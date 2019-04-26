DOTA2 News: The International 9 is announced and here is what we know

The International 9 in China

TI9 dates has been announced and it will be taking place in Shanghai, China on August 20th. The group stage will continue until 25th August. According to Wykrhm Reddy, details that are required before tickets can go on sale are still being finalized, but it is expected that Valve will sort it out and tickets will be on sale within next two weeks.

Valve never disappoints their players when it comes to the surprise announcements. Right after TI8, there was a lot of discussion about the time and place of The International 9.

TI or The International is the biggest DOTA2 event in the world, hosted by Valve. This is not only the biggest DOTA2 tournament but also the most awaited one.

DPC or Dota2 Pro Circuit comes to an end at The International. Afterfighting in Minor and Major tournaments all year round, handful of teams make it to the grand stage of The International. The International marks the end of a Dota2 Pro Circuit year and right after TI a new year begins.

For the fans, this is the most hyped time of the year because of Battle Pass. Previously there used to be multiple Battle Passes throughout the year and a compendium during TI. Now since the DPC was introduced, TI is only time Valve releases their Battle Pass. TI BP will arrive with multiple Immortal Treasure, voice chat and other perks.

TI9 is coming to Shanghai, China and this will be a very special event not because of the Chinese management but because of the memes. The internet is already overflowing with the "Kuku has left the group" joke - This is a reference to KuKu being banned from playing in China.

We are excited but we are also scared at the same time. Remember Shanghai Major? The event was a super flop because of the management, electrical and internet issue. Not only that but Gabe Newell, the owner of Valve decided to fire 2GD on the same event following with his famous quote - "2GD is an arse". So many memories right? We can all hope it will go better than the Major.

For the latest Dota 2 News, follow Sportskeeda.