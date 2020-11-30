Dr DisRespect possibly hints at hosting his own awards show next year; TimTheTatman responds

Dr DisRespect is not the type of creator to keep to himself and not let his opinions be heard all across the internet. In the past, the outspoken character that he plays outside of streams has gotten him in hot water at times with certain sections of the gaming community.

Recently, he sparked a contentious sentiment in the community with regards to his comments regarding mobile gaming not being a "serious" platform for competitive gaming.

In his most recent Tweet, Dr DisRespect expressed a desire for an award show that would recognize and reward the "true creatives in the industry." He even suggested a bunch of categories that he would like to see included.

Award shows have always been a heated topic, especially on the internet, as they are very scarcely received positively across the board. However, the prospect of Dr DisRespect possibly hosting his own award show is an appealing prospect for all.

TimTheTatman responds to Dr DisRespect possibly hosting his own awards show next year

I think the gaming industry needs an award show that focuses on things that really matter.



Examples: Best Multiplayer Map design, best weapon skin design, best single player level, best menu music, funniest clip, gameplay clip of the year..etc etc.



It’s settled....Next year. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 30, 2020

According to Dr DisRespect, there are certain categories that he felt are overlooked in mainstream award shows. He went on to list a number of categories such as Best Multiplayer Map Design, Best Weapon Skin, Best Single Player Level, and many more.

The categories involve very specific parts of game design that are often overlooked and should be getting the recognition they deserve. This could be an interesting alternative to the conventional award shows that typically include broader categories across the board.

Dr DisRespect ended his tweet with possibly him hinting at maybe even this award show materializing next year. This seems to have spurred fans' excitement as an award show curated and hosted by Doc would definitely be quite the experience.

Popular streamer TimTheTatman also chimed in with a witty reply along with an idea for a category that should be included in Dr DisRespect's currently hypothetical award show.

example - fastest content creator — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) November 30, 2020

Several fans took notice of Dr DisRespect's cryptic "It's Settled," and it's safe to assume that the rumor mill has already begun churning.

