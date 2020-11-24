Recently. Dr Disrespect claimed on Twitter that Aydan might just be the best controller gamer the world has ever seen.

Dr Disrespect is himself considered to be one of the best gamers out there on a controller. He talked about some highly skilled and decorated gamers like Karma, FormaL, and himself, but said that Aydan is “something else”.

While quite a few of Dr Disrespect’s fans seemed to agree, others thought that he himself did not belong on the list of the “best-ever” controller players.

Others claimed that the Doc, who calls himself the “most ruthless competitor in the world,” missed out on some other big names as well.

Dr Disrespect names Aydan the best controller player in the world

As seen in the post, all of the players that Dr Disrespect talks about are highly decorated. Damon "Karma" Barlow is a former Call of Duty professional, who is the first player to have won three world championships. On Twitch, Karma has 382k followers, with around 265k subscribers on YouTube.

I was looking at my trophies and a controversial humble thought came across my bullet proof mullet.@aydan could be the best controller gamer the world has ever seen. I mean, there's me, the Lamborghini, @DKarma and @FormaL in the conversation BUT, Aydan is something else. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 22, 2020

On the other hand, Matthew "FormaL" Piper won the 2017 COD World Championship, and currently plays for Optic Chicago. He boasts of 549k followers on Twitch.

Advertisement

“Aydan” Conrad, on the other hand, may not have such a highly decorated eSports career, but is widely recognized across the gaming community to be one of the best COD players out there.

He is a Twitch streamer/YouTuber with around 1.8 million followers on Twitch, and around 1 million subscribers on YouTube. While Dr Disrespect’s “controversial humble” thought was certainly made in good spirits, quite a few of his fans had problems with various aspects of his analysis.

Image via Dr Disrespect, Twitter

One fan thought that Headache, who is a 17-year old Twitch streamer from Australia, also deserves to be in the conversation. While Headache might not have a decorated career yet due to his age, the fan cited statistics, as proof.

Image via Dr Disrespect, Twitter

Advertisement

Others disagreed with Dr Disrespect because Aydan hasn’t proved himself out on the “big stage.”

People appeared to be of the opinion that “public players” cannot be compared with those who play on the main stage. Others thought that both Dr Disrespect and Ayden do not deserve a place in the list, while some appreciated the Doc’s sniping skills.

Image via Dr Disrespect, Twitter

As can be seen, there were quite a few people who did not agree with Dr Disrespect’s take on the matter.

Image via Dr Disrespect, Twitter

The Doc has himself not won at the “main stage”, and some of the above arguments may as well be applied to him too.

Advertisement

Aydan is arguable and a beast because he’s competed in Fortnite too BUT @FormaL, @DKarma, @Crimsix, @DanRyanOGRE1 and @TomRyanOGRE2, @Snip3down, @FrostyBB, @Clayster and @Shotzzy have a lot more skin in the game for greatest Controller Players of All Time. (Not in order) — Joe (@JoeLegacy_) November 22, 2020

Although the Doc himself is widely recognized as one of the best players ever, most fans were of the opinion that “public players” must first prove themselves at the “main stage,” before they can be considered to be one of the best ever.