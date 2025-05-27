Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake reveals release date, pre-order bonuses, and tease new content

The Erdrick Trilogy will be complete this fall when Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake hits PCs and consoles with a fall 2025 release date. We knew that it was coming sometime this year, after the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake blew us away, it was hard not to think about the other two games. In a brief post, Square Enix revealed not only the release date, but some major changes, in particular, to DQI.

Ad

As a lifelong fan, and as someone who’s very first RPG was Dragon Quest I, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a release I absolutely cannot wait for. Unfortunately, since the release date is October 30, 2025, I will have to wait to complete the Erdrick Trilogy until then.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake coming to multiple platforms with a fall release date and new content

On October 30, 2025, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will release for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Windows. With it comes the first two games in the legendary Dragon Quest franchise: Dragon Quest I, and Dragon Quest II. These games come chronologically after Dragon Quest III, so if you haven’t picked up the HD-2D Remake, now’s the time to hop on and get caught up with the story.

Ad

Trending

The Descendant of Erdrick will be taking on more than just one foe at a time (Image via Square Enix)

Square Enix has teased new content for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, which tracks as the previous HD-2D Remake adjusted added new content like the Monster Wrangler class, changed how the Monster Arena worked, and even changed some of the major quest item quests, like the Sword of Kings.

Ad

While we don’t know much about specific changes to either game, one important feature was revealed: Dragon Quest I will no longer be just one-on-one fights. In the original NES/Famicom title, the Hero, the Descendant of Erdrick, only fought one enemy at a time.

Both games are stellar in their own ways - we'll be able to play them again soon enough (Image via Square Enix)

This was likely a balance thing, and learning the limits of what they could do on the console. Now, in Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, the hero will have to fight multiple foes at once. If you pre-order the game, there are a few confirmed bonus items for players. These are items that can already be found in the game, just given to the player earlier:

Ad

Elevating Shoes x1

Seed of Agility x3

Seed of Magic x3

Seed of Defence x3

Seed of Strength x3

Seed of Life x3

Dog Suit (DQI) - unlockable if you own the full Erdrick Trilogy

Cat Suit (DQII) - unlockable if you own the full Erdrick Trilogy

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly enough, the tweet from the official Dragon Quest social media account shows four Cat Suits for DQ2, perhaps confirming the rumors of the Princess of Cannock being a playable character. The outfit changes depending on who wears it, so it does seem like they have teased a fourth party member after all!

There are also a few in-game items for the Collector's Edition as well. In addition to a set of Character & Monster Acrylic Blocks, two exclusive Digital Wallpapers, you can attain the following:

Ad

Ring of Strength

Slime Earring

Arriviste's Vest

Mad Cap

We do know that both games will feature new stories, new areas, and a variety of other improvements, just as the previous release did. It’s incredibly exciting to see this pair of games coming to life again. The Erdrick Trilogy is a must-play series of games, and, on October 30, 2025, players around the world will be able to play again, on modern platforms.

Check out our other Dragon Quest guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.