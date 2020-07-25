Dr. DisRespect’s latest cryptic message on Discord might be a hint at a comeback

If you are unaware of the drama that is Dr. DisRespect's Twitch ban, then let us quickly get you up to speed.

Dr. DisRespect, one of the most popular streaming personalities in the world, was permanently banned from Twitch on the 26th of June without any notice or alleged cause.

However, more than the ban itself, what truly shocked his fans was the silence from both parties regarding the reason behind the ban.

Even in his interviews with The Verge and The Washington Post, the streamer hardly said anything about why he was banned. He only thanked his fans for their support and touched upon how difficult things have been for him recently. However, he maintained the story that he doesn’t know why Twitch nullified his contract.

He said:

“Honestly, we just don’t know. It was a total shock. Imagine showing up to work and the doors are closed and you can’t get inside…What’s going on?’ And you’ve been told you’ve been fired. But you haven’t been told the reason why. We just weren’t given an answer. … It was the worst feeling.”

Dr. DisRespect leaves a cryptic message

Many of his fans feel that Doc might just be staging a huge comeback after the entire Twitch fiasco.

His latest music video successfully created a lot of hype in the community and strongly hints at a major comeback from the streaming superstar.

Many fans have speculated that he might announce a move to Facebook or YouTube or just start his own streaming platform with other streamers. What Doc is actually planning to do in the future is, however, up for debate. The only thing that is certain is the probability of his comeback move, which was basically confirmed with his latest cryptic discord message.

On the 22nd of July, Dr. DisRespect finally made a return to his Champions Club Discord after four years.

There, he wrote something cryptic which one of the top moderators from the Discord group, L4YER CAK3, then reposted on an old status of Dr. DisRespect.

Zach Bussey took notice of this and posted the same on Twitter.

L4YER CAK3 (an important figure + top mod in Doc's community) just posted this message in the Dr Disrespect Discord... It's clearly a screenshot of an old quote that's being reposted.



Doc streaming again soon? pic.twitter.com/BddTbWYL4S — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) July 22, 2020

The cryptic message read:

“The engine is roaring… and we just fueled up. Think about it.” – Dr. DisRespect.

The line very much hints at a comeback for Dr. DisRespect, with the popular streamer likely to be back to his streaming ways very soon.