Drake the latest star to join the Esports Industry

23 Oct 2018

Via 100 Thieves

Drake is the latest megastar to join the Esports industry, as he has joined hands with Scooter Braum to invest in 100 Thieves. 100 Thieves is a big Esports organization owned by former Call of Duty player Nadeshot.

Proud to finally announce that Drake and Scooter Braun join @100thieves as co-owners. https://t.co/HBZPkS8QNu pic.twitter.com/5bLciLe8Yv — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) October 23, 2018

The organisation is spread out into multiple Esports titles, such as League of Legends and Fortnite. 100 Thieves recently qualified for LOL Worlds 2018 which is a huge achievement in a debut season.

Along with Esports team, 100 Thieves excel in their merchandise department, having some of the catchiest merchandise out there. They also have a dedicated streaming team, and they are one of the fastest growing organisations out there.

This deal will make both Drake and Scooter Braum the co-owners of the organisation. Drake, who joined famous streamer Ninja, along with Travis Scott, in a Fortnite stream had clearly indicated an interest in Esports.

Scooter Braum is an entrepreneur who represents artists like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. He came ahead and said in regard to his involvements with Nadeshot and his project 100 Thieves, "He has a clear vision for where Esports is going and how to build an amazing brand within it, and that’s why I wanted to bet on him and 100 Thieves."

This was quickly followed by a statement from Nadeshot appreciating Braum: "He’s really defined pop culture with the clients that he’s worked with and helped their careers over the last decade, and for us, it’s just unbelievable to be able to tap into that wisdom and that knowledge."

Drake and Braum aren't the only partners in the 100 Thieves organisation, as the franchise has already received a major investment from the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2017. The media is finally understanding the true potential of the Esports industry, and with the joining of big stars and franchises, it's only going to get bigger.