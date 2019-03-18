Dota 2 Update: Top 5 Heroes of patch 7.21c

Image courtesy: ZBT website

The new balancing patch 7.21c had hit the game in early March 2019. Many overpowered heroes of 7.21b were nerfed and some were buffed because of their falling win and pick rate. One of the most consistent nerfs was given to item “Hand of Midas”. In addition, XP earned from creep deny was increased by five percent. However, with all the changes to heroes, we have compiled a few top heroes to play in this current meta and increase your MMR.

Image courtesy: metaco.gg website

#1 Viper

Viper was basically a god in the last patch. The hero was significantly nerfed by reducing his agility gain and making changes to his skills. However, the Netherdrake has still got his farming and utility efficiency. Viper has got a 56-57% win rate on dotabuff and it is not surprising because the hero can still use his nethertoxin to zone and farm. He is absurdly tanky and hard to kill because of his third passive ability and if this was not enough he has his OP ultimate which slows down heroes in addition to giving damage pair that with an item like Rod of Atos and you have a solid lockdown.

Image courtesy: Dota 2 gamepedia

#2 Pangolier

If you have not tried it, this is your chance. Pangolier is extremely reliable and viable when played as a mid-laner. The hero was certainly popular in the offlane. However, playing Pango mid has a few advantages like getting quick levels and crushing your struggling side lanes with Pango’s notorious abilities. This hero has good farming mechanics, can easily clear waves and has a good escape and juke abilities. In addition to all these perks, Pango dishes out an insane amount of damage when paired with the right items.

Image courtesy: Steam community

#3 Night Stalker

Even though Night Stalker was nerfed in the 7.21b patch, the hero has not fallen out of meta. In fact, he is becoming a menace to deal with in pubs. He has an Area Of Effect(AOE) silence which has become a rare ability in Dota. In addition, Night Stalker’s ultimate enables him to fly and gives him move speed, vision and attack damage. He is one of the best gankers and damage dealing heroes who can disrupt the flow of the game.

Image courtesy: DotaFire website

#4 Ursa

Ursa has been an annoying hero to deal with since the buff to his movement speed. The main disadvantage Ursa had was his inability to move quickly and as a result, he used to get kited. Now he catches up to his enemies quickly and with a blink dagger, the bear is just an instant kill machine roaming around the map. Ursa has a 55-56% win rate according to dotabuff.

Image courtesy: Pinterest website

#5 Bounty Hunter

Bounty’s agility gain was reduced in the 7.21c meta. However, looking at the current win rate and impact of the hero it really didn't have a massive impact. Especially when played in the middle lane, Bounty is annoying as hell. He gets quick levels and has his Jinada which gives him bonus damage and gold off his opposing laner, so in all circumstances barring a few, it is basically bad to trade hits with the hero when he has his Jinada on.

Bounty coupled with Phase boots and Drums of Endurance has basically 530 movement speed. Such a high speed makes dust pretty much useless and enemies will need multiple lockdowns to catch this pest. Bounty can easily create a ruckus in the side lanes during the laning phase and stop the enemy carry from farming. The hero is also viable as an offlaner or roam but will have slightly less impact depending on the game.

