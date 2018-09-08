Dota2 News: EternalEnvy set to join compLexity

Rumors about all the teams were widespread while some of them came true some of them came falls and some of them are still not officially confirmed yet by the said organization.

Rumors regarding the new complexity roster were all over the internet. Esportsheaven an official source now announced that CompLexity’s new roster includes EternalEnvy and Sneyking.

As Esportsheaven claims, they reached out to CompLexity about the matter and this is what they said in their article regarding EternalEnvy’s move to CompLexity,

“compLexity adds Jacky "EternaLEnVy" Mao, Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu and Rolen Andrei "Skemberlu" Gabriel Ong to its Dota 2 roster. The trio will join existing members namely, Zakari "Zfreek" Freedman and Linus "Limmp" Blomdin in the upcoming season. Rumors have been floating around this roster for quite some time, and the same was confirmed by an official source within compLexity Gaming after EsportsHeaven reached out for a comment. This marks EternalEnvy's return to North America after his year-long stint at Fnatic in the previous season. In the meantime, Sneyking joins the team as well after being part of VGJ. Storm's roster in the previous season where the team had a spectacular run and had a top-six finish at The International 2018.”

CompLexity as an organization went through a hell lot of changes in the last few months and last year. In November 2017 they moved their base to Texas after the roster was acquired by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Their roster also went through massive changes after they removed their captain Kyle “Kyle” Friedman. Ever since that change complexity struggled a lot as a team and failed to qualify for The International 2018. They removed 3 of their player and never recovered from that. After removing Kyle they also struggled a lot with the leadership. Now with the potential move of EternalEnvy to CompLexity, they have a potential new leader. Eternalenvy did not have a good season either as they exited The International pretty quickly. The new roster will also include Sneyking who has a better run at The International 2018, dominating the group stage and finished higher than expected. However, Sneyking was available after Universe replaced him in the VGJ.S roster.

After a long time complexity finally getting a strong captain again with a new and better roster on paper. Time will tell how much the roster moves worked for them in reality.