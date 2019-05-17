Dota 2 Update: 3 Changes to Expect from Patch 7.22

The MDL Disneyland Paris Major has probably been the last Major with patch version 7.21 in its roots.

Eventually, the StarLadder Ukraine Minor will end and that will mark the start of a new patch and most certainly a newer way of playing the incredible game.

Every major patch has always paved a new path for the game and has kept the game from becoming monotonous and boring.

Although the 7.21 patch lingered for quite a while and had its smaller balancing updates. The game still isn’t quite balanced.

Valve will obviously address these in the next patch, we will discuss some of the most important changes apart from hero buffs and nerfs which are expected to hit after the 7.22 game update arrives.

#3 Radiant Vs Dire

We all know that the game is Radiant against Dire. But this is about how Radiant has an upper hand over the Dire side.

The teams who have played matches on Radiant have had a map advantage over Dire, which has resulted in a higher win rate for the side.

Advantages on Radiant half include, easy pull mechanics in the safelane. Dire pull mechanics were slightly buffed but it is still harder to pull off than Radiant.

The Radiant mid lane also has an easy access to the neutral camp, which enables the players to farm both mid and the camp easily.

Radiant offlane can pull big camp and get lane advantage but the Dire offlane cannot do so very easily.

Even the placement of the Roshan Pit is disadvantageous for the Dire side because their jungle is close by and is easily accessible after taking the Dire safelane tower, hence giving huge control over Roshan.

It won’t be surprising if Ice Frog decides to tip the balance in favor of the Dire side with the 7.22 game update.

