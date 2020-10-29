Ethan Klein is a controversial YouTuber who operates the ‘h3h3 Productions’ YouTube channel, along with his wife Hila Klein. The YouTuber has, in the past, gotten into many feuds with fellow content creators, such as Keemstar and Leafy. Recently however, it was Dr Disrespect who appears to have gotten into a ‘disagreement’ with Ethan, for a rather hilarious reason.

Dr Disrespect has featured on the H3 podcast before. Talking about his appearance, he said that not everything went as planned. While the ‘revelation’ was sarcastic, and made in good humor, people can be forgiven to have thought otherwise.

Dr Disrespect sets his 'beef' straight with h3h3 Podcast over 'Parking spot'

In a recent stream, Dr Disrespect was asked by a fan about his next H3 podcast appearance. However, Dr Disrespect made a rather surprising statement in response.

Image Credits: Dr Disrespect, YouTube

“We got into a huge argument, H3 and I. I don’t know if I should talk about it. I got to the studio before they did on the day of the first podcast. I don’t know, parking spot right there in the front. Lambo. Secured the greatest spot in the entire parking lot, becau se nobody is there!”

As you can see, the Doc says that his feud with h3h3 has been because of the ‘best parking spot’ that the Doc apparently used to park his car. This, in turn, led to an argument. However, the Doc did not seem too concerned, and muttered the following towards the end.

“You know what? That’s his f***ing problem.”

Of course, the entire ‘revelation’ was made as a joke, and even got a reaction from Ethan and Hila Klein. The two were told by their viewers that Doc had been talking about the ‘parking spot’ incident, and they ended up listening to his stream to get to the bottom of the matter.

Ethan went on to confirm part of the story, and thought that the Doc's overall version was very 'funny'. What’s more, Ethan even told his viewers that he will text the Doc to settle the feud, once and for all. You can watch the entire incident below.