Dragon Ball The Breakers continues to attract players due to its distinct gameplay for an entry based on the iconic Shonen series and also because of its online elements. Dedicated players who continue to enjoy this title are often treated to a variety of in-game rewards that incentivize them to keep coming back for more.

For instance, the developers offer codes that players can redeem to get various bonuses in Dragon Ball The Breakers. These rewards are usually goodies and items that aid in-game progression.

Below, we have compiled an extensive list of all active and expired item codes for the asymmetrical multiplayer game.

All active Dragon Ball The Breakers item codes (December 2023)

Here are all the item codes that currently work in the game:

DT9EFZ - Grants x1 1st Anniversary Ticket (NEW)

ZGEUJ4 - Grants x1 1st Anniversary Ticket

LER3XT - Grants x1 1st Anniversary T-Shirt

DG5Y6N - Grants x2 Spirit Siphon Tickets

XG5CCA - Grants x5,000 Super Warrior Spirits

Each of these offers different rewards, from cosmetics to in-game currency (Zeni).

All expired Dragon Ball The Breakers item codes

These item codes are expired and no longer work in the game; players will no longer be able to redeem them.

ZHR5WS - Grants x1 1st Anniversary Ticket

UK4NMT - Grants x1 1st Anniversary Ticket

VD6KY5 - Grants x2 1st Anniversary Ticket

Z7HPMV - Grants x2 1st Anniversary Ticket

QT9D8W - Grants x1 Spirit Siphon Ticket

GVY2XJ - Grants x2 Spirit Siphon Tickets

SJRDKH - Grants x2 Spirit Siphon Tickets

DLKMZ9 - Grants x3 Spirit Siphon Tickets

M4S6GG - Grants x3 Season 4 Summon Tickets

XA57LN - Grants x3 1st Anniversary Tickets and x3 Season 4 Summon Tickets

DBTB - Grants x1,500 Super Warrior Spirits

AUTUMN - Grants x1,500 Super Warrior Spirits

WINTER - Grants x2,500 Super Warrior Spirits

LER3XT - Grants x5,000 Super Warrior Spirits

8QPCSU - Grants x5,000 Super Warrior Spirits

JALY8F - Grants x5,000 Super Warrior Spirits

E8VJPY - Grants x5,000 Super Warrior Spirits

F7AWUL - Grants x10,000 Zeni

U2X8WC - Grants 10,000 Zeni

QT4EYA - Grants 30,000 Zeni

Thankyouforplaying - Grants 50,000 Zeni

FALL2022 - Grants 50,000 Zenii

NOVEMBER - Grants 50,000 Zeni

DECEMBER - Grants 50,000 Zeni

COUNTDOWN - Grants 50,000 Zeni

How to redeem Dragon Ball The Breakers item codes

Navigate to this robot on the map to redeem codes (Image via YouTube: dbxclips)

Redeeming item codes in the game is fairly easy. You can do so at the Code Robo NPC found on the Hub map. You must interact with it and select the "Input Code Item" option. Then, you only need to enter a code to redeem it. Since such codes tend to expire, it is recommended to claim them as soon as possible.

Dragon Ball The Breakers is an online multiplayer game available on the PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.