DPC Season 2: Redditor reveals his suspicions against professional Dota 2 team for match-fixing

Dota 2 being a game with huge financial incentives doesn't stop some people, rather professionals, from trying to get more out of the game through some extra-legal ways.

While some match-fixing incidents are really famous, a new allegation has been voiced on Reddit due to some major shifts in the odds of a betting website.

The Alleged match-fixing suspicion in the NA DPC

In a Dota 2 pro circuit match in the North American region, the particular redditor said that he was not really sure about the match between Team Felt vs Wind and Rain. He said that although there was a weird shift in odds in the match between Felt and Eboys, he did not have enough information about Team Eboys to call them out.

Regarding Team Wind and Rain, since Danil "satesate" Krivenko, Chad "Szabo666" Szabo, Josee Andre "Sword" Nicosia, Vladimir "yol" Basov and Omar Mohammad "madara" Dabachach are basically a team of extremely seasoned match-fixers, according to the Anonymous Redditor.

The post ended with the words "This kind of odd shift - never - happens in legitimate games."

Match Fixing and its consequences in Dota 2

Team Newbee

Team Newbee, the Chinese International-winning organization, has been banned indefinitely from participating in Dota 2 events hosted by Valve, following an investigation into a match fixing incident back in May 2020.

In that match, they faced fellow Chinese team, the Avengers, who threw games in Newbee’s favor after securing large net worth leads. This was likely conducted in a way that both teams would benefit from the fixed game, such as an even split on the winnings resulting from bets on the game itself.

The infamous 322

Alexey "Solo" Benjamin, a long time Dota 2 pro and former captain of Virtus Pro, had allegedly used his girlfriend's account to bet against his own team, putting down a wager of $100 at 3.22 odds. In short, he had sold his team out for a relatively short sum of $322. This has been immortalized as a symbol for throwing a game of Dota 2.