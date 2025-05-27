Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake reveals release date, pre-order bonuses, and tease new content

The Erdrick Trilogy will be complete this fall when Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake hits PCs and consoles with a fall 2025 release date. We knew that it was coming sometime this year, after the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake blew us away, it was hard not to think about the other two games. In a brief post, Square Enix revealed not only the release date, but some major changes, in particular, to DQI.
As a lifelong fan, and as someone who’s very first RPG was Dragon Quest I, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a release I absolutely cannot wait for. Unfortunately, since the release date is October 30, 2025, I will have to wait to complete the Erdrick Trilogy until then.
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake coming to multiple platforms with a fall release date and new content
On October 30, 2025, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will release for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Windows. With it comes the first two games in the legendary Dragon Quest franchise: Dragon Quest I, and Dragon Quest II. These games come chronologically after Dragon Quest III, so if you haven’t picked up the HD-2D Remake, now’s the time to hop on and get caught up with the story.
Square Enix has teased new content for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, which tracks as the previous HD-2D Remake adjusted added new content like the Monster Wrangler class, changed how the Monster Arena worked, and even changed some of the major quest item quests, like the Sword of Kings.
While we don’t know much about specific changes to either game, one important feature was revealed: Dragon Quest I will no longer be just one-on-one fights. In the original NES/Famicom title, the Hero, the Descendant of Erdrick, only fought one enemy at a time.
This was likely a balance thing, and learning the limits of what they could do on the console. Now, in Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, the hero will have to fight multiple foes at once. If you pre-order the game, there are a few confirmed bonus items for players. These are items that can already be found in the game, just given to the player earlier:
- Elevating Shoes x1
- Seed of Agility x3
- Seed of Magic x3
- Seed of Defence x3
- Seed of Strength x3
- Seed of Life x3
- Dog Suit (DQI) - unlockable if you own the full Erdrick Trilogy
- Cat Suit (DQII) - unlockable if you own the full Erdrick Trilogy
Interestingly enough, the tweet from the official Dragon Quest social media account shows four Cat Suits for DQ2, perhaps confirming the rumors of the Princess of Cannock being a playable character. The outfit changes depending on who wears it, so it does seem like they have teased a fourth party member after all!
There are also a few in-game items for the Collector's Edition as well. In addition to a set of Character & Monster Acrylic Blocks, two exclusive Digital Wallpapers, you can attain the following:
- Ring of Strength
- Slime Earring
- Arriviste's Vest
- Mad Cap
We do know that both games will feature new stories, new areas, and a variety of other improvements, just as the previous release did. It’s incredibly exciting to see this pair of games coming to life again. The Erdrick Trilogy is a must-play series of games, and, on October 30, 2025, players around the world will be able to play again, on modern platforms.
