Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review

DBZ: Kakarot

Let's cut to the chase - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is, by far, the best Dragon Ball game ever released. That doesn't mean everyone is going to like it. But, facts are facts.

Keep in mind, I'm trying to write this review from the point of view of someone unfamiliar with the franchise. I'm familiar with the lore of the series - you can call me a fan, even - and I loved this game from that viewpoint. Loved it. It's a lot of fun.

While Dragon Ball FighterZ was a perfectly fine game in of itself, Kakarot takes the rich world Akira Toriyama created and basically shoved it into a video game. That description is doing it a disservice, as it is an incredibly well-made hybrid of an open world (well, semi-open world) RPG and, well, your typical DBZ fighting game. It manages to do both extremely well, and even if you're not a fan of the anime series... well... actually...

So, yeah, that's the thing. As great as the gameplay is in Kakarot, the story relies too heavily on players being familiar with the franchise. It starts with the beginning of the anime series, and we're introduced to main characters like Goku, his son Gohan, his wife Chi-Chi, and others. If those names don't mean anything to you, well, you're only going to be slightly more familiar following the game's opening.

My point being that as much fun as this game is, it doesn't do much to bring non-fans in. If you're not a DBZ fan, you're certainly going to enjoy the combat and exploring the different worlds. There's a lot of influence from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in this game, and even if you're not a fan of the franchise, it's worth playing.

If you are fan - buy this game immediately. Assuming you haven't already. If you're not - maybe watch some Let's Play videos? Or check out some other reviews? Or... I dunno... can you still rent games these days? The gameplay will rope you in but, well, story is subjective, and this one may or may not hook you in.

So, let me rate this one a couple of ways. Just from a standalone gameplay aspect, this one gets a 8/10. It's a great action RPG that may or may not be for non-fans. For fans, it's a 10/10. 'Nuff said.

What did you think of DBZ: Kakarot? Share your thoughts in the comments below. The game is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.