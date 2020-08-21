Dr Disrespect recently made his return to streaming following a long hiatus after he was abruptly banned from Twitch. Since his comeback, the streamer has been the talk of the town. Unsurprisingly, the Doc also ended up breaking a horde of records, amassing close to 550,000 concurrent viewers during his first stream on YouTube.

The Call of Duty veteran is now teaming up with a popular Indian PUBG player Tanmay “Scout” Singh for a friendly live-streaming session, which is all set to happen today.

The Indian esports scene has seen an exponential rise in the last few years, and Scout OP is easily one of the most sought-after professionals in the PUBG community. He is an unorthodox PUBG player especially popular due to his lightning-quick assaults using long-distance weapons.

Dr Disrespect and Scout PUBG Live Stream: When and where to watch

The official announcement regarding the collaboration was made a few days ago when Dr Disrespect confirmed that he would be playing friendly PUBG games with Scout, who currently has around 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube. You can see the original announcement clip below.

For Tanmay, it is a dream come true to be able to collaborate with one of the world’s most iconic streamers. He expressed his excitement for the collaboration with the following tweet.

Can't wait till Friday for a great Collab with @drdisrespect ❤️ — sc0utOP (@scouttanmay) August 18, 2020

Perhaps, the only question that fans had was whether the duo would be playing the mobile version or the PC version of PUBG. While Dr Disrespect is a PC player, Scout is known for his PUBG Mobile gameplay.

However, Dr Disrespect confirmed that the matches will be played on the PC version and said that he was sure Scout will be able to ‘adjust’ accordingly.

Scout has now confirmed the exact time at which the stream will take place on YouTube. In a tweet, the Indian YouTuber announced that the stream will begin at exactly 10:30 pm IST. The tweet has since been retweeted by Dr Disrespect.

3 Hours To Go! , Join us on Youtube at 10:30 PM Ist !

How Excited are you guys? pic.twitter.com/6c1pNfwhWv — sc0utOP (@scouttanmay) August 21, 2020

While the collaboration might not be the first one Dr Disrespect has entered into with fellow streamers, it certainly is one of the biggest and should prove to be extremely beneficial for the Indian gaming scene.