Dota 2 Update: 7.22 Patch Notes are out

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    25 May 2019, 17:14 IST

Dota 2 (Image Source: Google Images)
Dota 2 (Image Source: Google Images)

Valve the most famous E-sports games developers has launched a new update 7.22 verison in Dota 2. In this new update they have made several in game changes which are related to character appearance, some common gameplay issues and bugs.

First let's talk about the changes that'd been made in character classes:-

Mars the most popular battlefield character also known as First son of Heaven. This character is equipped with large tactical shield which helps him to lower the damage. In this new update Mars and Lo are available from in Captains Mode and the Aghanim's Scepter which increases the power of ability is now available for 24 characters in shop. Some stats of old Aghanim's Scepter is also changed.

Now here are some patch notes of this new update of General gameplay :-

  1. Denied XP granted t enemy from 35 % to 40 %
  2. The character will now loss 50 + NW/40 to NW/40 after death
  3. Kill steak bonus increased 400->1800 from 200->1250
  4. Experience required to reach level 19 is increased by 100 points
  5. The base time attack of siege creepe is updated to 3 from 2.7
  6. Position of hard camp is also adjusted slightly
  7. The position of terrain is also adjusted
  8. Spawn Boxes are also moved to new position
  9. Mist Coil cast range reduced from 800 to 500
  10. Wraith Band Attack speed bonus reduced from 6 to 5

Now these are some main patch notes that are required to mention. But there are a lot of changes that are not mentioned in article. In new 7.22 Dota 2 update they've made a lot of amendments. All the above patch notes that are mentioned above are related to General game play only. If you want read each and every change that is made in this update click on the link given below :

Dota 2 7.22 complete patch notes (May 24 2019)

Stick to the Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Tags:
Dota 2
