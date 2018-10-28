DOTA 2 vs LOL: The Difference and The Similarities Between Dota2 and League of Legends

DOTA2 vs LOL

Dota2 and League of Legends both the games are probably the most played MOBA of all time with a huge active player base. As for Dota2 we all know that Dota2 has been the most complicated MOBA ever created for a long time. However, League of Legends is a less complicated game but it is not easy either.

Both Dota2 and League of Legends have a huge active player base and active community. And with that, they make both the game the most played MOBA games ever.

Dota2 and League of Legends both have been sitting on top of the E-sports for a very long time. To people who don’t know about the game it looks same but there are many differences, not only just visual but mechanical and strategically as well.

Many would say the knowledge of one game will help you learn the other one easily. I would not say that but I can’t really disagree to that either. Why this contradiction? Because they are both MOBA. So they do have similar traits and at the same time, they are not so same. Learning any MOBA will help you learn the basics of other MOBA games, that’s how it supposed to work at least. But not always. Honestly, in my opinion, if you are a League of Legends player you will be learning DOTA just a little easier that’s because both of them being MOBA helps you with the very beginner basic ideas such as laning, the number of lanes and roles. But it does not really help you learn the mechanics. But yes you do get the whole idea. While going to LOL from DOTA will help you a little more because Dota2 is more complicated and you can say even though League of Legends is completely a different game it still is somehow a simplified version of Dota2. Don’t get it twisted though.

The Basic Idea and from Where it started

The very basic of both games are similar. And both the games took their basic from the same game. This was expected since both the game spawned from the same Mod – A custom map made for Warcraft III: Frozen throne expansion called Defence of the Ancient or DOTA. Yes, Dota 1 is the origin of both Dota2 by Valve and League of Legends by Riot Games.

Both companies used this origin to inspire their own game and creating the now E-sports giant. While Riot decided to make their game more appealing visually and easy to learn but hard to master. Valve, however, created a more strategic and complicated version. So now you can see why I said League of Legends is just a simplified version of Dota2.

