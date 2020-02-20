Dota 2: Top 5 carry heroes of the patch 7.24

Dota 2 Patch 7.24

The patch 7.24 packed a lot of changes for the Dota 2 game. Along with a lot of map changes like removal of shrines and relocation of outposts, the patch also dramatically changed a lot of items and balanced a lot of heroes.

The developers have changed the neutral and purchasable items to make the meta more stable. However, a flurry of changes in the heroes gave birth to some great hero choices for the carry position in the current meta. In the article, one can find the top heroes that dominate in the meta and are king of a safe lane.

Also Read: Dota 2 News: Valve makes smurf detection system more responsive

#5 Monkey King

Dota 2 hero Monkey King

Monkey King was probably an abysmal hero to pick in the patches before 7.24. It got slight buffs in the 7.23c patch with a base armor increase by 1 and level 15 talent buff to increase Jingu Mastery damage from +75 to +100. No one picked the hero in the professional Dota scene. However, the hero has made a comeback in the current meta. Mostly because it is good against popular offlane heroes like Mars and Centaur.

Monkey King can go multiple different builds adapting to the game situation. The hero is also decent in team fights and comes online very early in the game. Core items of the hero include Phase Boots, Echo Sabre, Maelstrom and BKB. One can make damage items like Desolator or MKB depending upon the game. Late game items include Abyssal Blade, Assault Cuirass, and other core items depending on the game.

It is also noteworthy that Monkey King is great with players who know the hero and its ins and outs well. Players new to this hero might struggle with it.

#4 Riki

Dota 2 hero Riki

Riki is another hero that was heavily underplayed in the previous patches. That has changed with this patch as the hero has received decent buffs making him viable once again. The hero got a buff in patch 7.23c which increased its movement speed from 315 to 320, HP regeneration increase from 2 to 3 and also received damage buff to ‘Tricks Of The Trade’ ability.

Advertisement

Talking about the laning stage, Riki has 61 base damage, 5 base armour and 4.8 HP regeneration at level 1. These stats are good and help the hero to sustain in lane against most offlane heroes. The hero is also decent in the early game getting a huge power spike at level 6 with his Cloak and Dagger ability. Core items of the hero include Power Treads, Battle Fury, Diffusal Blade, Sange and Yasha/Manta. Late game items include Abyssal Blade, Butterfly, and Nullifier.

#3 Lifestealer

Dota 2 hero Lifestealer

Lifestealer naturally is a great counter to immobile strength heroes. Heroes like Mars, Axe, Centaur cannot trade against Lifestealer and almost always lose the laning phase. Although Lifestealer was nerfed in previous patches, the hero is still very strong.

Lifestealer has a win-rate of 52.87% which is decent considering he was nerfed. The item choices for the hero are pretty straightforward, Phase Boots, Maelstrom into Mjolnir, Basher into Abyssal Blade and Damage items include Desolator, Daedalus and MKB. Situational items like Heaven’s Helbert, Bloodthorn and Linken Sphere are also popular.

#2 Razor

Dota 2 hero Razor

It is decisive that Razor would become a meta hero with the rise of right-click damage dealing heroes like Lifestealer and Monkey King. It is also not surprising that the hero wins most matchups and dominates offlane heroes. The hero feeds off melee offlane cores with his Static Link ability and comes online with his ultimate.

Razor has a win rate of 51.92% which is respectable. The item choices for the hero are Phase boots/ Power treads depending upon enemy hero and game requirements, Sange and Yasha/ Manta, BKB, Butterfly, and Satanic. Situational items include the Drum of Endurance and Aghanims.

#1 Phantom Lancer

Dota 2 hero Phantom Lancer

IceFrog used the nerf hammer on Phantom Lancer in patch 7.24, decreasing his level 15 talent health bonus from +275 Health to +250 and level 25 talent from -6s Doppelganger Cooldown to -5s. However, these changes have had little to no effect on the hero. He has a healthy win rate of 51.61% and is one of the most obnoxious picks for the opponent. Phantom Lancer has a very healthy laning stage and a strong mid-game. The hero needs only core items to come online.

The core items on the hero are Power Treads, Diffusal Blade and Manta. Late game items include Heart of Tarrasque, Butterfly, Eye of Skadi and Abyssal Blade.

Note-Statistics and data taken from Dotabuff