DR-H gun in COD Mobile: All you need to know

The DR-H is an Assault Rifle that can be used in various multiplayer modes.

DR-H is also known as Scar-H in the Call of Duty series.

Nishant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

DR-H COD Mobile: All you need to know (Picture Courtesy: DiamondJian/YT)

The new season of COD Mobile has finally commenced. Season 8 of COD Mobile has brought with itself several new features like a new gun, map, mode and so forth.

Fans of the game cannot wait to try these new features that have been added to the game. Some players have shown keen interest in knowing more about the new DR-H gun that has been added to COD Mobile.

DR-H is also known as Scar-H in the Call of Duty series. The beloved Assault Rifle is now available to be picked across multiple game modes in COD Mobile. Here is all that the players need to know about the DR-H.

DR-H in COD Mobile: All you need to know

The DR-H can be claimed by the players on reaching tier 21 in the battle pass.

As mentioned above, the gun is the latest addition to the arsenal of COD Mobile. However, the rifle would be available only through the Battle Pass. Players would be able to claim the weapon at tier 21 for free. The DR-H with the ‘Chained Skin’ is available at tier 50 for Premium Pass holders.

DR-H Chained can be claimed at tier 50 by Premium Pass holders.

If the players want to receive the DR-H Chained, they can purchase the Premium Pass for 220 CP or Premium Pass Plus for 520 CP. To increase tiers quickly, the players would have to complete various missions. Completing missions in the game rewards Battle Pass XP.

Here are the stats of DR-H or Scar-H:

Damage: 71

Fire Rate: 56

Accuracy: 45

Mobility: 61

Range: 60

The Assault Rifle deals severe damage, helping players gun down the enemy in a few seconds. However, they would have to be accurate while shooting with the DR-H due to its high recoil.