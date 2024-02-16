Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-load date and time revealed for all platforms

Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-load details have finally been revealed, thanks to the game's pre-orders going live on all platforms. While it is technically a sequel to one of Capcom's most underrated action RPGs, the title is also meant to be a soft reboot of the series, bringing the franchise closer to the modern action role-playing game format.

Directed by Hideaki Itsuno, whose previous work includes the original Dragon's Dogma as well as the Devil May Cry series, Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024. While it is still roughly a month away from its official release date, pre-load details are already out in the wild.

Here's everything you need to know about Capcom's upcoming action RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2's pre-load, potential file size, PC system requirements, and more.

When is Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-load going live on all platforms?

Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-load is going live on March 20, 2024, at midnight local time, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. This isn't surprising, considering most multi-platform games, including other recent Capcom titles (Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, etc.), usually allow pre-loading around 48 hours before the scheduled release date.

Pre-load date, courtesy of PlayStation Store on PS5 (Image via Capcom, PlayStation)

While some games do allow pre-downloading a week ahead of launch, that's usually reserved for first-party Xbox or PlayStation titles or early-access releases.

As for the file size, given Dragon's Dogma 2 is an open-world title built on the RE engine, it should take around 50-70 GBs of your PC or console's SSD space.

Most RE Engine games usually exhibit rather competent compression, with the most recent example being Resident Evil 4 (remake), coming in at roughly 70 GBs, including the Separate Ways DLC.

Note: Do take this information with a grain of salt since the file size is yet to be confirmed by Capcom.

How to pre-load Dragon's Dogma 2 on all platforms

PlayStation 5

Once you have pre-ordered the title on your PS5, head to your PlayStation Library.

Search for the game from the list of titles in your PSN Library, and select Download.

Once the download is complete, you can start playing the game as soon as it releases, i.e., midnight local time.

Xbox Series X|S

Once you confirm that you have the game pre-ordered on your Xbox console, head to your Xbox Library via the dashboard.

Search for the game from the list of titles, and press Download.

Once the pre-download is completed, wait for the game's midnight release to start playing.

Windows PC (Steam)

Once you have pre-ordered the game on your Steam account, head to your Steam Library.

Look for the game in your Steam Library, and click on Pre-load.

Once the pre-load completes, launch the game once it releases in your region.

Dragon's Dogma 2 PC system requirements

The sequel to Dragon's Dogma is developed exclusively for the current-generation consoles and PCs. Like any other recent current-gen release, Capcom's upcoming action RPG boasts some really hefty PC system requirements.

The robust action RPG combat system (Image via Capcom)

Here are the game's minimum and recommended system requirements:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 is required to support ray tracing.

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 2160i/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 is required to support ray tracing.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam).