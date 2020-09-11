Dr Disrespect's 'car crash' video is doing the rounds on the internet: What really happened?

If you know Dr Disrespect, you've probably also heard him confess his love for the good old' Lamborghini Diablo VT. The infamous 'Doc' persona that Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV has built around himself is something the internet will never have enough of.

The recent incident that has many Dr Disrespect fans worried comes in the form of a YouTube video. In the clip, we see the streamer driving a car while also recording a video of himself talking to his fans. But it ends on a ghastly note, due to his car crashing into another one on the highway.

Needless to say, the clip had many hardcore Dr Disrespect fans worried. While some assumed the worst, others were dubious about the video's origins, which in turn had many digging, in search of the truth.

YouTube algorithm and Dr Disrespect

Although the mystery behind YouTube's algorithm is yet to be solved, in the case of Dr Disrespect, the car crash video, uploaded on 9th November 2019, randomly started popping up on viewers' recommendations. Unaware fans were initially stunned. Nonetheless, it did not take them long to figure out that the video was, in fact, fake.

NickMercs avoids getting banned after Dr Disrespect video plays on stream

On the other side of the spectrum, Twitch streamer 'Nickmercs' ended up accidentally playing a Dr Disrespect video during his live stream. Unless you've been living under a rock, you will know that the Doc was 'suspiciously' kicked off the platform. The now-former Twitch streamer claims that he still, to this day, has no clue as to why he was banned.

Twitch ToS dictates that existing streamers on the platform can in no way advertise or play clips that involve those banned from the platform. However, Nickmercs ended up doing precisely that.

The community guidelines were broken, which in Mercs' own words was an 'accident'. While we may not get the finer details of what exactly can get streamers banned from the platform, it's safe to say that Dr Disrespect is a name that certainly tops the list.