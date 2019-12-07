DreamHack Delhi 2019: PUBG Mobile's PAN Fest overwhelms fans on Day 2

Aarthi Venkatesh 07 Dec 2019, 17:16 IST

Fans huddled up at PUBG Mobile's PAN Fest at DreamHack 2019

DreamHack 2019 is afoot at the Okhla NSIC Exhibition grounds in New Delhi and will be concluding on December 8th, 2019. The event has an exclusive arena for gamers to play PUBG Mobile in a custom room and win exciting prizes.

What is PUBG Mobile PAN Fest in DreamHack 2019?

PUBG Mobile PAN Fest is a massive LAN party at DreamHack Delhi 2019. PAN Fest endorses '#AreYouNxt?' as its core idea and aims at paving a way for PUBG Mobile players to become professional Esports athletes. Various professional PUBG Mobile gamers from across the country drop in, to play alongside their fans.

PUBG Mobile PAN Fest.

Quizzing about his experience playing alongside pro teams, an ardent PUBG Mobile fan commented that he was extremely overwhelmed to meet with the players he's watched playing so well at national and international stages alike. He said,

"Not only did I meet with them but I got to compete with them and that's something I'd cherish forever. I was really happy to be cast by seasoned pros like Ocean and Ketan whom I've looked up to since the time I got introduced to the game."

PUBG Mobile's PAN Fest arena was perhaps the most crowded section of the venue. Gamers who huddled up to play PUBG Mobile were a dynamic crowd with kids as young as 12 to those who were in their late 40s. The LAN party will host close to 1,300 players by the end of Day 2.

How does the PAN Fest work?

Gamers who are attending DreamHack at Delhi could register to play at the PAN Fest arena and sign up for solo or squad matches. A mobile phone, charger and a pair of earphones are a pre-requisite to participate as the organizers will be provding contestants only with a noise-cancelling headphone.