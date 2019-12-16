Dota 2: Ultimate guide to early game neutral items

Dota 2 has gone through some major changes in the massive 7.23 patch update. The game fundamentals remain the same, but introducing neutral items has made a significant impact on the gameplay and usual item progressions.

The 7.23 game update added neutral item drops. These items drop randomly after killing neutral creeps and have five tiers, where each tier represents the time-period of the items. For Example: Tier 3 items are dropped between 25 - 40 minutes mark and Tier 4 are available from 40 - 70 minutes. Note: As the tier progresses, the previous tier items are not removed from neutrals. This means that even though the game time is representing Tier 3(25 - 40 minutes), one might still get tier 1(7-15 minutes) or Tier 2(15-25 minutes) items.

Since Valve introduced a multitude of items in a single patch, it is difficult for dota players to keep track and learn each item’s usefulness. Here is a simple guide to early game neutral items that will help players looking to improve at the game and get an edge over others in the new patch:

Early Game Tier 1 Items (7-15 minutes)

#1 Arcane Ring

Arcane Ring was originally a Dota item, Arcane Boots replaced them in Dota 2. However, Valve has brought the item back in form a neutral drop. The item is good in the early game as it provides +8 Intelligence and +3 Armour. The item also has an active ability which grants +75 mana to the item carrier and nearby allies in 1200 radius.

This item is especially good for intelligence heroes as the +8 Int will boost their attack damage and +3 armor will also give them some much needed sustain. These heroes are heavy nukers and need a ton of mana to use their abilities so the active perks of Arcane Ring are also very useful.

#2 Broom Handle

Broom Handle gives +3 armour and +12 attack damage to the item carrier. The item also grants +35 attack range to melee heroes.

This item is best for core melee heroes, although core ranged heroes can make use of the extra armor and damage.

#3 Faded Broach

Faded Broach passively grants +25 Movement Speed and +225 mana to the item carrier.

This item can be great on heroes with low mana pool, low move speed and heroes who could make use of good mobility and spell casting like Zeus, Lion, Shadow Shaman, etc. However, the bonuses of the item are decent for any hero in the early game.

#4 Iron Talon

Iron Talon was a part of Dota 2, but Valve removed it in later patches. The item made its return as a neutral item. It gives +2 Armor and allows the carrier to actively remove 50% HP of a non-player unit with a 25 second cool down. The item increases attack damage against neutrals, creeps and other non hero units by 18 for melee heroes, and 5 for ranged. The item is very similar to Quelling Blade and can cut wards and trees with 4 second cool down .

This item is useful for heroes who jungle a lot. Iron Talon will speed up the farm by quite a significant amount in the early game.

#5 Keen Optic

Keen Optic gives +1 mana regeneration, which is a decent early game. The item also grants +75 cast range to its carrier.

This item is useful for heavy spell casters and supports.

#6 Mango Tree

Mango Tree plants a tree upon casting on ground. The tree drops Enchanted Mangoes every 60 seconds and provides vision in 1200 radius. Iron Talon, Quelling Blade, or Tango can cut this tree. Tango used on it will grant double amount of regeneration.

Any hero can use this item like an Observer Ward and make use of Enchanted Mangoes for the entire team.

#7 Ocean Heart

Ocean Heart gives item carrier +5 Strength, +5 Agility and +5 Intelligence. It also provides 6 HP and 3 mana regeneration while in the river, which is amazing considering early game.

Any hero can use this item and give them great attributes and good sustain in the river. Any hero who has a weak early game can have this item and get some assistance before mid game.

#8 Poor Man’s Shield

Poor Man’s Shield was an upgrade to Stout Shield which is not a part of the game. Shortly known as PMS, it is now a neutral item. The item provides +7 agility, which is a fantastic stat to have in the early game. The item passively blocks 100% chance to block 20 damage on melee heroes and 10 damage on ranged. It also gives a 50% chance to block damage from creeps making laning and neutral farming a lot easier.

All carry heroes can benefit from this item. It is ideal for agility cores who will benefit the most from agility bonus.

#9 Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly is a consumable item which has two charges. One consumed charge grants permanent +2.5 Health and +1.25 Mana regeneration to the hero. This item cannot be consumed twice on a single hero.

This item is useful for any hero. Typically, the ones who are taking a lot of harass and are having a tough time surviving the early game.

#10 Trusty Shovel

Trusty Shovel is a channeling item that digs the ground and gives items on channeling. It can give a Bounty Rune, a salve, a two charged TP Scroll bundle, or an enemy Kobold. The chances of getting a bounty rune is 16% and the rest of the items have a 28% chance. It also adds +150 to the health pool.

This item is great on support heroes as they have free items slots and the +150 health will benefit them.

#11 Ironwood Tree

Ironwood Tree gives +7 Strength, +7 Agility and +7 Intelligence. The item can plant a little tree in the shape of “GG” which stays for 20 seconds. Tango, Quelling blade and Iron Talon can cut this tree. Tango used on it will grant double amount of regeneration.

Ironwood Tree is a great item for cores in the early game as it provides great stats but later can be shared to the support heroes.