DOTA 2 Pro Circuit: Top 5 Post The International 2018 Roster Shuffle

11 Sep 2018

Post TI shuffles are something we watch out for every year. Old team disbands, new team forms, roster changes, changing coaches or even organization, Post TI shuffle changes the whole pro scene every year. The fun part of the shuffle season? Obviously the rumors. However, a lot of time we see those rumors coming true and a lot of time teams come out and announce the rumors are false.

The International 2018 was one of the best TI of all time, We saw teams like Virtus.Pro one of the favorites failing to live up to their expectation, we saw VGJ.S going to the top of the table out of nowhere, Evil Geniuses amazing comeback with 2 new players in the roster and OG with a new, mixed up roster coming in and taking the Aegis. I mean honestly, who really thought OG is going to win? Virtus.Pro and PSG.LGD was the two favorite to lift the Aegis. OG did not only shine with a newly made roster, they broke the Chinese curse. A pub player like Topson joined his first ever major LAN tournament and won it, became the world champion. Fairytale ending.

However, a lot of roster changes were predicted even before The International 2018 was over. So we decided to make a Top 10 roster shuffle list, the shockers, the disbands, the drama, let’s have a look to see who made it to our Top 10 Fall roster Shuffle List.

#1 Team Odium

The 2017-2018 season started as a pretty good season for Ilya “Lil” Ilyuk. But after an amazing start with Virtus.Pro he was traded away to Natus Vincere. While VP was the top-ranked team in the DPC, Na’Vi was still struggling. Unfortunately, the trade did not quite work out for Na’Vi. Even though Lil’s DPC point pushed them high on the DPC list but they did fall and even failed to qualify through the open qualifiers. In this situation, we knew a change is coming soon to the Natus Vincere roster.

When the CEO of Natus Vincere announced the roster for the team’s 2018-2019 season Lil was not mentioned in the roster along with Dendi and General. Soon after that Lil announced he decided to make a new team: Odium. General joined his side is his new team. Team Odium was a surprise of the shuffle season, many did predict Lil’s departure but nobody predicted he will come back with his own new team.

