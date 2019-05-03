Dragon Age 4: Bioware Shifts its Focus on the Next Dragon Age Game as Anthem Loses its Three Lead Creators

Anthem

With a promise to keep Anthem alive and well running for 10 years to come, Bioware quietly focuses its attention on its next project which is the Dragon Age 4. In the recent few weeks, Lead Producer Mike Gamble and Executive Producer Mark Darrah has both moved on to focus their attention on the next Dragon Age Game. Lead Director Jonathan Warner, on the other hand, has taken a temporary leave due to personal reasons.

This news comes right after when Bioware decided to delay their entire 2019 roadmap for Anthem, alongside any further update on future patches regarding bug fixes and optimization. This seemingly leaves Anthem in a very vulnerable state as the game continues to lose player counts every day after launch.

This is not the first time that Bioware has abandoned a game right after its release. 2017's Mass Effect Andromeda met a similar fate when Bioware decided to cancel all the remaining DLC for the game and move on to their next project which turned out to be Anthem. That doesn't necessarily mean that Bioware won't continue on with their 10 years long plan for their looter shooter. A small group of the team is still working on the game to churn out more content in the future. However, don't expect drastic improvements or game-changing story DLC that would revolutionize the game and attract new fans.

The Lead Producer Mike Gamble, alongside other devs at Bioware took to Twitter to justify this latest peice of news by saying that the studio's support and commitment towards Anthem has not changed.

There's been a lot of (incorrect) speculation on this. The studio's support and commitment to anthem HAS. NOT. CHANGED. https://t.co/uxwY3ADPRO — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) May 3, 2019

However how much of that is true is a mystery and we will defintely find out more when EA Play event roles out June 7-9.

What are yourr thoughts regarding this current situation? Do you want Bioware to support Anthem? Or they should move on completely and try not to repeat the same mistake with their next game?