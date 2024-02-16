Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-load date and time revealed for all platforms

Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-load details have finally been revealed, thanks to the game's pre-orders going live on all platforms. While it is technically a sequel to one of Capcom's most underrated action RPGs, the title is also meant to be a soft reboot of the series, bringing the franchise closer to the modern action role-playing game format.
Directed by Hideaki Itsuno, whose previous work includes the original Dragon's Dogma as well as the Devil May Cry series, Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024. While it is still roughly a month away from its official release date, pre-load details are already out in the wild.
Here's everything you need to know about Capcom's upcoming action RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2's pre-load, potential file size, PC system requirements, and more.
When is Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-load going live on all platforms?
Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-load is going live on March 20, 2024, at midnight local time, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. This isn't surprising, considering most multi-platform games, including other recent Capcom titles (Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, etc.), usually allow pre-loading around 48 hours before the scheduled release date.
While some games do allow pre-downloading a week ahead of launch, that's usually reserved for first-party Xbox or PlayStation titles or early-access releases.
As for the file size, given Dragon's Dogma 2 is an open-world title built on the RE engine, it should take around 50-70 GBs of your PC or console's SSD space.
Most RE Engine games usually exhibit rather competent compression, with the most recent example being Resident Evil 4 (remake), coming in at roughly 70 GBs, including the Separate Ways DLC.
Note: Do take this information with a grain of salt since the file size is yet to be confirmed by Capcom.
How to pre-load Dragon's Dogma 2 on all platforms
PlayStation 5
- Once you have pre-ordered the title on your PS5, head to your PlayStation Library.
- Search for the game from the list of titles in your PSN Library, and select Download.
- Once the download is complete, you can start playing the game as soon as it releases, i.e., midnight local time.
Xbox Series X|S
- Once you confirm that you have the game pre-ordered on your Xbox console, head to your Xbox Library via the dashboard.
- Search for the game from the list of titles, and press Download.
- Once the pre-download is completed, wait for the game's midnight release to start playing.
Windows PC (Steam)
- Once you have pre-ordered the game on your Steam account, head to your Steam Library.
- Look for the game in your Steam Library, and click on Pre-load.
- Once the pre-load completes, launch the game once it releases in your region.
Dragon's Dogma 2 PC system requirements
The sequel to Dragon's Dogma is developed exclusively for the current-generation consoles and PCs. Like any other recent current-gen release, Capcom's upcoming action RPG boasts some really hefty PC system requirements.
Here are the game's minimum and recommended system requirements:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 is required to support ray tracing.
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 2160i/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 is required to support ray tracing.
Dragon's Dogma 2 is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam).