on the first of the two off-days of the MDL Disneyland Paris Major, which has these two days off as they shift from the hotels to the actual arena, Valve will have two days to sort any instability out of the game caused by the update.

The pricing of the Battle Pass is yet to be known. But if we go according to the price of previous year's Battle Pass, we can safely assume the prices to be around INR 700 for level 1 and around INR 2000 for the level 75 Battle Pass.

Last year's Battle Pass had a unique quest progression system named Cavern Crawl and a refreshingly fun game mode named Underhollow, along with the shiny cosmetics, chat wheel voice lines, TI9 prediction, fantasy league and so on. This year's Battle Pass is also expected to come with similar bonanza, if not something more spectacular.

It will also be interesting to see whether Valve pulls off any special effort to make the prize pool reach 30 million USD.


TI Prize pools by the years
TI Prize pools by the years

It is that time of the year again, folks. Don't forget to keep your steam wallets recharged.




Tags:
Dota 2
Advertisement
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Paris Major Begins From May 4th; Format, Schedule, Prize Pool; All You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
Dota Auto Chess: How To Play Dota 2 Auto Chess
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 News: DOTA2 Pro Circuit app allows you to wager in DPC matches
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 News: Dota Auto Chess new update brings two new heroes and ton of changes
RELATED STORY
Dota 2: Number of players is the highest it has been for 2 years 
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Guide: Tips to Become Unstoppable as a Mid Laner
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 Auto Chess: Coming to Mobile
RELATED STORY
DOTA2 News: The International 9 is announced and here is what we know
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Auto Chess: Best Hero-Class Combos and Recent Changes
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 News: DOTA Auto Chess is breaking all records and the community has a mixed reaction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us