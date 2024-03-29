Dragon's Dogma 2 update 1.050 official patch notes: Adds "Start New Game," 30fps lock, and more

Dragon's Dogma 2's first major title update is live now on all platforms. Despite being a rather small download, the update 1.050 comes packed with some of the most requested features, including the ability to start "New Game," lock the game's framerate to a stable 30fps (on PS5), buy 99 "Art of Morphosis" items, and a host of miscellaneous bug fixes.

While Dragon's Dogma 2 was universally praised by critics and players alike for its open-world, robust combat system, visuals, quest structure, and boss fights, it was also subject to scrutiny by many for its technical polish, or lack thereof.

Recently, Capcom shared the roadmap to address the myriad technical issues plaguing the game, with update 1.050 being the first among many other future title updates that are planned for the title. Here are the official patch notes for Dragon's Dogma 2 update 1.050.

Dragon's Dogma 2 update 1.050 official patch notes

The biggest new feature that comes as part of the update 1.050 is the "Start New Game" option, which was surprisingly missing from the release version of Dragon's Dogma 2. Additionally, to help stabilize the gameplay experience on consoles, update 1.050 also adds a "Max 30fps" mode on PS5 while also leaving the option to keep the frame rate uncapped.

Expand Tweet

Here are the official patch notes for update 1.050:

All platforms (PC and PS5)

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display issues.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

PS5-specific updates:

Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.

Adding the option to set Frame Rate at Max 30fps in Options.

PC (Steam)-specific updates:

Improving quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.

Fixing an issue related to the display of models under some specific settings.

*These options won't affect the frame rate significantly. Improvements to the frame rate are planned for future updates.

Do note that selecting the "Start New Game" option will overwrite your existing save file since Dragon's Dogma 2 still has only one save file, akin to how the save system worked in the original Dragon's Dogma.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the update doesn't seem to have addressed anything related to performance on PC or consoles. However, given that Capcom has promised future updates to be focused on improving the game's stability and performance across all platforms, the next couple of title updates can be expected to have major improvements aimed at the game's frame rate.