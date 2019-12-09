DreamHack Delhi 2019: Fans crowd at PUBG Mobile's PAN Fest

Popular Pubg mobile personalities played with their fans at PAN Fest.

DreamHack 2019 was spread over three days between the 6th and 8th of December at the Okhla NSIC Exhibition grounds in New Delhi. The event has an exclusive arena for gamers to play PUBG Mobile in a custom room and win exciting prizes.

What is PUBG Mobile PAN Fest in DreamHack 2019?

PUBG Mobile PAN Fest is an extensive LAN party at DreamHack Delhi 2019. PAN Fest confirms '#AreYouNxt?' as its central idea and strives to pave a way for PUBG Mobile players to become professional Esports athletes. Several professional PUBG Mobile gamers from across the country dropped in, to play along with their fans.

The PUBG Mobile arena was one of the most-visited hubs at the event. A gamer at the PAN Fest said,

"Competing against professional PUBG Mobile players whom I've just seen on streams online was just insane. It made me understand how much more there is to the game than just casually playing."

Popular caster Varun "SuperJonny" John commented that he noticed no pros taking the limelight numerous times through out the tournament in terms of peculiar drop locations, techniques, etc and that it was a great experience to cast at the event.