DP 28 vs AKM: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile

AKM and DP-28 use the same type of ammunition but have different functionality.

PUBG Mobile DP-28, image via quora

PUBG Mobile has a plethora of weapons in the game. Players are often confused regarding which guns they should pick. The game segregates the weapons into different categories depending on their functionality.

Weapon categories like Shotguns and Submachine Guns are good only for close-range combats. On the other hand, Snipers allow long-range shooting and are capable of eliminating enemies who are hundreds of metres away.

This article focuses on comparing two weapons which belong to different categories. However, both of them have similar usage and are really popular among PUBG Mobile players.

DP-28

PUBG Mobile DP-28 gun, image via pubg gamepedia

Ammo:7.62mm; Damage: 51; Rate of fire: 0.109s; Reload Duration: 5.5s.

DP-28 is a Light Machine Gun which uses 7.62mm ammo. It can be found on the maps of Livik and Erangel easily. DP-28 is one of the fan favourites because it is easy to use and inflicts high damage.

Players usually use the gun during medium to long-range engagements. However, the history of the game suggests that it can perform in close combats equally well.

DP-28 has some cons as well. It has a slow firing rate and really long reload time. The gun also doesn't have a lot of attachment slots.

AKM

PUBG Mobile AKM gun, image via pubg gamepedia

Ammo: 7.62mm; Damage: 47; Rate of fire: 0.100s; Reload Duration: 2.90s

AKM is a popular Assault Rifle which uses 7.62mm ammo. Similar to the DP-28, it is commonly available across maps.

AKM has a challenging recoil pattern which makes the weapon hard to master. The gun fires 30 bullets with a single magazine and inflicts high damage. It also excels in short to mid-range combats.

The biggest drawback of using AKM is that the gun has high recoil. However, regular practice with the gun can help the players master it in a short span of time.

Conclusion

Both the AKM and DP-28 are impressive weapons. DP-28 has a low skill cap and is easier to use than the AKM. It offers more flexibility to engage enemies at different distances.

However, a skilful AKM player will always win the duel against a player carrying DP-28 because of AKM's higher fire rate. Hence, players should use AKM only if they are confident with it.