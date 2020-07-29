DP-28 in PUBG Mobile: Location, skin & damage stats

PUBG Mobile has numerous weapons, with one of the categories being Light Machine Guns or LMG, which combines sheer firepower and damage. LMGs are like a hybrid of assault rifles (ARs) and heavy machine guns (HMGs).

We talk about the DP-28 here, which is one such LMG in PUBG Mobile

Introduction and stats

DP-28 stats in PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG gamepedia)

The DP-28 is an LMG which offers substantial firepower, consistency and damage. It has a hit damage of 51 and uses the 7.62mm heavy ammo. This gun has a decent 47-round magazine, which is usually enough to finish multiple enemies.

The DP-28 has a challenging recoil pattern, but most players can work around it thanks to its slow fire rate. It has an initial bullet speed of 715 m/s, which means bullets travel a lot slower compared to other ARs and submachine guns (SMGs).

Its other advantages include big magazine size and good damage on vehicles. The downsides to the gun are: long reload time (over five seconds), slow fire rate and lack of attachments.

The gun deals maximum damage up to a respectable distance of 50 meters, which is one of the key reasons why the DP-28 is decent over medium to long ranges, but with adequate scope attachments.

This LMG is compatible with scope attachments like 2x Aimpoint Scope, 3x Backlit Scope, 4x ACOG Scope, 6x Scope, Holographic Sight and Red Dot Sight.

Overall, DP-28 is a fantastic weapon for players who want to use a single gun in most situations. It is highly adaptable and does immense damage over most distances. The gun has an easy learning curve and gives room for errors to new players in PUBG Mobile.

Location and gun skins

PUBG Mobile DP-28 Street Art skin

The DP-28 is exclusively available in the Erangel map. It is an uncommon firearm, which means players may find it if they search for it in popular drop areas of the map. Although the location of weapons is not fixed, the DP-28 is likely to be found in Georgopol, Sosnovka Military Base and Novorepnoye.

There are many skins for the DP-28, and some popular ones include Street Art, Silver Plate, Shark’s Bite and Bloody Bite.