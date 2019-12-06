DreamHack Delhi 2019 Day 1 highlights

PAN FEST in action

The biggest gaming fest in the world, Dreamhack, is currently up and running in New Delhi and the first fay of the event has concluded. The first day of the event featured competitions for games like PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, and Tekken 7 along with a splendid opening ceremony later in the day. Here are the major highlights from Day 1 of DreamHack Delhi 2019.

PAN Fest Fiesta

Undoubtedly the most crowded place in the entire DreamHack, PAN FEST saw a huge number of gamers take part in the event. The place was jam-packed and there was a huge line just to get inside the zone. Several matches took place on Day 1 and the winner of each match was rewarded with a ₹5,000 prize money. Apart from the casual gamers many well-known players from the Indian PUBG Mobile scene such as Scout, Seervi and Daljitsk took part in the event.

Arcade mania

Retro Games at DreamHack Delhi 2019

The arcade counter received a lot of positive responses from the DreamHack audience. Many got to relive their childhood playing retro games like Pacman, Tetris, Contra and Tekken 3. Apart from just playing the game, players with the highest score in each game were also rewarded with prize money.

CS:GO invitational

PRO100 took the first spot in Group A

The competition with the biggest prize pool in DreamHack Delhi saw teams from Group A go head to head against each other. At the end of the Day, it was PR0100 who topped the table with Goliath Gaming taking the second spot. Both Goliath and PRO move to semifinals and will now face the top two teams from Group B. Group B matches will begin on Day 2 of the event.

Opening ceremony

DreamHack Delhi opening ceremony

Interestingly, the opening ceremony of the event took place during middle of the day. However, it was a cracker, and the crowd loved every minute of it. Rannvijay Singh was the chief guest for the event and he talked about the Indian Esports and gaming scene, praising how far it has come. This was followed by an energetic performance from the DJ and a shower of confetti near the stage.

DreamHack will resume with Day 2 activities tomorrow.