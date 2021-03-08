Dr. K opens up about his own struggle with video game addiction

Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Alok Kanojia, better known as Dr. K has been a voice for mental health for gamers all over the world. In a recent stream, he candidly spoke about his own struggles with video game addiction and the debilitating nature of the affliction. HealthyGamer_GG undertakes mental health awareness and develops resources to help empower gamers to find peace and purpose as described by their official website.

Also read: "From bald fu*k to 'Love you": Fortnite Pro Clix leaves the community in splits after throwing subtle shade at Donald Mustard

Dr. K opens up about his personal struggle with video game addiction

Dr. K has been an outspoken activist for gamer mental health and is renowned around the world for helping people with video game addiction. His own story began with a video game addiction where he was missing class, getting middling grades, and as a result, states that he watched his life fade away.

His website states that after being rejected from 140 jobs, schools, and internships, Dr. K turned to psychiatry training and eventually became a faculty at Harvard Medical School.

As someone who has personally stepped out of the pit of addiction, Dr. K sheds some light on what goes through a person's mind as they become a slave to video game addiction.

"When I am skipping all my classes for a week and playing Diablo, I know it's a problem. That's actually the vicious cycle, I knew it was a problem. I could see my future slipping away from me one day at a time and the thought of watching that future slip away one day at a time was so painful that I escaped through video games."

Advertisement

Stating that he fell into this loop where the shame of not picking his life up kept mounting, he fell deeper and deeper into the hole of addiction, and that's what kept him in for so long.

Many gamers have also echoed his sentiments over on Reddit. Viewers can check out his channel and videos here for anyone in need.

Also read: Fortnite's TikTok emotes are an emerging threat for fans who like original and unique emotes