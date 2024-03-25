Dragon's Dogma 2 vocation tier list

Like any other RPG worth its salt, Dragon's Dogma 2 gives players an assortment of classes into which to sort their character. Also, like any other RPG worth its salt (by the way, what a weird expression, right? "Worth its salt." What does that even mean?), not all of those classes are created equal. We're not just talking about certain classes being better for certain playstyles (though make no mistake, they certainly are).

Some classes - vocations in this sense - are simply better. That's just basic science. Okay, it's obviously more subjective than that, but we're still going to rank the different vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2: Electric Boogaloo.

Where does each Dragon's Dogma 2 vocation land?

A couple of things to know right off the bat. First, there's a total of 10 of them in the game, though that could change with DLC being a thing. Not all of them are available right away, however. You get three to start with, and then you unlock the rest.

Also, consider that you aren't just selecting classes for your Arisen - your player character, of course - but also your AI-powered pals, also known as Pawns. (I bet if they had a union, the first thing they would demand is to stop being called "Pawns." But I digress.) Not all of them can be used on Pawns, however. So, keep that in mind.

S-tier

You'll want someone from the S tier to take on this guy (Image via Capcom)

Thief: When it comes to laying the smackdown - dealing damage as it were - you can't go wrong with Thief.

Both Skull Splitter and Masterful Kill attacks will leave your enemies wondering what hit them (and then they will stop wondering because they will be dead). Combine that with Formless Feint - a technique that essentially lets you dodge any enemy attack - and you have a pretty wicked strong Arisen.

Sorcerer: Dealing massive damage to an enemy's weak points up close and personally is all well and good. Sometimes, though, you just want to crush someone from 100 yards away with a giant rock, which is when Sorcerer is a great pick.

Sorcerers can conjure said rocks - and from the sky, no less - with Meteoron. They can also call on Mother Nature for help with Maelstrom, which brings about tornadoes. Both of these deal major DPS over time once you have them.

A-tier

Maybe this is a Warrior. Maybe it's a Warfarer. Who's to say? (Image via Capcom)

Mystic Spearhand: Switching gears here a bit, let's talk about a vocation that can protect you from massive damage. The Mystic Spearhand, which would also make for an awesome band name - is able to conjure Mirror Vesture.

This is a spell that not only shields you from attacks but your pawns, too. Even NPCs in your party are protected (I don't want to hear this nonsense about us never considering you, NPCs!).

If the Mystic Spearhand was able to deal more damage, it would rank higher. But it can't, so it isn't.

Magick-Archer: This class, which is pretty much what you think it is - a magical archer - has one major thing going for it to rank so highly: The Martyr's Bolt.

This amazing attack, which sounds like the name of an album Mystic Spearhand would release, has a major upside and downside. The longer you charge the bolt before firing, the more damage it inflicts. You can even take down some of the game's toughest enemies in one shot with this bad boy.

However, it also drains your maximum HP as you charge it. That's HP you can't simply get back with a potion or a spell. Nah, son, you've got something stronger. So, it's a trade-off. But, for the right player, it could be one that's totally worth it.

Warfarer: Can't decide what class to use? Well, once you've unlocked Warfarer, this will be less of a problem. Of course, the fact that it needs to be unlocked means you still need to pick a class to start with, putting you right back where you started. I dunno; you'll figure it out.

Warfarer is able to use both the equipment and abilities of all the other vocations in the game. Of course, you need to have those vocations and abilities unlocked before you can do so. Still, it's pretty handy.

If you want the ability to be more versatile in the way you take on different enemies, this is a great way to go.

B-tier

"Oh man, I think I ripped my pants" (Image via Capcom)

Mage: If the Sorcerer is the "Black Mage" of Dragon's Dogma 2, you could consider the Mage to be the, um... "White Mage." I'm sure that comparison will make complete sense and will in no way need further explanation.

Mages certainly have some offensive ability but are better suited for support and defense. Your pawns are pretty good at knowing when to implement those two things, so there's not a lot of reason to use it for your main character.

Warrior: If your idea of a Dragon's Dogma 2 battle plan is to Leroy Jenkins your way onto the battlefield and bash whatever you find to death with a stick, go with Warrior. While the vocations mentioned above have the potential for more DPS, Warrior is pretty consistent with its abilities and effective use of stronger weapons.

C-tier

A Fighter in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Fighter: What's the difference between a Fighter and a Warrior, anyway? It's a tier level, apparently.

Don't get us wrong - Fighter's pretty... Okay. It's fine. Like Warrior, it's pretty consistent with its abilities and attacks. You start out this Dragon's Dogma 2 vocation with a balanced set of attack, defense, and support abilities, and they're fine.

As you progress in Dragon's Dogma 2, though, you'll see that most of the other abilities have way more of an upside. If you're playing through the whole campaign as a Fighter, don't expect to have some juggernaut by the end of it.

D-tier

Pretty sure you'll need more than one arrow for this one (Image via Capcom)

Archer: Why go with a regular, plain ole' Archer when you've got a Magick-Archer at your disposal? Because you can't start Dragon's Dogma 2 with a Magick-Archer right away, that's why.

Like Fighter up there, Archer is an OK vocation that really doesn't improve as much as the other classes as you progress in Dragon's Dogma 2. Fighter, however, is simply more powerful at the get-go, making it rank higher.

F-tier

Well, *this* looks exciting (Image via Capcom)

Trickster: Just don't bother.

So, what do you think? Where would you rank the different Dragon's Dogma 2 and the Temple of Doom vocations? Let's talk about it in the comments.