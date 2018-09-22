DOTA 2 TURBO: The best game mode out there

DOTA 2 Turbo

Dota2 is the most complicated Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game of all time but what if you want to play a game of DOTA that is faster and easier than the real game is? You have Turbo Mode.

Game modes are basically a different version of the game that uses the same components of the main game with a new set of rules and restriction. You get the same heroes, same towers and unlike custom games, Turbo has the same rules just with smaller changes in them.

Turbo

Turbo Mode has the same game rules as a normal All Pick but in order to make the game mode faster and easier some minor changes in the game have been made that apparently creates a major impact on the game from all aspects.

Faster Drafting

1. In Turbo, you get a 100% chance to ban any hero. In other game modes, everyone can select one hero for banning and few of them randomly gets banned. In turbo everyone gets 100% chance to ban 1 hero, eliminating 10 heroes out of the game.

2. In the normal all pick everyone has their turn to pick but in Turbo everyone can pick at the same time. There is no drafting system after the pick phase begins anyone can pick any hero anytime.

3. Lower times on everything. Banning, picking and strategy all phases have lower time assigned to the phase, unlike normal All Pick games.

Increased Gold and Experience Gain

1. All the gold bounties are doubled in the game. Even the passive gold earning rate has been doubled.

2. Midas gold bonuses are doubled in the mode.

3. Any kind of Experience gain in doubled, be it by killing creeps or killing heroes.

Weaker Towers

1. Towers are weaker than normal games. All towers have the same 1200 HP, be it any tier.

2. Tower armours have been lowered. Tier 1 tower -12. Tier 2 and 3 Tower -14. Tier 4 Towers -21.

Creeps are Upgraded at a Faster Rate

1. Creeps are upgraded at level 6 and every 5 waves after that.

2. Creeps received 3 upgrades at each time they are upgraded.

Faster and invulnerable couriers

1. Couriers are invulnerable at all the time of the game and can not be killed.

2. Everyone gets their one courier so you don’t have to share courier with your teammates.

3. Couriers are always in haste mode with 1100 movement speed.

Other Rules

1. Town Portal scroll and Boots of Travel have the cooldown reduced to half of their regular cooldown

2. Items can be sold anywhere on the map, not just when you are in the range of a shop.

3. Every match earns you half of the standard hero XP for Dota Plus.

4. -1 second for every respawn you have to the normal respawn timer.