Dr DisRespect, the 2x, the most ruthless competitor in the history of competitive gaming, and the man with probably the most nicknames in the online gaming community, has never failed to grab headlines ever so frequently.

The outspoken streamer was at his usual braggadocious best when he tweeted out the sophistication and power of his desktop gaming setup. However, that wasn't the end of Dr DisRespect's tweet as he also went on to take a slight dig that cut deep with a growing section of the gaming community.

Dir DisRespect, amidst his desktop gaming flex, chose to put down mobile gaming as a legitimate form of competitive gaming. To combat his somewhat dismissive attitude towards mobile gaming, several prominent mobile esports pros and popular streamers showed up bearing their colors proudly.

Dr Disrespect takes a dig at mobile gaming, gets trolled by PUBG Mobile and other mobile pros

I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup....



....and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing? — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 26, 2020

Dr DisRespect, for the better part of his career, has been a personality that has never shied away from controversy. Regardless of the kind of response he provokes, DisRespect always manages to keep himself in the public eye.

This time, however, several others in the gaming community haven't exactly taken well to his put-down of mobile gaming. This isn't exactly the first time Dr DisRespect has been critical of mobile gaming, having previously tweeted out that he doesn't consider mobile gamers as serious gamers.

He went on to apologize and called it a "spur of the moment thing" during a stream with popular Indian mobile game streamer Tanmay "Sc0ut" Singh. However, his latest tweet is anything but a spur of the moment thing and has evoked strong reactions across the board.

Mobile gaming is just to difficult for your old crusty ass fingers to navigate step bro. All I hear is complaining for the old geezer himself. You remind me a lot of Jiraiya, the old pervy sage himself. Ya damn OLD MAN! 😤 — xsᴇᴛ ᴊᴜɪᴄʏ (@xjuicyfruitz) November 26, 2020

So what you're telling me is you spent $200k+ to do something my $600 phone can do?



Ha. Chump. Welcome to the future old man — Elijah Jackson (@HawksNest) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

Are you a serious thing? Looks to me like half your fan base is dead my guy... plus I know some mobile gamers that would clap you in pc so I’d say ehh maybe just a little serious 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️👀 — Dream LaZnii™️ (@LaZnii2Sly) November 26, 2020

However, Dr DisRespect fans were also quick to come to his aid and stand in support of his statement.

Doc made a stupid statement. Not everyone has 200k or even 1k to buy a propper gaming pc. So they resort to mobile gaming. And it's A LOT more popular than you think it is... — Flipss83 (@FPavsek) November 26, 2020

I might hv to disagree with that one cause mobile eSports are still a huge thing in India ...No offence :) — 【___R__I__P___】 (@SayantaMukherji) November 26, 2020

I'm a big fan, however I really don't care what you're playing on, or if you think mobile gaming isn't a serious thing. Good for you, you have an opinion. — VeganxGhost/twitch.tv (@Veganplatypus) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

1v1 on COD Mobile for $100,000



You on your PC and I'll play mobile — Ferg (@Ferg) November 26, 2020

Whetever we like it or not, mobile gaming is probably already bigger than we expect. Having two billion smartphones on the market helps a lot. Imagine having two billion gaming consoles. — CzechCloud (@TrueCzechCloud) November 26, 2020

It is almost a given at this point that any opinion on the internet will be met with strong opposition and support at the same time. However, Dr DisRespect's tweet seemed to have also spurred conversations in regards to the economics involved with gaming.

As to afford a $2000 PC setup simply isn't going to a reality for a majority of the gaming community.